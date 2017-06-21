Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


How Hollywood Got Hacked: Studio at Center of Netflix Leak Breaks Silence (variety.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the how-it-all-unfolded dept.
Earlier this year, hackers obtained and leaked the episodes of TV show Orange Is the New Black. In a candid interview, Larson Studios' chief engineer David Dondorf explained how the audio post-production business allowed the hacker group to gain access to the Netflix original content. Dandorf says the company hired private data security experts to find how it was breached. The investigation found that the hacker group had been searching the internet for PCs running older versions of Windows and stumbled across an old computer at Larson Studios still running Windows 7. From the report: Larson's employees just didn't know all that much about it. Having a computer running an ancient version of Windows on the network was clearly a terrible lack of oversight, as was not properly separating internal servers from the internet. "A lot of what went on was ignorance," admitted Rick Larson. "We are a small company. Did we even know what the content security departments were at our clients? Absolutely not. I couldn't have told you who to call. I can now." It's a fascinating story about how the hacker group first made contact and tried to threaten Larson Studios' president and his wife, and how they responded. Worth a read.

  • Windows 7 is now considered old? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by w1zz4 ( 2943911 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @04:43PM (#54664087)
    i call this bullshit

    • Re:Windows 7 is now considered old? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @04:46PM (#54664101) Homepage

      No kidding. Especially if you're trying to run commercial-grade audio production software. Windows 7 doesn't mean a thing for security unless it's the original release without updates.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mjwx ( 966435 )

      i call this bullshit

      Windows 7 is old, just not obsolete.

      Windows 7 was released in October 2009, which makes it almost 8. Windows XP was released in 2001 and didn't have a suitable successor until October 2009. By that time scale, Win7 is nearing the end of it's life. As long as M$ can create a decent OS after the abortion of Windows 8 and the ad-tastic Windows 10.

      In the terms of OS's, 8 is positively ancient. I remember using Android in 2009, anyone who didn't see the evolution of Android wouldn't believe it was the same

      • Windows XP was released in 2001 and didn't have a suitable successor until October 2009.

        It's debatable whether it ever had one.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Desler ( 1608317 )

        Windows 7 was released in October 2009, which makes it almost 8.

        Maybe if you've never updated it in those 8 years. On the other hand, my version of Windows 7 is running code that was just released probably only weeks ago.

        By that time scale, Win7 is nearing the end of it's life.

        Nope, it will continue to get security updates until 2020.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ark1 ( 873448 )
      We have to read between the lines. By old they mean "we installed it a few years ago and never bother with this patching thing". My question is why was a Windows 7 box exposed directly Internet? Was it acting as a server? Something like an FTP? Also this made me smile:

      "The company spent an estimated six figures on new security measures, some of which were recommended by the studios."

      Wow six figures. I guess they got a corporate Firewall?

  • Ancient version of Windows (Score:4, Insightful)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @04:46PM (#54664099)

    any by ancient, they mean supported until 2020

  • Takeaway: Blackmailers no longer reliable (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Wednesday June 21, 2017 @04:52PM (#54664137)

    I actually read through the whole thing, and what I got out of it was that while paying off the ransom in the past used to result in the outcome you were paying for, you can no longer rely on that to be true.

    So keep good backups and if you get hacked send the attackers the middle finger instead of bitcoin and just let them do whatever, but they can continue to do whatever fed by frozen 7-11 burritos instead of your hard-earned money.

    I do think even after the ransom was paid, they should have let clients know what happened immediately... that is the other big learning point I'd hope other companies take away from this. People understand computers get hacked, they will be sympathetic towards you as long as you are very open about what happened and when and tell everyone as soon as you know.

  • That alone puts the entirety of what the "private data security experts" say into question. Windows 7 is still fully supported with security patches. Until 2020. Now, if that had said that the computer was not up to date on patches, that would be a different story. So I have to ask, what problem is this security firm trying to divert attention away from with their apparently false diagnosis?
  • It is more human interest general interest piece. Other than the fact the hack happened via a Windows7 machine that was on the network unbeknownst to the company, there is no info about the technical details of the hack. The attack vector, whether anyone clicked on a spearphish etc. No details at all

    • It's in Variety. You expect an entertainment magazine to understand and report on the technical details? They'd get them wrong anyway.

      From the sounds of it, the hacker group was simply port scanning and got lucky in finding that Windows 7 box that had a hole. Once on that machine, they had complete access to the internal network.

  • This "article" is horseshit. Windows 7 is still supported and still receiving patches, despite Microsoft's efforts. It is not ancient.
    Fuck you MS, and fuck Windows 10. Windows 10 has had nearly as many vulnerabilities as Windows 7 in recent months, and far more issues with the actual patches, driver updates, and the update process.

  • Instead of blaming it on an "ancient" version of Windows (by who's standards, I really don't know), they should probably just acknowledge the fact that one of their employees was more than likely surfing the net for porn and clicked a bad link. Of course, that would be totally embarrassing and would probably devalue the company or push away possible new clients. But come on ... Making the "president and his wife" out to be victims ... They put themselves in that situation by allowing the employees on their

