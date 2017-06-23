IT Services Company Wipro Forces 600 Employees To Work In Bed Bug Infested Office (11alive.com) 21
McGruber writes: Information Technology Services CorporationWipro's 600-employee call center in Chamblee, Georgia is in infected with bed bugs according to Atlanta television station 11Alive. The facilities manager admits there is a bed bug problem and it's been an issue since late May. Employees told the tv station that the bugs are all over the three floors -- and they're biting. But employees are being told they still must go to work. Kwanita Holmes sent 11Alive photos of what she said is a bed bug bite on her arm: "We're at work 8 hours a day and we're getting munched on all day," she said. Wipro said it's paying for in-home bed bug consultations and treatments for employees.
I have dealt with bedbug infestations. They generally don't bite people that are not sleeping. The "bedbug bites" shown in the video look nothing like actual bedbug bites that I have seen. To see what real bites look like, go to images.google.com and type "bedbug bites".
Insecticides and fumigation don't work well because they only kill the bugs, and not the eggs, so a week later they will be back. The best/fastest way to get rid of bedbugs is with heat. Get the heat up to 140F (60C) for eight hours. O
The best/fastest way to get rid of bedbugs is with heat. Get the heat up to 140F (60C) for eight hours. One way to do this is to pack loose bedding and cushions in a car parked in the sun with the windows closed.
Or, being that they are located in Georgia, just turn off the air conditioning.
Or, lock the employees in cars parked in the sun with the windows closed.
Wipro claimed Trump was a danger to its business (Score:1)
Back on June 9, 2017, CNN reported that Wipro was claiming that Trump's election as U.S. president would harm its business:
Bangalore-based Wipro has included Trump's election as U.S. president in a list of "risk factors" in its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Significant developments stemming from the recent U.S. presidential election could have a material adverse effect on our business," Wipro said.
It called out Trump's opposition to the North America Free Trade Agreement and his advocacy for "greater restrictions on free trade" as specific risks.
Wipro, much like its peers Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys (INFY), Tech Mahindra and others, depends heavily on the U.S. The company gets more than half its total revenues from U.S. clients.
But Trump and his administration have accused Indian firms of using the popular H-1B work visa program to send millions of foreign tech workers to the United States to take jobs Americans could do. Around 70% of all H-1B visas go to Indian workers.
The article: CNNTech article: Indian tech firm makes it official: Trump is a risk to its business [cnn.com]
Being competent.
We should all sympathize with the H1B abusing foreign company that forces employees to work in dangerous, insect infested offices. Because they hate Trump too!
We gotta stand together!
