Short of IT Workers At Home, Israeli Startups Recruit Elsewhere (reuters.com) 44

Posted by msmash from the changing-dynamics dept.
New submitter Alex Wilson shares a Reuters report: Driven by startups, Israel's technology industry is the fastest growing part of the economy. It accounts for 14 percent of economic output and 50 percent of exports. But a shortage of workers means its position at the cutting edge of global technology is at risk, with consequences for the economy and employment. When Alexey Chalimov founded software design firm Eastern Peak in Israel four years ago he knew he would not find the developers he needed at home. He went to Ukraine and hired 120 people to develop mobile apps and web platforms for international clients and smaller Israeli startups. "I worked for years in the Israeli market and I knew what the costs were in Israel and I knew there was a shortage of workers," he told Reuters.

The government's Innovation Authority forecasts a shortage of 10,000 engineers and programmers over the next decade in a market that employs 140,000. Israel has dropped six spots in three years to 17th in the World Economic Forum's ranking of the ease of finding skilled technology employees. In the meantime, many Israeli startups are looking abroad.

Short of IT Workers At Home, Israeli Startups Recruit Elsewhere

  • The Holy Land of IT... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Tuesday June 27, 2017 @12:04PM (#54698845) Homepage
    Do they need miracle workers? ;)

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 )
      In that region, the need for fanatically loyal employees is exploding.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        In that region, the need for fanatically loyal employees is exploding.

        That's fine for young people. I'm too fat and old (according to Slashdot) to be wearing a vest at work.

        • I was thinking along the lines of what Billionaires are saying, "American Engineers are two stupid to work for us, unless its at 10 cents on the dollar." So lets apply that to the culture of Israel and we get what any inner bred redneck would say. Its amazing how an excuse fails when nationality is exchanged for culture.
  • .... I bet salary is skyrocketing, right? :-)

  • Is there a shortage. Or just don't want to pay. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday June 27, 2017 @12:07PM (#54698869)

    For most tech jobs you can actually pull any person off the street and train them to do the job that is required (I apologize for hurting the feelings of Slashdot readers). However a professional job, requires professional pay. Many companies just don't want to deal with that. So they outsource to cheaper countries, where they pick up their guys off the street and train them to work for less in their counties.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I've worked in a few places that did this. Pay was excellent for everyone. The problem is that not everyone is technically inclined, even those with degrees in technical fields and it places an extra burden on those who are. Fixing mistakes is often more difficult and takes longer than doing things right the first time. I worked with one guy who had difficulties with the concept of folders and directories even after years on the job and he had a degree in CS (I don't). You end up doing your job and theirs.

  • Am I the only one? (Score:3)

    by EvilSS ( 557649 ) on Tuesday June 27, 2017 @12:09PM (#54698883)
    That missed the word "of" when first reading the headline?
  • So I'm sitting here trying to figure out where you want to rank in the "World Economic Forum's ranking of the ease of finding skilled technology employees". If you rank first, then there are no jobs and skilled talent goes wasting. If you rank last, it can be because there are zillions of job opportunities sucking up all the talent or, maybe, your country hasn't gotten reliable electricity and certainly no infrastructure to support the creation of technical companies. Maybe dropping 3 spots to 17th is a goo

  • "shortage" ... (Score:3)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Tuesday June 27, 2017 @12:52PM (#54699173)
    ... uh huh. Shortage of those who will work cheap, you mean.

  • Israeli Immigration (Score:3)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Tuesday June 27, 2017 @12:57PM (#54699209)
    In one of the most notoriously difficult countries to immigrate to for non-Jews, I find it deliciously ironic that they're having problems with a worker shortage. The question is, will they ease immigration requirements for non-Jews? I highly doubt it.

  • I've spent the last half-decade deep in the bowels of a product that is the result of an Israeli code from the early 00's being supported and maintained largely by Ukrainians for the latter half of it's lifetime. So, personal experience here.

    It's almost impossible to work with Israeli companies when it comes to actual production stuff. There's such a massive difference when it comes to their logic. They assume they are *always* right. And I have yet to see Israeli code that has error correction built into

  • Experience with Ukrainian Coders (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    From around 2005 to 2006 I worked for an embedded software company on a gaming (think casino "gaming") system that was used to create video slots and poker games for American casinos. Before you ask, no the Russians didn't hack the system to give themselves jackpots. They get certified in a different way and often by the casinos themselves. That kind of crap gets you killed, and being in the Ukraine wouldn't save you (ahh, the stories I could tell).

    Nonetheless, when I started it was because they'd had the f

