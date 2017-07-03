'Severe' Systemd Bug Allowed Remote Code Execution For Two Years (itwire.com) 4
ITWire reports: A flaw in systemd, the init system used on many Linux systems, can be exploited using a malicious DNS query to either crash a system or to run code remotely. The vulnerability resides in the daemon systemd-resolved and can be triggered using a TCP payload, according to Ubuntu developer Chris Coulson. This component can be tricked into allocating less memory than needed for a look-up. When the reply is bigger it overflows the buffer allowing an attacker to overwrite memory. This would result in the process either crashing or it could allow for code execution remotely. "A malicious DNS server can exploit this by responding with a specially crafted TCP payload to trick systemd-resolved in to allocating a buffer that's too small, and subsequently write arbitrary data beyond the end of it," is how Coulson put it.
Affected Linux vendors have pushed out patches -- but the bug has apparently been present in systemd code since June of 2015. And long-time Slashdot reader walterbyrd also reports a recently-discovered bug where systemd unit files that contain illegal usernames get defaulted to root.
Time for tar and feathers? (Score:2)
Anyone?
The problem with systemd (Score:3)
That's a problem with Systemd. It's a pretty decent idea with a sub-par execution and a crappy way of dealing with an inherent problem.
Idea: centralized place to optimize startup, management and interconnectivity of all kinds of services.
Problem: some services in their standard form don't quite fit that model.
Solution: let's rewrite them and include as parts of systemd.
The crap part: while the originals were made by experts in that field, the replacements are made by a group of wannabe experts on everything ever, some with overinflated ego. This results in seriously inferior code replacing old 'tried and true' solutions.
At this point, the only real solution I can see is making a fork of systemd, banning the current systemd creators from participating in it, and trimming it to size. If a service doesn't quite fit systemd, work on systemd until it fits, don't rewrite it!