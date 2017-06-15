Trump Orders Government To Stop Work On Y2K Bug, 17 Years Later (bloomberg.com) 44
The federal government will finally stop preparing for the Y2K bug, seventeen years after it came and went. Yes, you read that right. Bloomberg reports: The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would eliminate dozens of paperwork requirements for federal agencies, including an obscure rule that requires them to continue providing updates on their preparedness for a bug that afflicted some computers at the turn of the century. As another example, the Pentagon will be freed from a requirement that it file a report every time a small business vendor is paid, a task that consumed some 1,200 man-hours every year. Seven of the more than 50 paperwork requirements the White House eliminated on Thursday dealt with the Y2K bug, according to a memo OMB released. Officials at the agency estimate the changes could save tens of thousands of man-hours across the federal government. The agency didn't provide an estimate of how much time is currently spent on Y2K paperwork, but Linda Springer, an OMB senior adviser, acknowledged that it isn't a lot since those requirements are already often ignored in practice.
That's on the desktop, of course. Amongst the serious computers Linux has, what, maybe 50% of the market share?

No no no. Simply switching to a 64 bit linux will be enough for linux users to avoid the bug; a switch most already made.
The problem is going to be appliances, not just linux but *BSD too. And combined, the *nixes make up the majority of appliance computers, and many are 32 bit.
All sorts of things from routers to air conditioners might stop working. Or at least, operate at the wrong times until somebody changes the date.
Windows used to blow up after 49.7 days.
There are millions of embedded devices using Unix Epoch and a 32-bit signed value. Y2038 is a much bigger problem than Y2K, and now that we use security certificates just about everywhere, you'll find a lot of inaccessible devices that think they have certificates that are too far in the past.
We're pretty much doomed. I recommend investing in Amish technology like horse carriages and chicken feed.
All the IoT shit will go belly up? Hallelujah! The future is looking bright!
Y2K38 bug already leaked over into politics:
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/ar... [cnsnews.com]
“I asked CBO to run the model going out and they told me that their **computer simulation crashes** in 2037 because CBO can’t conceive of any way in which the economy can continue past the year 2037 because of debt burdens,” said Ryan."
So the CBO's forecase software could get *up* to 2037, but not past it, i.e. it couldn't compute figures for 2038. What's the more logical explanation, a "does not compute" error, o
Leftists will bash Trump for this (Score:1, Insightful)
No matter what he does or how much sense it makes, the Democrats will find a way to bash Trump. This is an obsolete piece of regulation, but Democrats will somehow spin this into something bad. Washington is turning into a massive partisan witch Hunt thanks to the Democrats and their hatred for anything and everything Donald Trump does. There are regulations like this that need to be eliminated, but the left cannot bring themselves to admit that Trump might do something good. You leftists should be ashamed
I don't trust Trump to make smart cuts. He's not a details and logic guy, and he or his minions favor "trickle down" solutions over those that benefit the little guy directly. He might accidentally get a few right, but so would blindfolded dart throwers.
Re:Leftists will bash Trump for this (Score:5, Informative)
By "gamed the system", you mean "followed the system in place for 200+ years", right? And, according to your losing candidate, questioning this system is âoehorrifyingâ and "talking down our democracy" as recently as 2 weeks before the election?
Got any other deep thoughts to share?
The issue isn't that this is bad per-se. It's that it's not very good. As the article points out, no one was really applying these regulations. Ultimately, this is grand standing more than anything else.
I'm always happy to see redundant legislation go away, but don't get grand delusions that this is Trump somehow removing burdens and making the government magically super efficient.
They'll burn all the hours saved recovering from their impending shutdown.
We'll never cut enough to cover the cost of Cruz's last shutdown.
Republicans are a cancer on government function and efficiency.
While paper trails are great, I do not think there is a reason for a paper trail for purchasing, for example, a cheap pen.
Also, the summary says that those regulations were already ignored in practice. This, in my opinion, is bad as selective following of rules can lead to a spiteful manager punishing an employee for ignoring the rules everyone else is ignoring. So, either follow the rules or change them.
Time to Concentrate on the Other Bugs (Score:1)
The electronic surveillance type.
And the Presidential directive was (Score:3, Funny)
Signed and dated: 6/15/17
Y2K? (Score:2)
Seriously? Is there anything else they are preparing for that has already come and gone?
I'm not ready to assume it has come and gone. My first question is; is this related to unpatched systems that are continuing to provide incorrect data? Don't jump to being credulous of narratives, there are always narratives offered.
But what about Y2K38? (Score:1)
Gotta keep track of those unsigned 32-bit int timestamps, they're going to creep up on you in 2038.
Indeed. OS X years ago changed to using a double-precision float, which gives sub-microsecond precision for the prime epoch, and can even deal with Y10K and beyond.
As long as user software declares time values as time_t, Y2038 will work correctly if the OS can deal with it.
Are you really that stupid?

There are A LOT more Linux devices in this world than Windows.
And secondly, that's not a 'linux bug'
Again, this bug is only an issue if you use Linux


I can't decide if you're joking or just stupid. [microsoft.com]
On 64bit systems we're good until December 4th, 292277026596.
But keep in mind, 32 bit timestamps are signed, not unsigned. This is important when constructing things like HTTP cookies when you want the maximum time, which is going to be 0x7fffffff.
The good news is that most programs that blindly trust that signed 32 bit value will just think it is 1901, there is no reason they would crash. Most of the servers and things that having calendar-aware timing that would set up a crash situation will have already
