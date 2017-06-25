Anthem To Pay $115 Million In The Largest Data Breach Settlement Ever (cnet.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Anthem, the largest health insurance company in the U.S., has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit over a 2015 data breach for a record $115 million, according to lawyers for the plaintiffs. The settlement still has to be approved by US District Court Judge Lucy Koh, who is scheduled to hear the case on August 17 in San Jose, California. And Anthem, which didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation and comment, isn't admitting any admitting any wrongdoing, according to a statement it made to CyberScoop acknowledging the settlement.
But if approved, it would be the largest data breach settlement in history, according to the plaintiffs' lawyers, who announced the agreement Friday. The funds would be used to provide victims of the data breach at least two years of credit monitoring and to reimburse customers for breach-related expenses. The settlement would also guarantee a certain level of funding for "information security to implement or maintain numerous specific changes to its data security systems, including encryption of certain information and archiving sensitive data with strict access controls," the plaintiff attorneys said.
The breach compromised data for 80 million people, including their social security numbers, birthdays, street addresses (and email addresses) as well as income data. The $115 million settlement averages out to $1.43 for every person who was affected.
They courts still haven't figured out a legitimate way to compensate or help affected individuals if they're still just trying to fund credit monitoring.
Companies with breaches like this should face real, tangible consequences.
Prison time for those responsible in management, up to and including the CEO. Before that happens, nothing will change.
Prison time for those responsible in management, up to and including the CEO.
This kind of idiotic attitude is why America spends $100 Billion per year on prisons, nearly as much as the rest of the world combined. No, people should not go to prison for incompetence.
For this minuscule amount per customer exposed, they will likely happily do it all again...
wow.....just effing wow.
And here is the funny part, the $110 million is probably considered a tax deductible expense, so the victims are in effect paying themselves a portion of the compensation.
Seems this is true.
Being in power is not so you can punish the poor, its to ensure the rich don't get punished.
So a pirated music file is worth tens of thousands of dollars, but a persons confidential medical history is worth $1.43
I'm actually surprised by this. Do a Google search for "cost of data breach"
... first hit is an IBM report. Take with a grain of salt, but, they claim it should be $141 per record on average.
So, looks like Anthem got a ~99% discount somehow - it should have cost $11.2 billion.
Class action lawyers get about 15% of the total settlement amount. So the actual breakdown is $17.25 million to the lawyers, $1.22 for each person affected.
Reading the settlement agreement [girardgibbs.com] provides the following disbursement
As further described in this Agreement, the Settlement Fund shall be used by the Settlement Administrator to pay for:
(a) all reasonable Administrative Expenses;
(b) the Taxes described in Sections 3;
(c) Service Payments award by the Court, as described in Section 11;
(d) attorneys’ fees and costs approved by the Court, as described in Section 12;
(e) Credit Services as described in Section 4;
(f) Alternative Compensation as described in Section 5;
(g)Out-of-Pocket Costs as described in Section 6.
So the fund also covers taxes and administrative expenses, such as putting up a website where class members can go to register to get their money.