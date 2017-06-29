'Microsoft' Scam Callers Arrested After Years of Terrorising the Technically Challenged (gizmodo.co.uk) 40
An anonymous reader shares a report: Those shameless scammers that cold-call people pretending to be from Microsoft and demanding money after walking users through supposed problems with their computers? They're going down, it seems, with four people arrested in the UK for enabling the rip-off. City of London Police and Microsoft, the real Microsoft, have been working together for two years to trace the operators of the scheme, with the four people -- two from Woking and two from South Shields -- arrested on suspicion of fraud. Although the calls were found to originate from India, the investigators found that the scam was allegedly being run out of the UK, with the poor overseas callers working from scripts and, presumably, not really aware they're doing anything hugely wrong.
"There's hundreds more working in Redmond"
Please do the needful of knowing *queue* and *cue*, then revert if you have one doubt.
Of course the callers were aware (Score:4, Insightful)
They'll lie their asses off when they call. Of course the poor overseas callers were fully aware it was a scam.
Re:Of course the callers were aware (Score:4, Informative)
Oh ok is that why when I'd mess around with them pretending I was looking at my computer they would immediately call me a motherfucker that was wasting their time and hang up?
Well there's all the ones who work for Tata for a start.
They called my mother... (Score:1)
How the hell does this kind of thing take years to track down?
Law enforcement was paying them for support for years.
Watch (Score:2)
"Technically Challenged"? (Score:3)
Very unfortunate term and I it sounds like something that cannot be cured with a telethon to help those afflicted with it.
The obvious joke here is that if you're using Windows, you're clearly "Technically Challenged" but I think it goes further than that and parodies legitimate physical and cognitive handicaps (both of which are PC'd down to "challenges").
Probably a better and more accurate term would be "not technically proficient".
Bash away.
How about "technically clueless"?
Fun Game (Score:1)
I received one of these calls, and played along just to see how long I could keep them on the phone.
I blew it when I mentioned "Linux". He swore in Hindi then hung up on me.
I get these calls all the time at work. I try to play along as long as possible. Sometimes I gush at them.
"I know right?, It's those damn kids and the all the porno... you can help me right? my computer says something about TOR and paying in bitcoin? Whats a TOR?"
"Sure! I'm so glad you called back! my computer says no boot device?"
"Bob! I've been trying to call you guys back! my case number is 34643245, I made my payment, but my computer is still broken, do I need to pay more?"
"I'm not sure, this is
Right. (Score:3)
I got a phone call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft and that my computer had a virus. Which was... interesting to say the least. Considering that I never gave Microsoft my phone number in the first place. The guy on the phone line had the most ridiculous accent.
Best way to deal with these scams (Score:3)
The first few times I tried talking to them, then I tried calling them liars.
But I found the best way to deal with them was to just say nothing and mute the phone; it wastes their time, but not mine.
I tend to hold the phone up to a radio and let them listen to Rush Limbaugh.
We need more arrests for these types of problems (Score:2)
Really? (Score:2)
First, I find it hard to believe that there's only one group of scammers running th Microsoft Support con. Second, TFS says "the poor overseas callers working from scripts and, presumably, not really aware they're doing anything hugely wrong". From my many experiences with these callers, I would say that they're VERY aware that they're at least pretty far over on the shady side of the street. Some of them I wouldn't want to meet unless I was armed, judging by the things they said after I strung them along f