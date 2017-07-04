Customer's 20-Year-Old Email Account Shut Down Over Unusual Address (www.cbc.ca) 55
A Halifax man is facing the daunting task of going through almost two decades of email messages after his email provider served notice it was deactivating his account in 30 days because of his email address: noreply@eastlink.ca. From a report: "I had it since the late '90s, probably 1998 when I really started getting online," Steve Morshead told CBC News. "I asked for it, it was available and they gave it to me without hesitation." He said he picked the handle "noreply" because he wanted an unusual address -- and back in the '90s, it was. Morshead never expected to lose his email address, which he uses for communicating with everyone from friends to banks to lawyers. He is in the process of selling his home and says this couldn't come at a worse time. "My email address is a personal identifier for banks, eBay, Kijiji, and hundreds of other places I've logged into -- so many I can't count," Morshead said. He said he wouldn't be in this situation if Eastlink had addressed the issue when he applied for the email. "Now, after all these years, 20 years almost, I find it reprehensible they want to pop out of bushes and just give me 30 days to go through 20 years worth of emails and decide what I want to keep," he said. Morshead said he was given 30 days notice on June 7 that he would lose access to his email address and all of his emails.
I suppose 20 years ago "noreply@" wasn't really standardized as an email bit bucket for domains, so I'll give him a pass on that, but yes, in general it really doesn't seem a suitable email address today. It will be some work, but get a new address, update all the important services and move on. Want to actually own an email address, buy a domain and host it with a company with email service. That's the only guarantee.
I think he's brilliant
I worked at Fujitsu's WorldsAway [pcworld.com] virtual world division that had five Davids in 1997. If you ever read "Snow Crash" [amzn.to] by Neal Stephenson, David #5's username was "da5id" and that pissed off all the other Davids. Especially since David #5 was a graphic artist and not a programmer.
Ironic comment considering the name of this website.
20 years worth? (Score:2, Interesting)
i dont keep email longer than a week or two, when i am finished with it i delete it,
Pray you never get divorced, sued, have a need to sue someone else, audited, or are suspected of a crime.
I bet a lot of other people here do as well.
Being able to pull up an email thread from years ago has been useful on numerous occasions.
It's a good thing he did keep them, because now he knows who he's communicated with and what accounts he has linked to it. He can inform the various people/services of the change.
Digital data isn't the same. As long as you're not paying for storage space it's not worth the time to delete it - old emails certainly don't get in the way of reading new emails and their contents often times can come in handy.
That said - 30 days is plenty of time to setup a new account and use an IMAP transfer utility to migrate every single message - even if it is 20 years worth. It's also plenty of time to change all of his online accounts for services (about 6 months ago I decided to switch primary e
You can try to sell me on wasting my time picking through and sorting email, but it ain't happening. It stays in the inbox forever, and storage is dirt cheap. If I run out of Gmail space, I'll drag everything into a new archive using a IMAP client and start fresh. If I need to find something - anything - I can just search the huge pile. Need to fill out that apartment address from 5 moves ago on a lease application? No problem. Want to email aunt Martha and for some reason didn't put her email into your add
what an email packrat, reminds me of those hoarders that fill their house from wall to wall & floor to ceiling with every piece of junk they find even if they have no use for it or just a piece of junk,
Windows came and I started using Forte Agent at
.98 and I've used nothing else, I've been using that program when or before running Win98 Or NT/W2K, and keeping my Emal for some odd reason. I have that email from 1998 and almost every one received as well as all i sent out . I can't really explain why unless it's an example of never having to install Agent other than that first time after it's pulling an Icon to the desktop (Agent installed on Drive D).
Maybe keeping them was because of (forget hierarchy Alt
being important we all had it within two days hot rush
To explain we were all normal Joe's, That offering from Microsoft told me MS wanted me to have all it's OS's money not being a requirement. and my line since that time (I've still got that 4 disk set) for whatever reason...
If they must have it, (Score:5, Funny)
trade it for abuse@eastlink.ca
I wonder how many people today would get:
selfabuse@eastlink.ca
This would be a case where 20 years ago, it probably won't pass the censors, but today?
Lavabit (Score:3)
Something like this happened to me. My email address was with a company called "Lavabit." Except they didn't give me 30 days, they shut down with 0 notice. After they shut down, they even lied to us, saying that our emails were safe, that they were having technical problems and would be back up in a couple of days.
It was a huge mess, I would have appreciated 30 days, but I still would have been upset like this guy.
Pop (Score:4, Insightful)
20 years almost, I find it reprehensible they want to pop out of bushes and just give me 30 days to go through 20 years worth of emails and decide what I want to keep
He keeps them all online? Does his provider not have a pop3 option to download everything he has been hoarding on their servers and sort from there at his own leisure?
Wait till you hear about this new thing called Gmail...
Regardless of the decision's validity (Score:3)
I'm not sure why 30 days is problematic. Nor do I understand the claim that he's going to lose his mail. He says the company won't help, while they say they've offered to help.
In any case, migrating email from one IMAP server to another is simple. And, if it's still POP3 for some reason, anything he wants is already on his computer - nothing needs to be downloaded.
Heck, Gmail has a tool that'll do exactly this for both protocols, doesn't it?
Yahoo (Score:4, Interesting)
From TFA (Score:5, Informative)
"I just want to tell people be aware that your email address may not be your own,"
If you want an email you own, register a domain and use that.
From Eastlink consumer terms and conditions
7. Your telephone numbers and identifiers
7.1 You do not own any identifier (e.g. telephone, account, calling card or PIN number; email, IP or Web page address; access code, etc.) assigned to you, and we may change or remove any identifier at any time upon notice to you and we will in no way be required to compensate you for such changes. You are permitted to use (but not register with any organization) only those IP addresses we have provided to you.
Those conditions are from 2014 but you can be sure there were similar provisions back in 1998. Probably back as far as Eastlink has been providing telephone service in the 70s.
It was never "your" email address Steve
Why doesn't Eastlink just preserve the emails? (Score:2)
OK, so why the hell can't Eastlink just rename the account or move the emails over to the new account? (for that matter, so can this guy with a few clicks...)
OK, so why the hell can't Eastlink just rename the account or move the emails over to the new account? (for that matter, so can this guy with a few clicks...)
I doubt that's the problem -- it's that he's used that email address to register for other services for the past 20 years, and he may not remember to update his contact info
/recovery address on every single one of possibly hundreds of other websites like gmail, expedia, his bank, his cable company, netflix, xbox live, Steam, EA, etc. until it may be too late.
Very easy to overlook a few of those, and depending on the site in question you may be screwed if you don't think about them until the 30 day trans
Eastlink's Reason is Bullshit/they want the handle (Score:3)
I just did a quick boo at Eastlink's website and no where are there guidelines for email handles.
Maybe if the handle meant something different 20 years ago than it does now they could come back and say something, but I suspect the real reason is that "noreply@eastlink.ca" is a damn useful email address for eastlink.ca
True meaning of the cloud (Score:5, Insightful)
Of course, I don't expect him to run his own mail server. That's a bit of a technical challenge. But I do expect people to continue to suffer from putting their stuff on other people's servers.
Auto-delete (Score:1)
I've set up my mail system to auto-delete anything that comes from noreply@*
I use mail to communicate, not to be told things.
It's just bad manners if companies only want to talk and not listen.
That's a terrible idea. Just checked my email, and three different banks use noreply@ their domain name. Also, REI (a great sporting goods store) replied to my equipment rental appointments with noreply@. Finally, LinkedIn emails for jobs I applied to used that username.
It's going to be OK (Score:2, Funny)
He is in the process of moving all of his email to Yahoo's servers. Should be good for another 20, right???
I wonder about one of my domains... (Score:2)
One of my domains seems to fly under the radar, but it has 2-4 curse words depending on how religious you are. Had it for about 20 years now...
If it wasn't for character length, I would love to shift my main email address back to my own domain names... but securing things properly is a pain.
but securing things properly is a pain.
If you want, you can have your DNS set up to forward your email to a gmail account. Then in gmail, you can set the "reply-to" email to be your desired email address.
That is the lazy way to get your own email address, without running your own qmail server (I assume you'd run qmail if you want security).
Is Nova Scotia the weird province? (Score:2)
Wasn't that where the long-standing vanity plate GRABHER, the owner's name, was suddenly classified as a gender slur?
Decide what to keep? (Score:1)
Please... Just download all of it.