Ukrainian Banks, Electricity Firm Hit by Fresh Cyber Attack; Reports Claim the Ransomware Is Quickly Spreading Across the World (vice.com) 70

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
A massive cyber attack has disrupted businesses and services in Ukraine on Tuesday, bringing down the government's website and sparking officials to warn that airline flights to and from the country's capital city Kiev could face delays. Motherboard reports that the ransomware is quickly spreading across the world. From a report: A number of Ukrainian banks and companies, including the state power distributor, were hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday that disrupted some operations (a non-paywalled source), the Ukrainian central bank said. The latest disruptions follow a spate of hacking attempts on state websites in late-2016 and repeated attacks on Ukraine's power grid that prompted security chiefs to call for improved cyber defences. The central bank said an "unknown virus" was to blame for the latest attacks, but did not give further details or say which banks and firms had been affected. "As a result of these cyber attacks these banks are having difficulties with client services and carrying out banking operations," the central bank said in a statement. BBC reports that Ukraine's aircraft manufacturer Antonov, two postal services, Russian oil producer Rosneft and Danish shipping company Maersk are also facing "disruption, including its offices in the UK and Ireland."

According to local media reports, the "unknown virus" cited above is a ransomware strain known as Petya.A. Here's how Petya encrypts files on a system (video). News outlet Motherboard reports that Petya has hit targets in Spain, France, Ukraine, Russia, and other countries as well. From the report: "We are seeing several thousands of infection attempts at the moment, comparable in size to Wannacry's first hours," Costin Raiu, a security researcher at Kaspersky Lab, told Motherboard in an online chat. Judging by photos posted to Twitter and images provided by sources, many of the alleged attacks involved a piece of ransomware that displays red text on a black background, and demands $300 worth of bitcoin. "If you see this text, then your files are no longer accessible, because they are encrypted," the text reads, according to one of the photos. "Perhaps you are busy looking for a way to recover your files, but don't waste your time. Nobody can recover your files without our decryption service."

Comments Filter:
  • Say no more

    • Disconnected backup/restore.

      These sorts of malware are perfectly capable of encrypting a connected external or network drive.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        Something I was just thinking about the other day, when considering btrfs for a new install rather than ext4... wouldn't a filesystem that allows for periodic snapshotting offer some defense against ransomware, so long as the ransomware doesn't run with the privilege to delete snapshots? So it starts encrypting your files... then runs out of disk space due to all of the changes it's made since the last snapshot, becomes stuck, and all the user has to do is restore from the last snapshot.

        Seems like some rela

    • Re: Backup/Restore (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Would have been nice if some government agency had found vulnerabilities, they would have tipped off the vendors to patch them. Only sociopaths would have failed to improve the world by trying to use them for their own benefit.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by phayes ( 202222 )

        Write a letter to Putin@thekremlin.ru thanking his hackers for their thoughtful repackaging of the zero days the NSA released to Microsoft etc when they learned that the tools/0days were going to be released publicly. It was a few months before the "patriotic" hackers released the NSA tools.

    • Also, detection? According to the news, none of the regular virus scanners are detecting this new variant, and of course once they are able to detect this one (WannaCry is now reliably detected) the next variant is released into the wild. But any process that scans for known vulnerable services should be suspect, as should any process that reads and then modifies a large number of files, especially in locations like the user folder.

  • Credit where it's due (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 27, 2017 @10:40AM (#54698281)
    Slashdot editors receive a lot of flak when they run dupes, or miss out on good stories. But this story about the ongoing cyber attack is literally the only one that makes sense - and I have read FT, NYT, and WSJ copies. Insightful summary, and perfectly stitched together. Kudos.

  • Freshness is important. I like my strawberries fresh.

  • it's not a fucking cyber attack if the secretary opens an attachement called picture.exe
    • It's not a home invasion if the intruder presents himself as a delivery man / pizza guy, and you subsequently open the door.

  • Petya = already defeated last year (Score:4, Interesting)

    by AdamD1 ( 221690 ) <adam&brainrub,com> on Tuesday June 27, 2017 @11:06AM (#54698405) Homepage

    This ransomware has actually previously been defeated (April 2016), and a key generator tool was released:

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.c... [bleepingcomputer.com]

    fyi

  • Don't click on any dick pic links that appear on Slashdot. Most of those goes back to virus-infected websites.

  • they used windows... they did not turn off SMB 1... their own fault if they are a large company

    John

  • They're asking a ransom of $300 in cryptocurrency, according to Bloomberg.

    AND they've hit Europe from Denmark... to Ukraine... to Russia's Rosneft. I expect them in court really soon... assuming that they're not killed resisting arrest.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Max_W ( 812974 )
      I do not think it is run-off-the-mill individuals who are behind an attack of this magnitude.

  • i read (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Companies running critical infrastructure on windows boxes learned they better not

  • I think the hackers need to hire some ... I don't know ... would it be "actuaries" that could make a good estimate for the ransom amount that would yield the highest total payout? Perhaps they do and I don't know what I'm talking about, but I think $300 per machine must be way above optimal.

    Remember supply & demand curves from econ 101? The lower the price, the greater the demand for your "decryption service". And in this case, the supplier's cost is negligible so the demand curve is all that matters

