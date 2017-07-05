Petya Ransomware Authors Demand $250,000 In First Public Statement Since Attack (theverge.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The group responsible for last week's globe-spanning ransomware attack has made their first public statement. Motherboard first spotted the post, which was left on the Tor-only announcement service DeepPaste. In the message, the Petya authors offer the private encryption key used in the attack in exchange for 100 bitcoin, the equivalent of over $250,000 at current rates. Crucially, the message includes a file signed with Petya's private key, which is strong evidence that the message came from the group responsible for Petya. More specifically, it proves that whoever left the message has the necessary private key to decrypt individual files infected by the virus. Because the virus deleted certain boot-level files, it's impossible to entirely recover infected systems, but individual files can still be recovered. The message also included a link to a chat room where the malware authors discussed the offer, although the room has since been deactivated.
Microsoft patched the hole long before it was exploited, which is really all you can ask of any company
That would be fine if there was a way to update (and keep updated) their OS without compromising it.
There is not (you'd have to install their telemetry spyware), thus no reasonable patch exists.
Can we just make up our minds and decide whether it's called "Petya" or "NotPetya"?
Po-TAY-to, Po-NOT-potato.
Stupid (Score:2)
If you pay them then you simply add fuel to the fire. The best thing to do is migrate to a secure OS and restore all the data you can and fire anyone managing a division that doesn't have full backups.