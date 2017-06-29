'Microsoft' Scam Callers Arrested After Years of Terrorising the Technically Challenged (gizmodo.co.uk) 180
An anonymous reader shares a report: Those shameless scammers that cold-call people pretending to be from Microsoft and demanding money after walking users through supposed problems with their computers? They're going down, it seems, with four people arrested in the UK for enabling the rip-off. City of London Police and Microsoft, the real Microsoft, have been working together for two years to trace the operators of the scheme, with the four people -- two from Woking and two from South Shields -- arrested on suspicion of fraud. Although the calls were found to originate from India, the investigators found that the scam was allegedly being run out of the UK, with the poor overseas callers working from scripts and, presumably, not really aware they're doing anything hugely wrong.
Queue the
"There's hundreds more working in Redmond"
comments.
Please do the needful of knowing *queue* and *cue*, then revert if you have one doubt.
You could argue that the moon is made of cheese, but you'd be wrong about that too.
Compare: "Cue the people waiting to enter." versus "Queue the people waiting to enter." Both are grammaticallly correct even to grammar nazis.
queue
noun
1 chiefly British a line or sequence of people or vehicles awaiting their turn to be attended to or to proceed. ØComputing a list of data items, commands, etc., stored so as to be retrievable in a definite order.
2 archaic a plait of hair worn at the back of the head.
n verb (queues, queuing or queueing, queued) chiefly British wait in a queue. ØComputing arrange in a queue.
ORIGIN
C16 (as a heraldic term denoting an animal's tail): from French
Eggcorn (Score:2)
Apart from one small detail: nobody would actually say the second one, because it sounds wrong and is wrong.
Now "ask them to queue" or even "queue them up" are acceptable, but not what you wrote.
Your usage is an eggcorn.
homophones can be a bit tricky
Especially for straight people.
I think the homophones are those supposedly strait guys who keep looking at your junk in the bathroom to decide if you should be in there or not.
People are queueing to tell the obvious joke (Score:2)
"Queue" because the joke is so obvious that people are lining up to tell it.
Queue is 100% correct and what I intended in this scenario.
As I don't use any MS stuff, I have never called their help desk. But I wonder if MS avoid using those Indians on their own help desk, considering that caller will assume from the accents that they are scammers. Like I know a Chinese guy who never eats in Chinese restaurants because as soon as he walks in people assume he is a waiter.
I know someone who works at Microsoft; Microsoft at one point was in the process of outsourcing a lot of people to India, but customers didn't like that so they started bringing them back home. They still have a lot in India, Australia, and many other countries around the world (including the US). Which call center you hit depends in part on what time of day you call.
I heard of one guy who liked to place his calls at night so that he would get the Australian help centre as he said they seemed to know what
Of course the callers were aware (Score:5, Insightful)
They'll lie their asses off when they call. Of course the poor overseas callers were fully aware it was a scam.
Re:Of course the callers were aware (Score:5, Informative)
Oh ok is that why when I'd mess around with them pretending I was looking at my computer they would immediately call me a motherfucker that was wasting their time and hang up?
Perhaps they where told that they work for Comcast.
Well there's all the ones who work for Tata for a start.
considering the huge amount of poor people living in India I'm quite sure that you can find loads of people who have no clue what Microsoft or Windows is.
Tripe. TFA is trying to excuse shield the scam callers because they are brown - it's racist patronisation in other words. Indians, even "poor" ones, are not stupid; on the whole they are very clever indeed, in the best senses and the worst senses. The word "poor" is used as a deliberate ambiguity.
About everyone in the World had heard of Windows, especially ones sat in front of a PC. More likely they don't know what a virtual machine or Linux is. I have allowed these scammers to do what they want on a co
I doubt race has anything to do with this. TFA is trying to excuse the scam callers because they're poor. I'd bet that a good number of Indians are stupid, and I'd bet that substituting any nationality. Going after the callers is like going after a drug ring by busting the guys on street corners, except that the guys on the street corners actually have something of value to the higher-ups.
Unless it's a part of the script that they are given:
1. Call people and say "Hello I'm calling from Windows and we have detected that you have a security problem with your computer" (yes they have always claimed to be from "Windows" when they have called me.
2. Make victim give remote access.
3. Run exploit.exe
4. Hang up
And then the people in the UK where doing the final steps with the credit card theft and so on.
If someone can run exploit.exe or any tools for remote access, the person should better know what Windows is and what he/she is doing...
To most people out there, running exploit.exe or whatever is a magic incantation that you type exactly into the machine in the hope of getting a particular result. It's much less messy than digging up an old grimoire but otherwise pretty similar.
They'll lie their asses off when they call. Of course the poor overseas callers were fully aware it was a scam.
Considering things like a Youtube video of a scammee tricking one of the calling scammers into locking down their system in the exact way that they were about to do to him I'm not so sure. Some people are actually just stupid.
Link please,
Thank you.
When scammers go full intellectually disabled (Score:2)
"Tech Scammer sets Syskey and BIOS Password on his OWN COMPUTER and CRIES!" by Zephyr Audio [youtube.com]
"TECH SUPPORT SCAMMER LOGS ME INTO HIS BANK ACCOUNT" by Each&Everything [youtube.com]
As a mostly law-abiding citizen of the US, if you asked me whether my mother is proud to have brought up a criminal, I'd probably say something much like that. Your screening method is going to register a very large number of false positives.
They called my mother... (Score:3, Insightful)
How the hell does this kind of thing take years to track down?
Law enforcement is not a service for the people. Its main task is to keep the population in check. As the population is too stupid to recognize what is going on, letting crime continue actually benefits law enforcement. (Yes, I realize we are not fully there yet, but the global trend way into a full-blown police-states is pretty clear.)
Law enforcement is not a service for the people. Its main task is to keep the population in check.
The job of the police is to draw chalk lines around the bodies.
The job of the police is to draw chalk lines around the bodies.
Only if they want the DA to lose her case for having contaminated the crime scene [allthetropes.org].
Probably because it's not a crime the police are set up to handle. So you generally need a national law enforcement service to get involved. Then the problem is that all the evidence, if it can be found, points to India. Since that's a foreign country that puts a damper on the investigation. Now it's got to wait until it's a serious enough problem to spend real money on it (ie, lots of victims). Then you need to gather real solid evidence, good enough to actually get a conviction.
And face it, they've n
Because British Telecom has failed to implement a number which you dial immediately after receiving such a call to have the system track down the caller and email his details to the fraud squad.
For the extremely stupid:
I don't expect the victims to do this, but 99% of people called are not victims, and would report the call if provided with a means to do so.
British Telecom is run by total morons and has lost most of its landline business bec
This was mostly run by the City of London Police. This is a police force that has responsibility for about 1 square mile of London. That area has almost no residents, so it's primarily paid for by businesses.
The City Police are a bit short of work to do, and a bit over-financed (is my belief). They 'crusade' against copyright infringement and now about scam phone calls. In theory this is no bad thing - after all, some scammers are off to jail. However, we have another organisation called the National Crime
The Met don't have jurisdiction in India.
The Met don't have jurisdiction in India.
But Microsoft seem to.
That's probably what gave away that the scam doesn't actually originate in India.
It is common for scams in the UK to be master-minded from Indians within the UK (for the local knowledge and easier access to banks etc) but fronted from India. That way it appears that the perpetrators are out of the reach of UK law, so the police don't bother with it. Also, SWJ's feel sorry for people in India (as demonstrated in this very news item) and start a riot if you suggest that anyone in India could be doing anything wrong.
Bearing in mind that every Indian is brother or uncle or nephew to every
"Technically Challenged"? (Score:3)
Very unfortunate term and I it sounds like something that cannot be cured with a telethon to help those afflicted with it.
The obvious joke here is that if you're using Windows, you're clearly "Technically Challenged" but I think it goes further than that and parodies legitimate physical and cognitive handicaps (both of which are PC'd down to "challenges").
Probably a better and more accurate term would be "not technically proficient".
Bash away.
How about "technically clueless"?
OS verification is OFF (Score:2)
The obvious joke here is that if you're using Windows, you're clearly "Technically Challenged"
Here's a technical challenge for you: People who want a 11.6" laptop are faced with a choice between laptops warranted only to run Windows and laptops locked down to erase themselves if they're running any application other than Google Chrome [slashdot.org]. How would you solve this challenge?
I have never ever made use of a computer warranty. I don't see the point.
Have you ever owned a laptop? If so, has its power jack ever failed? If so, what did you do to get it repaired?
I have never ever made use of a computer warranty. I don't see the point.
Have you ever owned a laptop?
Yes
If so, has its power jack ever failed?
No
If so, what did you do to get it repaired?
Not applicable, but I'd do it myself.
Windows Subsystem for Linux (Score:2)
Windows users do not use Bash.
This is true of Windows 10 S, not Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro. These operating systems can run Bash as part of Windows Subsystem for Linux [microsoft.com]. Think of WSL as Microsoft GNU/Windows.
Right. (Score:4, Interesting)
I got a phone call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft and that my computer had a virus. Which was... interesting to say the least. Considering that I never gave Microsoft my phone number in the first place. The guy on the phone line had the most ridiculous accent.
Well, technically speaking, if they actually were Microsoft, if you ever put your phone number into anything, anywhere, on your computer, or on any Windows computer on your network, or said it out loud in the presence of your computer, the telemetry that installed as a critical update probably sent it to Microsoft (along with copies of the dick pics you accidentally sent to your grandmother).
From a heart attack after seeing the dick pics probably.
Given the current trend of burying people with their cell phones, why would that stop you from sending her dick picks?
The guy on the phone line had the most ridiculous (Score:2)
Zat is because he is French, you silly English K-niggit!!!
For my mother, she'll get a virus alert warning, with a phone number to call. Then she'll call... Once she got a virus warning, and a few minutes later a popup from Best Buy offering to sell her some antivirus program (Symantic Endpoint Protection, not your typical home user malware protection). They help her set this up, after first uninstalling her current antivirus. For payment they wanted her checking account routing number! Which she gave them!
I tell her later that it's a scam but she just doesn't
Best way to deal with these scams (Score:5, Insightful)
The first few times I tried talking to them, then I tried calling them liars.
But I found the best way to deal with them was to just say nothing and mute the phone; it wastes their time, but not mine.
Eternal penalty hold is my method of choice for Indian-accent cold callers.
Once my wife told them that we only run Linux, they quit calling.
The best way to handle any scam is to use the Jolly Roger Phone Company. http://www.jollyrogertelco.com... [jollyrogertelco.com]
Watch the YouTube channel. It's so bad, I actually feel sorry for the poor telemarketers.
I always ask them "how do you know it was my computer sending you messages that it has a virus? Do you know the serial number of my computer?"
They respond by getting you to call up an immutable sequence of characters and digits from the bowels of the Windows OS that a stupid person might consider to be a serial number. They read it out using words like "one, five, B for Bob, S for Suzie"... etc etc.
Then they ask me to read it back so I pause and say
"Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo Oscar Foxtrot Foxtrot"
Witho
We need more arrests for these types of problems (Score:3)
There is a reason the FBI doesn't spend a lot of time on these, according to an article I read MS spent $2million tracking these 4 down. That's a lot of cash for a financial crime that's a few bucks at a time. Particularly considering the FBI tries to avoid low dollar crime (I've heard they won't even talk to you if it's no $5k or more) because it wastes their resources where they can be better spent.
The IRS has been saying for a long time that they'll mail something on paper to you if they have business with you, and people still fall for the scams. I don't think public education works here. It will get to the people who'd figure this out anyway, and not the the people who'd be scammed.
Really? (Score:4, Insightful)
First, I find it hard to believe that there's only one group of scammers running th Microsoft Support con. Second, TFS says "the poor overseas callers working from scripts and, presumably, not really aware they're doing anything hugely wrong". From my many experiences with these callers, I would say that they're VERY aware that they're at least pretty far over on the shady side of the street. Some of them I wouldn't want to meet unless I was armed, judging by the things they said after I strung them along for a few minutes by describing what I was seeing on my Xubuntu machine...
:)
Re:Really? (Score:4, Insightful)
Yeah, saying they are "presumably, not really aware" is BS. I'm not sure why the post's author felt compelled to express sympathy for people perpetuating a scam that takes advantage of vulnerable people. The people who both manage and make these calls are criminals, and they should pay for their crimes with whatever $ they have and loss of freedom. Sympathy should go to the victims.
I engaged one of these guys once who for whatever reason would not hang up on me. He was articulate and seemed quite intelligent. I called him a scammer and a criminal who should be in jail. I told him he should be ashamed to face his family. I told him to get an education and a real job. He claimed he was going to school in preparation for the merchant marine, which I agreed was a real job. He eventually admitted he was a scammer. He was totally aware of what he was doing.
Not the only ones (Score:5, Insightful)
The business model has proven itself lucrative. Do you really think they're the only scammers in this global town? The shakedowns aren't limited to windows users; they use IRS and tax collection scams most often, but any possible billing is fair game to scammers. They prey on old people, immigrants, and minorities just because they are more vulnerable.
At least two other "organizations" are already running this fake microsoft scam. It's just another revenue stream to them.
They know what they are doing is wrong... (Score:3)
Re:They know what they are doing is wrong... (Score:4, Informative)
"Hold on while I boot my computer. I'm glad you called because it's been slow lately."
Then I mute my phone, set it down, and continue on with my day. Eventually they hang up.
but I would be wasting my own time at the same time.
That depends. If you get a laugh out of it, they get their time wasted and some poor soul doesn't get scammed is it really a waste of time or more a courageous duty for which you should be commended?
Easy way to stop this sort of scam (Score:5, Interesting)
There is a fairly easy way to stop all kinds of scams like this.
Issue "Fraud cards" to LEO.
What, might you ask, is a fraud card? It's a special card that will stop a merchant account. Shut it down. Scammer calls a undercover LEO or their call is forwarded to them, LEO gives them the number, and as soon as it hits the card processor, it locks the merchant account and triggers a fraud investigation into that merchant account.
Full stop.
As for checking, that would be a tiny bit harder but not insurmountably so. Bit coin I doubt much could be done about it since the point of crypto currency is to avoid LE as much as possible.
For real. How do I get one of these red herring cards? Do I have to call the FBI?
Is it called something else? google loves to tell me all about credit card fraud, but nothing on a red herring card....
What, might you ask, is a fraud card? It's a special card that will stop a merchant account. Shut it down. Scammer calls a undercover LEO or their call is forwarded to them, LEO gives them the number, and as soon as it hits the card processor, it locks the merchant account and triggers a fraud investigation into that merchant account.
Doesn't even have to be an undercover police officer. They make so many fraudulent calls, they must be calling the homes of police officers once in a while. To encourage police offers to actually do this (they are at home, not on the job), reward them with paying 30 minutes overtime whenever their "Fraud card" is used.
This sounds like a good idea. It will never be implemented though as protecting is not part of their remit. If in doubt, refer to the Supreme Court: http://www.nytimes.com/2005/06... [nytimes.com]
Unfortunately, our police forces are for revenue generation and for primitive behavioural control.
Revenue could be (but not limited to) speeding tickets or prison profits.
Behavioural control is the war on * where they can lodge a case against your possessions instead of you and just take them without any legal recourse by the in
As long as no LEO uses this card accidentally, or deliberately, and only LEOs get the card ever, I suppose that might work. Fortunately, in the US, all law enforcement agencies are honorable, incorruptible, mistake-proof, and never lose any important object or leak any important information.
Or you could just write a script to deal with them (Score:3)
(Note: What this guy is doing is probably illegal, although I wouldn't convict him in court)
The first time they called... (Score:2)
Enough whining already. (Score:2)
Idiots (Score:2)
Surely if you are going to run this kind of con you should do it from a country that has a more "flexible" attitude i.e. corrupt.
Arrests do take a long time in this scenario as the coppers
I got a call from them (Score:2)
They called at 10 PM. I don't remember why I answered the phone at that ungodly hour. Someone mumbled something I didn't understand because of his accent. I mumbled something back that he probably didn't understand since I wasn't really awake, then I hung up. The next morning I woke up and realized that that was the Microsoft scam I'd heard about.
How to create a honeypot (Score:2)
I enjoy the calls from Windows Technical Support. I treat them like a game - how long can I keep these people on the phone (often while I'm doing something else)? I can usually tie them up for about a half hour, but I'm not going to give them remote access to my computer, and there's only so long I can pretend to have trouble letting them in until they give up. I've always wondered what they would do if they actually could get in...
Then I remembered: Microsoft makes free images of Windows installations avai
Thanks! I'm a Linux user but I know only a little about VM's and was wondering where I could pick up a Windows VM image so I could play with these guys and waste their time (at least when I have time to waste).
I think that Emily has hung up her headset for good. "She" hasn't called us for a few months.
Be careful; they might combine their scams (Score:5, Funny)
Hello; this is Rachel at Tax Services. We understand that you got a free upgrade to Windows 10. Because it was free, there is a gift tax payment outstanding. Either you or your attorney must call us immediately at 1-800-xxx-xxxx to settle this outstanding bill or else you will face immediate arrest. We only accept payment in Itunes cards.
It's been a long time since I've talked to Rachel. She sounded cute.
Re: (Score:3)
I get these calls all the time at work. I try to play along as long as possible. Sometimes I gush at them.
"I know right?, It's those damn kids and the all the porno... you can help me right? my computer says something about TOR and paying in bitcoin? Whats a TOR?"
"Sure! I'm so glad you called back! my computer says no boot device?"
"Bob! I've been trying to call you guys back! my case number is 34643245, I made my payment, but my computer is still broken, do I need to pay more?"
"I'm not sure, this is
I've never had a single one. I'm a bit disappointed. And now that they've arrested the four perpetrators I guess I'll never be blessed with a Microsoft support scam call (or maybe that summary is just a bit high on the click-baiting hyperbole scale?)
She is technically clueless, but knows enough to tell them "my husband looks after all that stuff" then hangs up.
I have been able to speak to the scammer a couple of times, and I ask them "Does your mother know what you do for a living"?
They try to argue that they're calling from "Tech Support" or "Microsoft" (or sometimes even "Windows" for some reason) but not with much conviction.
I have had a couple sw
I got one. Wished the caller a speedy and painful death and they never called again. Maybe I got my wish...
Re:Fun Game (Score:5, Informative)
My favorite encounter (on behalf of the M.I.L. whose phone they called) was about 45 minutes. The pattern from previous calls is they want you to type "(win)+R" to then launch event viewer, because OMG all the errors they'll show you.
So I stymied them for over five minutes when I explained my keyboard didn't have that little windows key on it.
Oh, yes, I know what it looks like, my neighbor's PC has one, but I don't.
Then after some mention of "this thing is awfully slow, I'll have to restart it" (setting the phone down) was more minutes of his life gone. Then accidentally hung up half way through a sentence. They actually called back. Then allegedly the kid was having a meltdown, very sorry sir I have to check, but I'll be right back, and I do want these problems taken care of. Et cetera.
The jig was up after I "tried" to download their remote control software, but my (IE, allegedly) said site could not be found. (I was instead googling the error message to simulate a 'dialup modem not connected' scenario that they'd have to walk me through. You know, stay a step ahead.)
Finally Dave's "manager" cursed at me and said that I had ample time to get this to work and that I was wasting their time. A realization that was honestly 30 minutes too late. (Oh, no calls since.)
I held them captive for over an hour. I'm retired and have time for a little fun. The first time they called I told them I didn't have a "windows" key and I had a Linux computer that I built myself. That did not deter them. Finally I convinced them that what they wanted to do wouldn't work and they hung up. About a month later they called again and this time I decided to play along more -- I played stupid making them instruct me in almost everything. Finally that resulted in them asking me to download what
Re: Fun Game (Score:5, Insightful)
You wasted 30 minutes of your life on this? Let's never mind the fact that it's your *life* you wasted and look at from an economic standpoint. You make how much per hour? Indian in call center makes how much per hour? I don't see how you are winning.
I'm guessing he counted that in his "entertainment" time allotment.
In any case, I'd prefer to call this a "public service" rather than a "waste of time". Those 45 minutes he forced them to spend was 45 minutes they could NOT spend scamming some other poor soul who might be genuinely bamboozled by these scum.
You wasted 30 minutes of your life on this? Let's never mind the fact that it's your *life* you wasted and look at from an economic standpoint. You make how much per hour? Indian in call center makes how much per hour? I don't see how you are winning.
Wait until you hear about people that waste *hours* of their life watching a movie or a play or a concert, and they even pay for it!
Not to mention reading books, that could waste *days*!
This was free interactive entertainment.
My mother was nearly scammed more than once with this sort of thing. It never got too far before she decided to check with someone else, and once her computer was infected and had to be wiped. Despite this, she still falls for this stuff, and I'll get a phone call about "Microsoft is going to call me back in the morning, so you don't have to worry about fixing it."
So, I would like to thank Slide-rule for giving their lives a bit of hell.
The one time I got a call from them I pretended to freak out about the Start button was missing and how I couldn't find it. (See my user name for the reason why.)
I'm nowhere near that old and I got called by them. Mind you, it was a while back, and I might have been older then.
Funny thing was, there were precisely zero machines running Windows in the house at that time. Was very tempted to play silly buggers with them:
No, there's no C:
[whatareyouseeingsir]
I see slopey line, slopey line etc, slopey line home...