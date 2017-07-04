Customer's 20-Year-Old Email Account Shut Down Over Unusual Address (www.cbc.ca) 311
A Halifax man is facing the daunting task of going through almost two decades of email messages after his email provider served notice it was deactivating his account in 30 days because of his email address: noreply@eastlink.ca. From a report: "I had it since the late '90s, probably 1998 when I really started getting online," Steve Morshead told CBC News. "I asked for it, it was available and they gave it to me without hesitation." He said he picked the handle "noreply" because he wanted an unusual address -- and back in the '90s, it was. Morshead never expected to lose his email address, which he uses for communicating with everyone from friends to banks to lawyers. He is in the process of selling his home and says this couldn't come at a worse time. "My email address is a personal identifier for banks, eBay, Kijiji, and hundreds of other places I've logged into -- so many I can't count," Morshead said. He said he wouldn't be in this situation if Eastlink had addressed the issue when he applied for the email. "Now, after all these years, 20 years almost, I find it reprehensible they want to pop out of bushes and just give me 30 days to go through 20 years worth of emails and decide what I want to keep," he said. Morshead said he was given 30 days notice on June 7 that he would lose access to his email address and all of his emails.
If they must have it, (Score:5, Funny)
trade it for abuse@eastlink.ca
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder how many people today would get:
selfabuse@eastlink.ca
This would be a case where 20 years ago, it probably won't pass the censors, but today?
Lavabit (Score:2, Informative)
Something like this happened to me. My email address was with a company called "Lavabit." Except they didn't give me 30 days, they shut down with 0 notice. After they shut down, they even lied to us, saying that our emails were safe, that they were having technical problems and would be back up in a couple of days.
It was a huge mess, I would have appreciated 30 days, but I still would have been upset like this guy.
Pop (Score:5, Insightful)
20 years almost, I find it reprehensible they want to pop out of bushes and just give me 30 days to go through 20 years worth of emails and decide what I want to keep
He keeps them all online? Does his provider not have a pop3 option to download everything he has been hoarding on their servers and sort from there at his own leisure?
Re: (Score:2)
Wait till you hear about this new thing called Gmail...
Re: (Score:2)
Is that the site Outlook gets when it reaches for pop.gmail.com?
Re: (Score:3)
He keeps them all online? Does his provider not have a pop3 option to download everything he has been hoarding on their servers and sort from there at his own leisure?
Yes, they do [eastlink.ca], and I agree that's the obvious answer.
Regardless of the decision's validity (Score:4, Informative)
I'm not sure why 30 days is problematic. Nor do I understand the claim that he's going to lose his mail. He says the company won't help, while they say they've offered to help.
In any case, migrating email from one IMAP server to another is simple. And, if it's still POP3 for some reason, anything he wants is already on his computer - nothing needs to be downloaded.
Heck, Gmail has a tool that'll do exactly this for both protocols, doesn't it?
Re: (Score:2)
The other is informing a lot of people that they can no longer contact you on the same address that's been
Re: (Score:2)
Although from TFA it appears he would lose access to his actual emails - I assume they're stored online - from the summary I'd say his bigger concern is that he has used this email address to communicate with just about everyone for 20 years. It's like being told you're being evicted and you have 30 days to find a new home and tell everyone you know and every company you deal with where you'll be living from now on.
It would take days for me to change the registered email address for every site and service I
Apparently you never met a real elitist (Score:2, Insightful)
So sayeth the elitist asshole who doesn't grok that not everyone is as tech savvy as you
Thank god for Trump and North Korea -- Ignorant and Arrogant Elitists such yourself are about to disappear en mass
Most of us "tech savvy elitists" don't really know how to do a given task, either. What we know how to do is look it up and apply step-by-step instructions. If that doesn't work, maybe then we'll ask for help. Then, others are more willing to help you because then you're showing respect for their time and you're not just being lazy. They tend to respect that you want to learn and be shown how instead of demanding to be coddled.
It's "elitist" now to expect someone to Google a topic with obvious search ter
Re: (Score:2)
Come to think of it, I bet there's a way to do it from the terminal - maybe even in Vi.
;-)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, you and the guy who replied before you make a good point. I was focusing on his statement about losing mail, but getting everyone notified and all your accounts updated would be a pain.
This is also why I've used an alumni email address for the past 20+ years... I don't have to worry about changing it. I just have to remember to update the forward to who ever my new ISP is, when that changes.
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks to the genius that thought email address == login name and that used that value as a key otherwise it would be trivial to change.
A customer of mine insisted to use email as login name and I didn't use this value as a key so it is still possible to change emails thus login name, spooky isn't it? The user is permanently mapped to a UUID, that's all.
Yahoo (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
After paying that amount for a company and then dropping the brand (intellectual property) do you think Verizon will proceed to delete the only remaining part of their purchase?
Wait don't answer that.
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of "mobile network" is that? I guess it must be hard to ssh into anything as well.
Anyway, here is a solution:
Use openvpn so your public exit IP never changes. I can hop networks with different different public IP transparently because everything goes through openvpn.
I can even keep a VOIP call up without any glitch while switching network, ssh and anything else doesn't even have a clue of what is going on. It is completely transparent, openvpn adapts almost instantaneously.
From TFA (Score:5, Informative)
"I just want to tell people be aware that your email address may not be your own,"
If you want an email you own, register a domain and use that.
From Eastlink consumer terms and conditions
7. Your telephone numbers and identifiers
7.1 You do not own any identifier (e.g. telephone, account, calling card or PIN number; email, IP or Web page address; access code, etc.) assigned to you, and we may change or remove any identifier at any time upon notice to you and we will in no way be required to compensate you for such changes. You are permitted to use (but not register with any organization) only those IP addresses we have provided to you.
Those conditions are from 2014 but you can be sure there were similar provisions back in 1998. Probably back as far as Eastlink has been providing telephone service in the 70s.
It was never "your" email address Steve
Re: (Score:2)
"We are changing our terms. If you want to continue your service with us, you have to do it under the new terms. You're free to cancel if you don't."
They can also simply terminate the contract.
Why doesn't Eastlink just preserve the emails? (Score:2)
OK, so why the hell can't Eastlink just rename the account or move the emails over to the new account? (for that matter, so can this guy with a few clicks...)
Re:Why doesn't Eastlink just preserve the emails? (Score:4, Insightful)
OK, so why the hell can't Eastlink just rename the account or move the emails over to the new account? (for that matter, so can this guy with a few clicks...)
I doubt that's the problem -- it's that he's used that email address to register for other services for the past 20 years, and he may not remember to update his contact info
/recovery address on every single one of possibly hundreds of other websites like gmail, expedia, his bank, his cable company, netflix, xbox live, Steam, EA, etc. until it may be too late.
Very easy to overlook a few of those, and depending on the site in question you may be screwed if you don't think about them until the 30 day transition has passed.
Eastlink's Reason is Bullshit/they want the handle (Score:4, Insightful)
I just did a quick boo at Eastlink's website and no where are there guidelines for email handles.
Maybe if the handle meant something different 20 years ago than it does now they could come back and say something, but I suspect the real reason is that "noreply@eastlink.ca" is a damn useful email address for eastlink.ca
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, they all but said they wanted the address for themselves. It is pure and simple bullying for sure.
And I suspect their entire offer to help was also spelt out as telling him what he has to do (Lots of tedious work for him) rather than them actually doing anything for him.
Typical asshole corporate action.
Re:Eastlink's Reason is Bullshit/they want the han (Score:5, Insightful)
but I suspect the real reason is that "noreply@eastlink.ca" is a damn useful email address for eastlink.ca
Why? The express purpose of that email is to catch those you don't want to talk to. There's no difference between making it noreply@eastlink.ca vs noanswer@eastlink.ca, noreply1@eastlink.ca, no.reply@eastlink.ca
By it's nature they aren't expecting people to use it so what's so valuable about the specific name? I understand webmaster@eastlink.ca has a general pattern for people who want to contact someone, but what's the pattern if you don't want to contact anyone? Worst case this dude ends up with some really stupid spam from rely stupid people.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
By it's nature they aren't expecting people to use it so what's so valuable about the specific name?
First it looks official enough for phishing, which is something they might want to prevent. Second just because noreply is in the name does not mean that people won't send replies there.
There's no difference between making it noreply@eastlink.ca vs noanswer@eastlink.ca, noreply1@eastlink.ca, no.reply@eastlink.ca
I would be quite suspicious if I got an email from noreply1@eastlink.ca and you should be too, that you list it as acceptable makes me wonder for how many scam mails you fell this year alone.
True meaning of the cloud (Score:5, Insightful)
Of course, I don't expect him to run his own mail server. That's a bit of a technical challenge. But I do expect people to continue to suffer from putting their stuff on other people's servers.
Re: (Score:2)
There's no challenge to it. I have my own domain up at Zoho.com for free to accept and send messages but at home I have a Synology NAS which has a mail server as a package. Turn it on, answer a few easy questions, and you are running. I use that one to store all of my messages that I want to keep.
I have my email client configured with the public (currently Zoho.com but it can change easily) and my private. If there's a message I want to keep I just drag it over to a folder that's on my private server or for
Re: (Score:2)
Domain... NAS... let me stop you right there. Because you've just lost 99% of the internet population with your fancy and super complicated IT talk.
If I can't setup the account complete with email address when I'm first prompted to turn on my new smartphone, or I'm not just magically told I have this thing called email when I join a company or an ISP then it's too complicated for nearly everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, I don't expect him to run his own mail server. That's a bit of a technical challenge. But I do expect people to continue to suffer from putting their stuff on other people's servers.
So nothing new then? I mean this has been the status quo with how we used the internet for 20 years. People in general haven't suffered. Even as the hordes of Geocities sites disappeared into the Ether the internet and associated online services have only become more popular.
Re: (Score:2)
Auto-delete (Score:2, Informative)
I've set up my mail system to auto-delete anything that comes from noreply@*
I use mail to communicate, not to be told things.
It's just bad manners if companies only want to talk and not listen.
It's going to be OK (Score:5, Funny)
He is in the process of moving all of his email to Yahoo's servers. Should be good for another 20, right???
I wonder about one of my domains... (Score:2)
One of my domains seems to fly under the radar, but it has 2-4 curse words depending on how religious you are. Had it for about 20 years now...
If it wasn't for character length, I would love to shift my main email address back to my own domain names... but securing things properly is a pain.
Re: (Score:2)
but securing things properly is a pain.
If you want, you can have your DNS set up to forward your email to a gmail account. Then in gmail, you can set the "reply-to" email to be your desired email address.
That is the lazy way to get your own email address, without running your own qmail server (I assume you'd run qmail if you want security).
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but then you are paying Google for another domain to be hosted; my preference would be to have email forwarded to my account-du jour, ideally with basic spam and content filtering before the forward.
It isn't that big of a deal, but it is a little barrier compared to zero public facing services today.
Re: (Score:2)
my preference would be to have email forwarded to my account-du jour,
Gmail can do that too, lol.
Re: (Score:3)
If you don't mind Putin reading your email, you can host a domain's email for free (with up to 1000 addresses) via Yandex. You just change your records at your registrar and the propagate almost immediately, and you can configure quite a few things from there - including a fairly robust web interface, IMAP, POP3, SMTP, etc...
They had excellent uptime, when I played with them. They weren't in blacklists or anything. I seem to recall you can do SPF and all that jazz. If you're paranoid, you can encrypt messag
Re: (Score:2)
Just need a router with a firewall, a domain, access to a pair of name servers, a static IP address and an outbound SMTP service from your ISP.
If you have all that, you're better off with qmail tbh
Re: (Score:2)
If you only want to have a couple of users at most there are a few places that offer free email hosting and let you use your domain. I'm currently with Zoho.com and use my domain for mail. Only had one problem with them in a few years. They have a feature that you can assign one user to act as a catch all for any email addresses in the domain that aren't set up instead of having them being returned as no such user. I use it because I sign up to every site with a different email address in order to tell whic
Is Nova Scotia the weird province? (Score:2)
Wasn't that where the long-standing vanity plate GRABHER, the owner's name, was suddenly classified as a gender slur?
Decide what to keep? (Score:2)
Please... Just download all of it.
Kind of brings me back (Score:2)
Easy to fix (Score:2)
Well this is somewhat a funny story. However, you just download all your mail to your PC with your email client. Then you get a new email account and move up all the mails to that. However, if the mail system has only a website frontend then this might be complicated. Anyway, the provider could provide an image with all the mails.
slashdot did the same sort of thing (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Have you tried using the following username to login?
Re:he's an idiot (Score:5, Insightful)
I suppose 20 years ago "noreply@" wasn't really standardized as an email bit bucket for domains, so I'll give him a pass on that, but yes, in general it really doesn't seem a suitable email address today. It will be some work, but get a new address, update all the important services and move on. Want to actually own an email address, buy a domain and host it with a company with email service. That's the only guarantee.
Re: (Score:2)
Like registering fuck.com - maybe you get rich, maybe you just get burned - you know you're playing on the edge.
Re:he's an idiot (Score:4, Informative)
The idiot part is that he hasn't figured out he can archive his existing email, send a 'change of address' notice to important contacts and basically be spam-free for a few months.
Re: he's an idiot (Score:2)
I think he's brilliant
Re:Address he should choose. (Score:5, Insightful)
donotreply@eastlink.ca
The email he needs is noreply@his_own_domain_name.whatever_TLD_he_chooses.
Using your provider's domain name is going to mess you up sooner or later, most typically when you move house.
Interesting... (Score:3, Interesting)
Email addresses have almost become the equivalent of a physical address. All your bills can come to it,all your correspondence, almost every business asks for it, some even require it. This has been encouraged by internet providers in a sense (they'll want your email address too). I wouldn't be surprised t learn that there is significance legally in contracts and other agreements.
So now you have people who have setup much of their life around an email address in pretty much the same way they've done with th
Re:he's an idiot (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
If I still had some moderator points I would mod this up.
Who cares what someone else's user name is? Only the petty and the spiteful.
Re: (Score:2)
Damn, you've got your work cut out for you there, you must be at it 24/7.
Re: he's an idiot (Score:3)
We have the same problem, Zathros liked his email address, my brother Zathros liked his, my other brother Zathros wanted to keep his also, our law firm Zathros, Zathros and Zathros was a mess for email , Sheridan was most displeased!
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Could you maybe elaborate on why that pissed them off?
david, david2, david3, david4, da5id...wtf?! who does this noob think he is?!
Also, why does it matter if he's a graphic artist?
Programmers thought the graphic artists were a bunch of assholes. Graphic artists thought the programmers were a bunch of assholes. I managed to gain the respect of both teams from my hard work as the intern.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Could you maybe elaborate on why that pissed them off?
david, david2, david3, david4, da5id...wtf?! who does this noob think he is?!
Also, why does it matter if he's a graphic artist?
Programmers thought the graphic artists were a bunch of assholes. Graphic artists thought the programmers were a bunch of assholes. I managed to gain the respect of both teams from my hard work as the intern.
Doesn't make sense, they should have started at david0
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't make sense, they should have started at david0
That really depended on the IT department, as there were no best practices for usernames 20 years ago. The first David would almost always use "david" as the username. The next David would either get "david1" or "david2" (it was "david2" at Fujitsu). The fifth David is usually the smart ass out of the bunch, as I've seen a few "da5id" over the years.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure they all respected the fat man wearing a corset and "formal" sneakers, who has never had sex, has an AA degree, lives in a studio apartment, is a member of a weird Christian cult, and likes manga.
Twenty years ago in 1997... I wore white New Balance training shoes as the dress code at Fujitsu was blue jeans and t-shirts. I got my first AA degree in 1994 and the second AA degree came in 2007. I was living in three-bedroom apartment with five other guys. Because we belonged to the same church, we took care of another roommate who had Lou Gehrig's disease and he died in April 2000 after his 39th birthday. After I left the church and got my studio apartment in 2005, I got into manga.
Re: (Score:3)
This sounds like something an asshole would say.
Which is why I work in IT today.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Omg, is his name "dead mouse" or "dead mauve" ?
Re: he's an idiot (Score:5, Funny)
Because a 5 is not a v.
The Romans would disagree.
Re: (Score:3)
If he'd have copyrighted it, he could be shakin' down a whole lotta people. Just sayin'.
Re:he's an idiot (Score:5, Insightful)
Why would anyone want to keep that address anyway? I would think it would cause all sorts of problems with people assuming that it was an unmonitored account. I don't have a lot of sympathy.
No, I don't expect you do. It seems to be a common misconception here that it is somehow 'tough' to be uncaring and express you contempt for the plight of others. The fact that you haven't got the courage to show your face, but post as an AC, suggests that you are not really all that tough.
But back to the question: If you have 20 years' worth of important contacts, who have your email address, then you have plenty of good reasons for not wanting to change that address. Figuring out who has your address and who is important is very hard work, which you would know if you had ever had to do it. and getting everybody to change the contact details they have for you is even worse. Should he have chosen a better name back then? Perhaps - but he didn't and it has worked for 20 years, so what is your point actually? His ISP could let him continue using this address without breaking into a sweat, and it is not actually their business interfering in what kind of imagine their customers want to impress on their contacts - they are in the wrong, simply.
Re:he's an idiot (Score:5, Insightful)
I guess he got the address around the time you were born. Those of us who were on the internet when he got the address can tell you that no, there was no "standard" (which it's not) of putting noreply in the local part of the address to indicate that replies were not wanted. People back then mostly adhered to proper standards, not bogus customs invented when marketdroids discovered the net. It was, and should still be, a perfectly good address.
Re:20 years worth? (Score:5, Insightful)
Pray you never get divorced, sued, have a need to sue someone else, audited, or are suspected of a crime.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I bet a lot of other people here do as well.
Being able to pull up an email thread from years ago has been useful on numerous occasions.
Re: (Score:2)
So do I, but I don't keep the only copy on my ISP's e-mail server.
I don't get if he's mad about losing the address or losing the mails. But if it's the latter, he's an idiot, since you can just drag them across between servers if you have a decent mail client that supports IMAP.
If he had them in something like an AOL database file, then he might deserve some sympathy. Holy hell, the local database for the Mac version was "designed" by a madman.
Re: (Score:2)
Reading the article and having the tiniest bit of empathy, its quite obvious he's mad about the former, losing the address, as now he has to go through 20 years worth of contact communication and account data and transition everyone and all the services involved. My 1Password has 2800 sets of credentials the majority of which are associated to the same email address. If that suddenly was taken away from me that's 2800 password resets I can't do, 2800 accounts I can't confirm ownership of via email.. 2800 he
Re:20 years worth? (Score:4)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
spend $50, buy a domain name and have mail routed to your ISP.
And then what 3 years later once your $50 domain will have expired? Is it yet another expense to renew until you die?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I own a domain through Gandi. So does one of my cousins. I'm not aware of anyone else in my family who does. I concede that my family is too small of a sample for any rigorous statistical inference, but I'm curious as to how many others in the developed world understand the benefits of owning a domain.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Be nice and just create sub-domains for them. It is free and you can create as many as you want!
Re: (Score:2)
Why didn't you just create sub-domains for them?
It cost nothing like in free beer.
Re: (Score:2)
yes, is that really such a massive cost for something so fucking critical in this day and age?
Was "fucking" necessary?
Are you claiming that every man, woman, and child in the developed world ought to own a personal domain?
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you. What is your domain?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
It's a good thing he did keep them, because now he knows who he's communicated with and what accounts he has linked to it. He can inform the various people/services of the change.
Re:20 years worth? (Score:4, Informative)
Digital data isn't the same. As long as you're not paying for storage space it's not worth the time to delete it - old emails certainly don't get in the way of reading new emails and their contents often times can come in handy.
That said - 30 days is plenty of time to setup a new account and use an IMAP transfer utility to migrate every single message - even if it is 20 years worth. It's also plenty of time to change all of his online accounts for services (about 6 months ago I decided to switch primary email addresses and I was able to list and transfer every account I could think of within 2 evenings).
The only real problem would be personal acquaintances that contact him via that address. In that case though I'd setup an "out of office" or the equivalent immediately and just have it respond with a message indicating that his address will be changing soon.
Re: 20 years worth? (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:20 years worth? (Score:5, Insightful)
You can try to sell me on wasting my time picking through and sorting email, but it ain't happening. It stays in the inbox forever, and storage is dirt cheap. If I run out of Gmail space, I'll drag everything into a new archive using a IMAP client and start fresh. If I need to find something - anything - I can just search the huge pile. Need to fill out that apartment address from 5 moves ago on a lease application? No problem. Want to email aunt Martha and for some reason didn't put her email into your address book? No problem. Want to see that picture you sent mom of you and your brother with grandma? No problem. Hell, you can even read your Best Buy spam from 1996 if you are so inclined.
Re: (Score:2)
Hell, you can even read your Best Buy spam from 1996 if you are so inclined.
Pine has an export command?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes! It is called: cp
I am still using pine, well alpine now, great tool and secure too. My emails get moved to relevant folders automatically once read. I have about 75 folders:
google, family, paypal, recruters, etc.
Re:20 years worth? (Score:4, Interesting)
what an email packrat, reminds me of those hoarders that fill their house from wall to wall & floor to ceiling with every piece of junk they find even if they have no use for it or just a piece of junk,
i dont keep email longer than a week or two, when i am finished with it i delete it,
Windows came and I started using Forte Agent at
.98 and I've used nothing else, I've been using that program when or before running Win98 Or NT/W2K, and keeping my Emal for some odd reason. I have that email from 1998 and almost every one received as well as all i sent out . I can't really explain why unless it's an example of never having to install Agent other than that first time after it's pulling an Icon to the desktop (Agent installed on Drive D).
Maybe keeping them was because of (forget hierarchy Alt.~.Microsoft.nt.misc (?) that was one fun times on Usenet, very helpful group. Just a bunch of users given a new OS and sharing tips and tricks with each other. (Microsoft sent anyone who asked NT - having a Win95 client/Outlook server/ Exchange Server/SP2 - being important we all had it within two days hot rush (I had asked many months earlier)) Nobody above the others and it was all about shareing, tricks I learned at that time I still use to this day - the who cares type: a selection isn't selected until you release the mouse key - the open a clear run command 15 paths in grab a file and drop it in the run command you will have the entire path to file (I use this one a lot and was told of it way back then.
Whatever the reason (the above was reminiscing that hated to quit. I have them all, one would think it a huge security risk legal as well as personal if all are stolen. Not what I post or email about
:) drives have been imaged by one looking to screw me :) nothing came about it.
True facts. 1998 Email upon request, headers only if of a personal nature.
Re: (Score:2)
being important we all had it within two days hot rush
To explain we were all normal Joe's, That offering from Microsoft told me MS wanted me to have all it's OS's money not being a requirement. and my line since that time (I've still got that 4 disk set) for whatever reason...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You toss important e-mails too? I keep all for about a year and only keep the important ones forever when still needed.
Re: (Score:2)
We understand. You don't have a real world life, and would like to forget any of the embarrassing social interactions you've had. Especially if they happened over a week ago.
But, surprising as it may seem to you, some others actually have a meaningful existence and and would like to document it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
what an email packrat, reminds me of those hoarders that fill their house from wall to wall & floor to ceiling with every piece of junk they find even if they have no use for it or just a piece of junk,
i dont keep email longer than a week or two, when i am finished with it i delete it,
Define hording. My 20 year old email collection is still smaller than a high-def movie.
It's less hording and more like storing important stuff. As for you deleting everything after 2 weeks, if I did that I likely would have been fined during my last tax audit. Or
... do you print out all your emails so you don't need to horde the bits and a too easily searchable manner?
Re: 20 years worth? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That is kind of impressive, actually. I retained none of that. I don't have all sorts of things that were once considered valuable, to me at least. I don't even have copies of many of my papers, almost none of my old programs, and very little source code. I don't even have all my old text books, journals, or even copies of stuff I published.
I am impressed that you've managed to keep that stuff. There's a slim chance that I have some of that, but I'm not even sure which drive(s) would be the best place(s) to
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I delete cat pictures and stupid videos people send me to somehow save on disk space. I keep most emails although.
Re: (Score:3)
What? You told me you loved my cat pictures! Mr. Frizzles is funny. You said to yourself.
Now I see how you are. Well no more feline beauty pageants for you mister.
And I'm going to tell Frankie to stop sending his skateboarding while drunk videos too. Once he's out of the hospital, of course.