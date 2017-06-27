Short of IT Workers At Home, Israeli Startups Recruit Elsewhere (reuters.com) 16
New submitter Alex Wilson shares a Reuters report: Driven by startups, Israel's technology industry is the fastest growing part of the economy. It accounts for 14 percent of economic output and 50 percent of exports. But a shortage of workers means its position at the cutting edge of global technology is at risk, with consequences for the economy and employment. When Alexey Chalimov founded software design firm Eastern Peak in Israel four years ago he knew he would not find the developers he needed at home. He went to Ukraine and hired 120 people to develop mobile apps and web platforms for international clients and smaller Israeli startups. "I worked for years in the Israeli market and I knew what the costs were in Israel and I knew there was a shortage of workers," he told Reuters.
The government's Innovation Authority forecasts a shortage of 10,000 engineers and programmers over the next decade in a market that employs 140,000. Israel has dropped six spots in three years to 17th in the World Economic Forum's ranking of the ease of finding skilled technology employees. In the meantime, many Israeli startups are looking abroad.
The government's Innovation Authority forecasts a shortage of 10,000 engineers and programmers over the next decade in a market that employs 140,000. Israel has dropped six spots in three years to 17th in the World Economic Forum's ranking of the ease of finding skilled technology employees. In the meantime, many Israeli startups are looking abroad.
Re: (Score:1)
My degree is in mathematics. I spent a year unemployed out of school before finally getting a job as a low-level state government clerical worker.
Captcha: derive
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The real thing is schools need to incorporate serious STEM based disciplines as part of the Liberal Art training, much how they normally push Liberal Arts into STEM based majors.
I saw this problem in college. As a Computer Science Major I needed to take 200 level classes in Liberal Arts which are the same classes that Liberal Art Majors needed as well. However The Liberal Art Majors normally just need to take a 101 level course to meet their Science and Math requirements, and these 101 classes were often t
The Holy Land of IT... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
In that region, the need for fanatically loyal employees is exploding.
That's fine for young people. I'm too fat and old (according to Slashdot) to be wearing a vest at work.
Shortage here, shortage there ... (Score:1)
Is there a shortage. Or just don't want to pay. (Score:2)
For most tech jobs you can actually pull any person off the street and train them to do the job that is required (I apologize for hurting the feelings of Slashdot readers). However a professional job, requires professional pay. Many companies just don't want to deal with that. So they outsource to cheaper countries, where they pick up their guys off the street and train them to work for less in their counties.
Am I the only one? (Score:2)