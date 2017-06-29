Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


'Microsoft' Scam Callers Arrested After Years of Terrorising the Technically Challenged (gizmodo.co.uk) 40

Posted by msmash from the about-time dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Those shameless scammers that cold-call people pretending to be from Microsoft and demanding money after walking users through supposed problems with their computers? They're going down, it seems, with four people arrested in the UK for enabling the rip-off. City of London Police and Microsoft, the real Microsoft, have been working together for two years to trace the operators of the scheme, with the four people -- two from Woking and two from South Shields -- arrested on suspicion of fraud. Although the calls were found to originate from India, the investigators found that the scam was allegedly being run out of the UK, with the poor overseas callers working from scripts and, presumably, not really aware they're doing anything hugely wrong.

'Microsoft' Scam Callers Arrested After Years of Terrorising the Technically Challenged

Comments Filter:

  • Queue the

    "There's hundreds more working in Redmond"

      comments.

  • Of course the callers were aware (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, 2017 @04:26PM (#54715035)

    They'll lie their asses off when they call. Of course the poor overseas callers were fully aware it was a scam.

  • They called my mother... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How the hell does this kind of thing take years to track down?

  • In a few years, there will be a major motion picture about these jerks, like they're Robin Hood or something.

  • "Technically Challenged"? (Score:3)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Thursday June 29, 2017 @04:32PM (#54715075) Homepage

    Very unfortunate term and I it sounds like something that cannot be cured with a telethon to help those afflicted with it.

    The obvious joke here is that if you're using Windows, you're clearly "Technically Challenged" but I think it goes further than that and parodies legitimate physical and cognitive handicaps (both of which are PC'd down to "challenges").

    Probably a better and more accurate term would be "not technically proficient".

    Bash away.

  • Fun Game (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I received one of these calls, and played along just to see how long I could keep them on the phone.
    I blew it when I mentioned "Linux". He swore in Hindi then hung up on me.

    • I get these calls all the time at work. I try to play along as long as possible. Sometimes I gush at them.

      "I know right?, It's those damn kids and the all the porno... you can help me right? my computer says something about TOR and paying in bitcoin? Whats a TOR?"

      "Sure! I'm so glad you called back! my computer says no boot device?"

      "Bob! I've been trying to call you guys back! my case number is 34643245, I made my payment, but my computer is still broken, do I need to pay more?"

      "I'm not sure, this is

  • Right. (Score:3)

    by cheesybagel ( 670288 ) on Thursday June 29, 2017 @04:38PM (#54715111)

    I got a phone call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft and that my computer had a virus. Which was... interesting to say the least. Considering that I never gave Microsoft my phone number in the first place. The guy on the phone line had the most ridiculous accent.

    • For some reason these scammers have always claimed to be calling from Windows here in Scandinavia.

  • Best way to deal with these scams (Score:3)

    by mwvdlee ( 775178 ) on Thursday June 29, 2017 @04:42PM (#54715139) Homepage

    The first few times I tried talking to them, then I tried calling them liars.
    But I found the best way to deal with them was to just say nothing and mute the phone; it wastes their time, but not mine.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I tend to hold the phone up to a radio and let them listen to Rush Limbaugh.

  • Part of the problem we seem to have is that absolutely nothing is done about the numerous types of scams that are computer/Internet related. Even the FBI, which was the agency that was supposed to investigate many of these schemes in the US when the phenomena first started, doesn't even want to follow up on any of it because it's always considered too hard to actually trace or obtain an arrest/conviction. As more and more of them are actually caught, charged and punished (that last part is really important)

  • First, I find it hard to believe that there's only one group of scammers running th Microsoft Support con. Second, TFS says "the poor overseas callers working from scripts and, presumably, not really aware they're doing anything hugely wrong". From my many experiences with these callers, I would say that they're VERY aware that they're at least pretty far over on the shady side of the street. Some of them I wouldn't want to meet unless I was armed, judging by the things they said after I strung them along f

