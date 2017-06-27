Ukrainian Banks, Electricity Firm Hit by Fresh Cyber Attack; Reports Claim the Ransomware Is Quickly Spreading Across the World (vice.com) 49
A massive cyber attack has disrupted businesses and services in Ukraine on Tuesday, bringing down the government's website and sparking officials to warn that airline flights to and from the country's capital city Kiev could face delays. Motherboard reports that the ransomware is quickly spreading across the world. From a report: A number of Ukrainian banks and companies, including the state power distributor, were hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday that disrupted some operations (a non-paywalled source), the Ukrainian central bank said. The latest disruptions follow a spate of hacking attempts on state websites in late-2016 and repeated attacks on Ukraine's power grid that prompted security chiefs to call for improved cyber defences. The central bank said an "unknown virus" was to blame for the latest attacks, but did not give further details or say which banks and firms had been affected. "As a result of these cyber attacks these banks are having difficulties with client services and carrying out banking operations," the central bank said in a statement. BBC reports that Ukraine's aircraft manufacturer Antonov, two postal services, Russian oil producer Rosneft and Danish shipping company Maersk are also facing "disruption, including its offices in the UK and Ireland."
According to local media reports, the "unknown virus" cited above is a ransomware strain known as Petya.A. Here's how Petya encrypts files on a system (video). News outlet Motherboard reports that Petya has hit targets in Spain, France, Ukraine, Russia, and other countries as well. From the report: "We are seeing several thousands of infection attempts at the moment, comparable in size to Wannacry's first hours," Costin Raiu, a security researcher at Kaspersky Lab, told Motherboard in an online chat. Judging by photos posted to Twitter and images provided by sources, many of the alleged attacks involved a piece of ransomware that displays red text on a black background, and demands $300 worth of bitcoin. "If you see this text, then your files are no longer accessible, because they are encrypted," the text reads, according to one of the photos. "Perhaps you are busy looking for a way to recover your files, but don't waste your time. Nobody can recover your files without our decryption service."
Backup/Restore (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Disconnected backup/restore.
These sorts of malware are perfectly capable of encrypting a connected external or network drive.
Re: (Score:2)
Something I was just thinking about the other day, when considering btrfs for a new install rather than ext4... wouldn't a filesystem that allows for periodic snapshotting offer some defense against ransomware, so long as the ransomware doesn't run with the privilege to delete snapshots? So it starts encrypting your files... then runs out of disk space due to all of the changes it's made since the last snapshot, becomes stuck, and all the user has to do is restore from the last snapshot.
Re: (Score:2)
I've had a lot of interactions with bureaucrats and the like, and generally, no, I don't see much sign of sociopathy. There's certainly a kind of antipathy that creeps into a public service, and of course momentum means that things will tend to go in the same direction regardless of what the people at the top want.
Re: (Score:2)
Write a letter to Putin@thekremlin.ru thanking his hackers for their thoughtful repackaging of the zero days the NSA released to Microsoft etc when they learned that the tools/0days were going to be released publicly. It was a few months before the "patriotic" hackers released the NSA tools.
BBC Report (Score:2)
Credit where it's due (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
is it Windows, mac, linux, ios, android? (Score:2)
Seems like the story is missing a key piece of information
Petya = already defeated last year (Score:5, Interesting)
This ransomware has actually previously been defeated (April 2016), and a key generator tool was released:
https://www.bleepingcomputer.c... [bleepingcomputer.com]
fyi
Re: (Score:1)
This appears to be a new variant. No confirmation yet as to whether or not the previous decrypter still works.
https://isc.sans.edu/forums/diary/Widescale+Petya+variant+ransomware+attack+noted/22560/ [sans.edu]
"According to the Verge article, today's ransomware appears to be a new Petya variant called Petyawrap."
https://twitter.com/craiu/status/879692523102511104 [twitter.com]
The fast-spreading Petrwrap/Petya ransomware sample we have was compiled on June 18, 2017 according to its PE timestamp.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
This ransomware has actually previously been defeated (April 2016), and a key generator tool was released:
https://www.bleepingcomputer.c... [bleepingcomputer.com]
fyi
That means it is based on or related to that malware, that does not mean all the same tools and counter measures will apply. From my experience you're probably fine if you're running a next gen AV product and if you're running traditional AV software, you may or may not have sigs yet.
windows - eternal blue - SMB (Score:2)
they used windows... they did not turn off SMB 1... their own fault if they are a large company
John
