WikiLeaks Doc Dump Reveals CIA Tools For Hacking Air-Gapped PCs
An anonymous reader writes: "WikiLeaks dumped today the manuals of several hacking utilities part of Brutal Kangaroo, a CIA malware toolkit for hacking into air-gapped (offline) networks using tainted USB thumb drives," reports Bleeping Computer. The CIA uses these tools as part of a very complex attack process, that allows CIA operatives to infect offline, air-gapped networks. The first stage of these attacks start with the infection of a "primary host," an internet-connected computer at a targeted company. Malware on this primary host automatically infects all USB thumb drives inserted into the machine. If this thumb drive is connected to computers on an air-gapped network, a second malware is planted on these devices. This malware is so advanced, that it can even create a network of hacked air-gapped PCs that talk to each other and exchange commands. To infect the air-gapped computers, the CIA malware uses LNK (shortcut) files placed on the USB thumb drive. Once the user opens and views the content of the thumb drive in Windows Explorer, his air-gapped PC is infected without any other interaction.
Once again, no love for macOS, Linux and BSD.
Dude, RTFM. all you have to do is:
ls -l
/dev/disk/by-path/ and find the stick's device. /tmp/usb /tmp/usb /tmp/usb ./ciamalware.sh
mkdir
mount [device node from first step]
cd
sudo
They do have Linux support. It's not that hard.
ROFL. Mod this guy up.
Leveraging stupidity (Score:4, Informative)
If this thumb drive is connected to computers on an air-gapped network, a second malware is planted on these devices.
If you work at a company that has an air-gapped private network for security reasons and you actually do this, then you are a moron and deserve to be fired. I've worked for a defense contractor. We were all trained to not do stupid things like this; basic OPSEC.
How do you get AV updates onto said airgapped machine/network? When I was trying to set up a red network, one of our requirements (out of the DoD manual) was to have AV that was regularly updated.
Of course, back then, we didn't use USB.... we used CD-R (not CD-RW).
OPSEC
Kinda like Manning walking in with a Lady Gaga CD, erasing it, and populating it with shit, and walking out.
Kinda like Snowden walking in and out.
Kinda like WikiLeaks getting hold of secret, well-guarded CIA stuff.
CaptainDork's 1st Corollary: "When it becomes digitized, it's in the public domain."
We were all trained to not do stupid things like this; basic OPSEC.
Yes, and yet we're all aware of hacks successfully targeting defense contractors, and Chinese war planes which strikingly resemble next-generation American designs. I wonder how they got the plans?
I'm sure RSA trained their employees not to do "stupid things like this" too, and yet they managed to get thoroughly owned several years ago.
People do stupid things all the time - even people who've received proper training. Yes, they deserve to be fired... but at that point the damage is done.
Never create a weapon that you wouldn't want to fall into the hands of your worst enemy... because it will.