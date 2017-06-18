Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
EU Encryption Privacy

European Parliament Committee Endorses End-To-End Encryption (tomshardware.com) 31

Posted by EditorDavid from the unlike-Theresa-May dept.
The civil liberties committee of the European Parliament has released a draft proposal "in direct contrast to the increasingly loud voices around the world to introduce regulations or weaken encryption," according to an anonymous Slashdot reader. Tom's Hardware reports: The draft recommends a regulation that will enforce end-to-end encryption on all communications to protect European Union citizens' fundamental privacy rights. The committee also recommended a ban on backdoors. Article 7 of the E.U.'s Charter of Fundamental Rights says that E.U. citizens have a right to personal privacy, as well as privacy in their family life and at home. According to the EP committee, the privacy of communications between individuals is also an important dimension of this right...

We've lately seen some EU member states push for increased surveillance and even backdoors in encrypted communications, so there seems to be some conflict here between what the European Parliament institutional bodies may want and what some member states do. However, if this proposal for the new Regulation on Privacy and Electronic Communications passes, it should significantly increase the privacy of E.U. citizens' communications, and it won't be so easy to roll back the changes to add backdoors in the future.
Security researcher Lukasz Olejnik says "the fact that policy is seriously considering these kind of aspects is unprecedented."

European Parliament Committee Endorses End-To-End Encryption More | Reply

European Parliament Committee Endorses End-To-End Encryption

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The sum of the Universe is zero.

Close