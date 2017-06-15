Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Bug Government Republicans The Internet

Trump Orders Government To Stop Work On Y2K Bug, 17 Years Later (bloomberg.com) 50

Posted by BeauHD from the waste-of-time dept.
The federal government will finally stop preparing for the Y2K bug, seventeen years after it came and went. Yes, you read that right. Bloomberg reports: The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would eliminate dozens of paperwork requirements for federal agencies, including an obscure rule that requires them to continue providing updates on their preparedness for a bug that afflicted some computers at the turn of the century. As another example, the Pentagon will be freed from a requirement that it file a report every time a small business vendor is paid, a task that consumed some 1,200 man-hours every year. Seven of the more than 50 paperwork requirements the White House eliminated on Thursday dealt with the Y2K bug, according to a memo OMB released. Officials at the agency estimate the changes could save tens of thousands of man-hours across the federal government. The agency didn't provide an estimate of how much time is currently spent on Y2K paperwork, but Linda Springer, an OMB senior adviser, acknowledged that it isn't a lot since those requirements are already often ignored in practice.

Trump Orders Government To Stop Work On Y2K Bug, 17 Years Later

Comments Filter:

  • Leftists will bash Trump for this (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No matter what he does or how much sense it makes, the Democrats will find a way to bash Trump. This is an obsolete piece of regulation, but Democrats will somehow spin this into something bad. Washington is turning into a massive partisan witch Hunt thanks to the Democrats and their hatred for anything and everything Donald Trump does. There are regulations like this that need to be eliminated, but the left cannot bring themselves to admit that Trump might do something good. You leftists should be ashamed

    • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      I don't trust Trump to make smart cuts. He's not a details and logic guy, and he or his minions favor "trickle down" solutions over those that benefit the little guy directly. He might accidentally get a few right, but so would blindfolded dart throwers.

    • The reason we need the small business paperwork: Before this rule came into effect those businesses were owned by big pocketed donors. Some of which were the ones charging $50 for a $5 screwdriver.

    • The issue isn't that this is bad per-se. It's that it's not very good. As the article points out, no one was really applying these regulations. Ultimately, this is grand standing more than anything else.

      I'm always happy to see redundant legislation go away, but don't get grand delusions that this is Trump somehow removing burdens and making the government magically super efficient.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by I75BJC ( 4590021 )
        It is evident that you don't understand how the Governments work. Unneeded/unenforced are traps for people/organizations that are targeted. An unused or little known regulation can wreck havoc with "out of favor" people and organizations. Laws that aren't enforced should be removed so that people/organizations can live and work in a functional manner.

    • I hate identity politics of any sort, but as usual, there's complete and absolute dementia for the past 8 years of our purportedly muslim lizard infidel head of state that is trying to destroy our country with non-christian values.

  • Time to Concentrate on the Other Bugs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The electronic surveillance type.

  • And the Presidential directive was (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 15, 2017 @11:42PM (#54630651)

    Signed and dated: 6/15/17

  • Seriously? Is there anything else they are preparing for that has already come and gone?

    • I'm not ready to assume it has come and gone. My first question is; is this related to unpatched systems that are continuing to provide incorrect data? Don't jump to being credulous of narratives, there are always narratives offered.

  • But what about Y2K38? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Gotta keep track of those unsigned 32-bit int timestamps, they're going to creep up on you in 2038.

    • On 64bit systems we're good until December 4th, 292277026596.

      But keep in mind, 32 bit timestamps are signed, not unsigned. This is important when constructing things like HTTP cookies when you want the maximum time, which is going to be 0x7fffffff.

      The good news is that most programs that blindly trust that signed 32 bit value will just think it is 1901, there is no reason they would crash. Most of the servers and things that having calendar-aware timing that would set up a crash situation will have already

  • ... the computer industry to abbreviate 'Year 2000' as Y2K. It was this kind of thinking that got us in trouble in the first place.
    -- Adrian Tyvand

  • Long story short (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "As an innovation we spent 6 highly paid full time equivalents budget in meeting hours and discovered that we could, in theory, save 1/4 FTE or 50 MD (or 1200 MH, the figure is bigger) on procedures no one is applying"
    Welcome back to 99 where "cost cutters" were all the rage and any cost cut is a legend.

    No news here, absolutely none, just standard administrative practice move along

