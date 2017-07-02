Should Kaspersky Lab Show Its Source Code To The US Government? (gizmodo.com) 30
Today the CEO of Kaspersky Lab said he's willing to show the company's source code to the U.S. government, testify before Congress, and even move part of his research work to the U.S. to dispel suspicious about his company. The Associated Press reports: Kaspersky, a mathematical engineer who attended a KGB-sponsored school and once worked for Russia's Ministry of Defense, has long been eyed suspiciously by his competitors, particularly as his anti-virus products became popular in the U.S. market. Some speculate that Kaspersky, an engaging speaker and a fixture of the conference circuit, kept his Soviet-era intelligence connections. Others say it's unlikely that his company could operate independently in Russia, where the economy is dominated by state-owned companies and the power of spy agencies has expanded dramatically under President Vladimir Putin. No firm evidence has ever been produced to back up the claims...
Like many cybersecurity outfits in the U.S. and elsewhere, some Kaspersky employees are former spies. Kaspersky acknowledged having ex-Russian intelligence workers on his staff, mainly "in our sales department for their relationship with the government sector." But he added that his company's internal network was too segregated for a single rogue employee to abuse it. "It's almost not possible," he said. "Because to do that, you have to have not just one person in the company, but a group of people that have access to different parts of our technological processes. It's too complicated." And he insisted his company would never knowingly cooperate with any country's offensive cyber operations.
A key Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee has told ABC that "a consensus in Congress and among administration officials that Kaspersky Lab cannot be trusted to protect critical infrastructure." Meanwhile, Slashdot reader Kiralan shares this article from Gizmodo noting Kaspersky Lab "has worked with both Moscow and the FBI in the past, often serving as a go-between to help the two governments cooperate." But setting the precedent of gaining trust through source code access is dangerous, as is capitulating to those demands. Russia has been making the same requests of private companies recently. Major technology companies like Cisco, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, McAfee, and SAP have agreed to give the Russian government access to "code for security products such as firewalls, anti-virus applications and software containing encryption," according to Reuters. Security firm Symantec pointedly refused to cooperate with Russian demands last week. "It poses a risk to the integrity of our products that we are not willing to accept," a Symantec spokesperson said in a statement.
Buy American? (Score:2)
Beyond the paranoia, shouldn't American strive to buy American if there is an available competing product? I'm not "flag waving", but it does seem like at least one way to contribute to the American economy in some way.
Re: (Score:2)
There is over US$2 Trillion in exports to be put at risk by other countries doing the same.
Does the USA really want to be locked out of 80% of the worlds economy and 94% of the worlds customers ?
Re: (Score:2)
The same argument then applied to every country who buys anything FROM the USA.
I'm talking about sales to the Federal Government. Private entities can buy from whoever they like within the law.
You must answer, "Yes"... (Score:1)
Trump is cool (Score:1)
I love how he pisses off the libtards. 8 years of Trump will be great.
Re: (Score:1)
No moderation option "-1 Moron", so posting it instead.
Closed source security software (Score:3)
Why should anyone trust closed source security software in the first place?
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody should have to trust any closed source software. Trusting Microsoft is a huge mistake because they have a horrible track record when it comes to writing secure software. Kaspersky Lab on the other hand actually has a good record for being an excellent anti-virus program. I would trust Kaspersky Lab over Microsoft but I don't have to trust either of them, so I don't.
Doesn't matter (Score:2)
Even if Kaspersky shows the source today and intends to be completely upright in their dealings, they are still susceptible to govt interference. The govt could nully them into doing it's bidding, or could plant it's own people on the team.
Just as I understand China not wanting to take MS at it's word, we should probably not rely on these guys.
Not just the government! (Score:2)
The real value of anti-virus software is not the source code, it's the data--the signatures it looks for to spot malware. I'm fine with them keeping their database proprietary. But why not make the source code freely available...unless they have something to hide!
What difference does it make? (Score:2)
Let's say they release some source code. Who could prove that the executable that customers use, was compiled from that source code, without modification?
What to learn from this article (Score:2)
a) Don't trust Symantec, they've got stuff to hide in their source code whether it's NSA-stuff or sloppy code.
b) You can probably trust Kaspersky for most things except NSA-stuff.
I've personally never trusted Symantec and I always thought Kaspersky was good enough for the home, I never considered them to be a serious contender in the enterprise-market. I have serious reservations about most US-based closed source (security) software and closed system hardware manufacturers. The NSA persuaded a relatively sm
Re: (Score:2)
What we really need is to only use open-source stuff.
FTFY.