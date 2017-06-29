Hacks Raise Fear Over NSA's Hold on Cyberweapons (nytimes.com) 6
Nicole Perlroth, and David Sanger, writing for The New York Times: Twice in the past month, National Security Agency cyberweapons stolen from its arsenal have been turned against two very different partners of the United States -- Britain and Ukraine. The N.S.A. has kept quiet, not acknowledging its role in developing the weapons (alternative source). White House officials have deflected many questions, and responded to others by arguing that the focus should be on the attackers themselves, not the manufacturer of their weapons. But the silence is wearing thin for victims of the assaults, as a series of escalating attacks using N.S.A. cyberweapons have hit hospitals, a nuclear site and American businesses. Now there is growing concern that United States intelligence agencies have rushed to create digital weapons that they cannot keep safe from adversaries or disable once they fall into the wrong hands. On Wednesday, the calls for the agency to address its role in the latest attacks grew louder, as victims and technology companies cried foul. Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat and a former Air Force officer who serves on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees, urged the N.S.A. to help stop the attacks and to stop hoarding knowledge of the computer vulnerabilities upon which these weapons rely.
Unlike real weapons, these weapons can be multiplied easily. Try that with a tank.
That alone should mean that these "virtual guns" are under a tighter control. Even a nuke can only detonate once, but one such "weapon" can be used all over the globe billions of times.
Only my opinion, but I really dislike this ter, "cyberweapon". Actually, anything with "cyber" other than "cybersex" sets me off a bit...
Even worse than that is they expect us to believe that they can securely escrow master keys to break all encryption. What a bunch of jokers.
Never create a weapon that you wouldn't want to fall into the hands of your worst enemy.