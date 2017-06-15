NSA Links WannaCry To North Korea (washingtonpost.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Washington Post: The National Security Agency has linked the North Korean government to the creation of the WannaCry computer worm that affected more than 300,000 people in some 150 countries last month, according to U.S. intelligence officials. The assessment, which was issued internally last week and has not been made public, is based on an analysis of tactics, techniques and targets that point with "moderate confidence" to North Korea's spy agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, according to an individual familiar with the report. The assessment states that "cyber actors" suspected to be "sponsored by" the RGB were behind two versions of WannaCry, a worm that was built around an NSA hacking tool that had been obtained and posted online last year by an anonymous group calling itself the Shadow Brokers. Though the assessment is not conclusive, the preponderance of the evidence points to Pyongyang. It includes the range of computer Internet protocol addresses in China historically used by the RGB, and the assessment is consistent with intelligence gathered recently by other Western spy agencies. It states that the hackers behind WannaCry are also called "the Lazarus Group," a name used by private-sector researchers.
How convenient
Looks like NK needs some democracy [cdn.meme.am]
It's only bad when they do it, not us!!! (Score:5, Insightful)
Honestly such hypocrisy and double standards - the nsa hacks get leaked all the time and used for evil but when its another government doing it everyone must get up in arms about it! But as the dumbo in chief always says, its #fakesnews don't believe it folks!
Bullshit (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't beleive anything three letter agencies say any more about this stuff. It's already leaked that they have stockpiled these sorts of voilnerabilities and it was also shown in Wikileaks that they can and do impersonate other countries.
How do we know this isn't the Military Industrial complex trying to secure more lucrative sales?
How do we know you're not a paid shill employed by foreign nations to help undermine public trust in American agencies?
Well except for all those Bitcoins they just made out of WannaCry (allegedly).
Pyonyang has been financing itself for years by cyber attacks on large banks - they have quite sophisticated hacking abilities. They've also been under sustained cyber attack themselves (if a NK missile goes walkabout on test firing there's a fair chance it was compromised although it's not definite because they do have other quality issues) so I assume that they are reasonably sophisticated in cyber defense.
Even if they had hackers, would they have computers for them?
The only TLA that applies here is "CYA". I guess they think it's less embarrassing for another state actor to weaponize their leaked vulnerabilities than for some script kiddies scamming for bitcoin to do it.
Damn right! Just last week I got a letter telling me my car could have an "accident" in the near future because of "faulty parts". Well, fuck you KIA.
Don't believe it (Score:5, Interesting)
Furthermore, the US seems to be on a PR campaign to blame NK. Yesterday, FBI&DHS put out a report claiming that big bad NK was building a botnet. They put out 8-year-old IOCs: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/a... [us-cert.gov]
Someone's pushing an agenda here...
https://arstechnica.com/securi... [arstechnica.com]
This dynamic will soon change (Score:2, Funny)
Dennis Rodman just gave the North Koreans a copy of The Art Of The Deal.
You know who else is linked to WannaCry? (Score:4, Insightful)
They are, the NSA, they gave away the vulnerability. They didn't warn M$ when they found the vulnerability. They didn't warn M$ as soon as their weapon was stolen.
Of course there is no reason to believe any official statements made by them, but the least they should do in this case is to shut up.
*I realize there was no official statement.
I trust the NSA implicitly (Score:5, Interesting)
Let me guess... (Score:2, Insightful)
Oh wait, is Russia no longer the flavor of the month now that they realize the bogus claims won't stick?
Guess it's time to shoo up a new boogey man.