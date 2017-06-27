Short of IT Workers At Home, Israeli Startups Recruit Elsewhere (reuters.com) 44
New submitter Alex Wilson shares a Reuters report: Driven by startups, Israel's technology industry is the fastest growing part of the economy. It accounts for 14 percent of economic output and 50 percent of exports. But a shortage of workers means its position at the cutting edge of global technology is at risk, with consequences for the economy and employment. When Alexey Chalimov founded software design firm Eastern Peak in Israel four years ago he knew he would not find the developers he needed at home. He went to Ukraine and hired 120 people to develop mobile apps and web platforms for international clients and smaller Israeli startups. "I worked for years in the Israeli market and I knew what the costs were in Israel and I knew there was a shortage of workers," he told Reuters.
The government's Innovation Authority forecasts a shortage of 10,000 engineers and programmers over the next decade in a market that employs 140,000. Israel has dropped six spots in three years to 17th in the World Economic Forum's ranking of the ease of finding skilled technology employees. In the meantime, many Israeli startups are looking abroad.
My degree is in mathematics. I spent a year unemployed out of school before finally getting a job as a low-level state government clerical worker.
If you are not inclined towards people or travel, then use your time to get a few IT certifications. Lots of IT jobs all over the world and in your local community.
IT is a social role for team players, and you will never ever find work in IT without the skill to bullshit your way onto the team. There are absolutely no jobs for people who don't want to deal with people. Not anywhere.
What were you expecting? Before you decided on that major, did you count the job ads for mathematicians?
Math is a tool. Majoring in math rather than applications of math makes as much sense as studying hammers rather than learning carpentry.
...makes as much sense as studying hammers rather than learning carpentry.
Hit the nail on the head with that comment.
The real thing is schools need to incorporate serious STEM based disciplines as part of the Liberal Art training, much how they normally push Liberal Arts into STEM based majors.
I saw this problem in college. As a Computer Science Major I needed to take 200 level classes in Liberal Arts which are the same classes that Liberal Art Majors needed as well. However The Liberal Art Majors normally just need to take a 101 level course to meet their Science and Math requirements, and these 101 classes were often tailors for Non-STEM Majors, so they can pass the class without killing their GPA.
As I see it Anyone who graduates from college should be able to understand basic Calculus, Be able to write a program that has nested loops, be able to wire a full adder using Not and And Gates, Understand the probability of getting a genetic trait...
In short you should be taught on how to approach problems in both a technical way and the emotional and philosophical ways. We cant have people graduating from college who get scared at Math, just as much we cannot have engineers graduating who cannot write complete thoughts.
Did you not get the news? There's been an economic crisis going on. Many of people got laid off. Hire them, they are qualified.
In that region, the need for fanatically loyal employees is exploding.
That's fine for young people. I'm too fat and old (according to Slashdot) to be wearing a vest at work.
You'll never get the stink of sales off of you now. The other engineers won't accept you, likely drive you out of the pack, to starve in the wilderness.
For most tech jobs you can actually pull any person off the street and train them to do the job that is required (I apologize for hurting the feelings of Slashdot readers). However a professional job, requires professional pay. Many companies just don't want to deal with that. So they outsource to cheaper countries, where they pick up their guys off the street and train them to work for less in their counties.
I've worked in a few places that did this. Pay was excellent for everyone. The problem is that not everyone is technically inclined, even those with degrees in technical fields and it places an extra burden on those who are. Fixing mistakes is often more difficult and takes longer than doing things right the first time. I worked with one guy who had difficulties with the concept of folders and directories even after years on the job and he had a degree in CS (I don't). You end up doing your job and theirs.
I've spent the last half-decade deep in the bowels of a product that is the result of an Israeli code from the early 00's being supported and maintained largely by Ukrainians for the latter half of it's lifetime. So, personal experience here.
It's almost impossible to work with Israeli companies when it comes to actual production stuff. There's such a massive difference when it comes to their logic. They assume they are *always* right. And I have yet to see Israeli code that has error correction built into
From around 2005 to 2006 I worked for an embedded software company on a gaming (think casino "gaming") system that was used to create video slots and poker games for American casinos. Before you ask, no the Russians didn't hack the system to give themselves jackpots. They get certified in a different way and often by the casinos themselves. That kind of crap gets you killed, and being in the Ukraine wouldn't save you (ahh, the stories I could tell).
