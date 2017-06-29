'Microsoft' Scam Callers Arrested After Years of Terrorising the Technically Challenged (gizmodo.co.uk) 13
An anonymous reader shares a report: Those shameless scammers that cold-call people pretending to be from Microsoft and demanding money after walking users through supposed problems with their computers? They're going down, it seems, with four people arrested in the UK for enabling the rip-off. City of London Police and Microsoft, the real Microsoft, have been working together for two years to trace the operators of the scheme, with the four people -- two from Woking and two from South Shields -- arrested on suspicion of fraud. Although the calls were found to originate from India, the investigators found that the scam was allegedly being run out of the UK, with the poor overseas callers working from scripts and, presumably, not really aware they're doing anything hugely wrong.
Queue (Score:2)
Queue the
"There's hundreds more working in Redmond"
comments.
Of course the callers were aware (Score:1)
They'll lie their asses off when they call. Of course the poor overseas callers were fully aware it was a scam.
Re: (Score:2)
They called my mother... (Score:1)
How the hell does this kind of thing take years to track down?
Watch (Score:2)
"Technically Challenged"? (Score:3)
Very unfortunate term and I it sounds like something that cannot be cured with a telethon to help those afflicted with it.
The obvious joke here is that if you're using Windows, you're clearly "Technically Challenged" but I think it goes further than that and parodies legitimate physical and cognitive handicaps (both of which are PC'd down to "challenges").
Probably a better and more accurate term would be "not technically proficient".
Bash away.
Fun Game (Score:1)
I received one of these calls, and played along just to see how long I could keep them on the phone.
I blew it when I mentioned "Linux". He swore in Hindi then hung up on me.
Re: (Score:2)
Right. (Score:2)
I got a phone call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft and that my computer had a virus. Which was... interesting to say the least. Considering that I never gave Microsoft my phone number in the first place. The guy on the phone line had the most ridiculous accent.
Best way to deal with these scams (Score:2)
The first few times I tried talking to them, then I tried calling them liars.
But I found the best way to deal with them was to just say nothing and mute the phone; it wastes their time, but not mine.