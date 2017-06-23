Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses IT Technology

IT Services Company Wipro Forces 600 Employees To Work In Bed Bug Infested Office (11alive.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the pest-control dept.
McGruber writes: Information Technology Services CorporationWipro's 600-employee call center in Chamblee, Georgia is in infected with bed bugs according to Atlanta television station 11Alive. The facilities manager admits there is a bed bug problem and it's been an issue since late May. Employees told the tv station that the bugs are all over the three floors -- and they're biting. But employees are being told they still must go to work. Kwanita Holmes sent 11Alive photos of what she said is a bed bug bite on her arm: "We're at work 8 hours a day and we're getting munched on all day," she said. Wipro said it's paying for in-home bed bug consultations and treatments for employees.

IT Services Company Wipro Forces 600 Employees To Work In Bed Bug Infested Office More | Reply

IT Services Company Wipro Forces 600 Employees To Work In Bed Bug Infested Office

Comments Filter:

  • For the humanity of it, (Score:4, Funny)

    by MountainLogic ( 92466 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @06:43PM (#54678541) Homepage
    Please file a Jira ticket on this and mark it as a blocker!

  • Back on June 9, 2017, CNN reported that Wipro was claiming that Trump's election as U.S. president would harm its business:

    Bangalore-based Wipro has included Trump's election as U.S. president in a list of "risk factors" in its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    "Significant developments stemming from the recent U.S. presidential election could have a material adverse effect on our business," Wipro said.

    It called out Trump's opposition to the North America Free Trade Agreement and his advocacy for "greater restrictions on free trade" as specific risks.

    Wipro, much like its peers Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys (INFY), Tech Mahindra and others, depends heavily on the U.S. The company gets more than half its total revenues from U.S. clients.

    But Trump and his administration have accused Indian firms of using the popular H-1B work visa program to send millions of foreign tech workers to the United States to take jobs Americans could do. Around 70% of all H-1B visas go to Indian workers.

    The article: CNNTech article: Indian tech firm makes it official: Trump is a risk to its business [cnn.com]

    • We should all sympathize with the H1B abusing foreign company that forces employees to work in dangerous, insect infested offices. Because they hate Trump too!
      We gotta stand together!

  • Very unfair portrayal. (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @06:52PM (#54678579) Journal
    It was just a debugging training facility and all the bugs have been trained raised for that purpose.

  • They're not bugs... (Score:5, Funny)

    by nuckfuts ( 690967 ) on Friday June 23, 2017 @06:55PM (#54678587)
    they're undocumented features.
  • Bedbugs are nasty. My apartment complex had a "beetle" infestation in the summer of 2008. My apartment had to be bug bombed once a month for three months. Took a year to get my life back to normal.
  • Indian sweat-shop programmers or bed bugs.

  • for the H1B's it's better then oversaes so usc suck it up and no we can't pay you more then 60K

  • and solidarity. Individuals don't have the power to effect meaningful change in the face of large organizations like mega corps. Join or Die.

Slashdot Top Deals

Each honest calling, each walk of life, has its own elite, its own aristocracy based on excellence of performance. -- James Bryant Conant

Close