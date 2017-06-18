European Parliament Committee Endorses End-To-End Encryption (tomshardware.com) 31
The civil liberties committee of the European Parliament has released a draft proposal "in direct contrast to the increasingly loud voices around the world to introduce regulations or weaken encryption," according to an anonymous Slashdot reader. Tom's Hardware reports: The draft recommends a regulation that will enforce end-to-end encryption on all communications to protect European Union citizens' fundamental privacy rights. The committee also recommended a ban on backdoors. Article 7 of the E.U.'s Charter of Fundamental Rights says that E.U. citizens have a right to personal privacy, as well as privacy in their family life and at home. According to the EP committee, the privacy of communications between individuals is also an important dimension of this right...
We've lately seen some EU member states push for increased surveillance and even backdoors in encrypted communications, so there seems to be some conflict here between what the European Parliament institutional bodies may want and what some member states do. However, if this proposal for the new Regulation on Privacy and Electronic Communications passes, it should significantly increase the privacy of E.U. citizens' communications, and it won't be so easy to roll back the changes to add backdoors in the future.
Security researcher Lukasz Olejnik says "the fact that policy is seriously considering these kind of aspects is unprecedented."
The fact that the UK is out of the EU now, is probably the reason this could happen.
The UK isn't out of the EU yet. It will most likely remain a member for about two more years.
They're too busy getting out to stop it.
Mrs May's statement: "Strong and stable leadership..."
Yes, Mrs. May, that's something Britain lacks, but that was not the topic now.
Anyone thinking of the children as much as some politicians should be under surveillance, we might have a pedo lurking.
Some of us are thinking of the children. We don't think any child should grow up in an authoritarian regime, afraid of their own government, hesitant about having an open mind and communicating honestly with their peers.
"We're installing this mandatory door on your house that only the government and the government only can open we swear."
Isn't it amazing how the EU time and time again installs regulation that benefits the people who live there, even if that means going against companies best interests? And still many inhabitants of the EU think they don't benefit from it (although those numbers are going down thanks to Brexit).
The EU is not one voice or a single point of power in government. EU mechanisms have been used to push through oppressive surveillance and recording laws as well. It's a complicated issue and there are people on both sides of the debate, in the EU administration just as anywhere else in politics.
This has nothing to do with "companies best interest", or maybe you should argue it is in the best interest of the companies.
Strong encryption is in everyones interest, except for politicians with a appetite for totalitarianism. Backdoors etc would be a complete disaster, as amply demonstrated by Intel quite recently.
Do you have reason to believe the individual state governments would have voted otherwise ?
This is only a draft proposal. By the time it gets through the commission it may (and likely, will) read like the exact opposite.
Oh, and "Time and time again" -> give one more example please?