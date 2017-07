Should Kaspersky Lab Show Its Source Code To The US Government?

Today the CEO of Kaspersky Lab said he's willing to show the company's source code to the U.S. government , testify before Congress, and even move part of his research work to the U.S. to dispel suspicious about his company. The Associated Press reports:A key Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee has told ABC that "a consensus in Congress and among administration officials that Kaspersky Lab cannot be trusted to protect critical infrastructure ." Meanwhile, Slashdot reader Kiralan shares this article from Gizmodo noting Kaspersky Lab "has worked with both Moscow and the FBI in the past, often serving as a go-between to help the two governments cooperate."