Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck IT Technology

Short of IT Workers At Home, Israeli Startups Recruit Elsewhere (reuters.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the changing-dynamics dept.
New submitter Alex Wilson shares a Reuters report: Driven by startups, Israel's technology industry is the fastest growing part of the economy. It accounts for 14 percent of economic output and 50 percent of exports. But a shortage of workers means its position at the cutting edge of global technology is at risk, with consequences for the economy and employment. When Alexey Chalimov founded software design firm Eastern Peak in Israel four years ago he knew he would not find the developers he needed at home. He went to Ukraine and hired 120 people to develop mobile apps and web platforms for international clients and smaller Israeli startups. "I worked for years in the Israeli market and I knew what the costs were in Israel and I knew there was a shortage of workers," he told Reuters.

The government's Innovation Authority forecasts a shortage of 10,000 engineers and programmers over the next decade in a market that employs 140,000. Israel has dropped six spots in three years to 17th in the World Economic Forum's ranking of the ease of finding skilled technology employees. In the meantime, many Israeli startups are looking abroad.

Short of IT Workers At Home, Israeli Startups Recruit Elsewhere More | Reply

Short of IT Workers At Home, Israeli Startups Recruit Elsewhere

Comments Filter:
  • Do they need miracle workers? ;)
    • In that region, the need for fanatically loyal employees is exploding.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        In that region, the need for fanatically loyal employees is exploding.

        That's fine for young people. I'm too fat and old (according to Slashdot) to be wearing a vest at work.

  • .... I bet salary is skyrocketing, right? :-)

  • For most tech jobs you can actually pull any person off the street and train them to do the job that is required (I apologize for hurting the feelings of Slashdot readers). However a professional job, requires professional pay. Many companies just don't want to deal with that. So they outsource to cheaper countries, where they pick up their guys off the street and train them to work for less in their counties.

  • That missed the word "of" when first reading the headline?

Slashdot Top Deals

If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error. -- John Kenneth Galbraith

Close