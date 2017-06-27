Heritage Valley Health System Target Of Cyber Attack

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


The Heritage Valley Health System says it has been hit with a cyber attack. From a report: A spokeswoman confirmed the attack Tuesday morning. "Heritage Valley Health System has been affected by a cyber security incident. The incident is widespread and is affecting the entire health system including satellite and community locations. We have implemented downtime procedures and made operational adjustments to ensure safe patient care continues un-impeded." Heritage Valley is a $480 million network that provides care for residents of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties, in Pennsylvania; parts of eastern Ohio; and the panhandle of West Virginia. Also read: Ukrainian Banks, Electricity Firm Hit by Fresh Cyber Attack; Reports Claim the Ransomware Is Quickly Spreading Across the World.

  • Don't worry, I have a solution. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Upload a virus to the alien mothership to disable the shield, then have a team of small fighters strike the thermal exhaust port with a carefully aimed shot.

    It'll be like shooting womprats with a nail gun.

  • This is all self inflicted. Next time hire people who actually know about IT and cybersecurity instead of listening to the MBA argue about how much money you can save by outsourcing it "to the cloud".

    • Oh yeah... Gotta love the cloud [cloudfront.net]. (SFW)

    • This is all self inflicted. Next time hire people who actually know about IT and cybersecurity instead of listening to the MBA argue about how much money you can save by outsourcing it "to the cloud".

      Or perhaps you know nothing about their IT department or hiring practices, the challenges they face, or what led to this infection?

