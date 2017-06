Apple Mac Computers Are Being Targeted By Ransomware, Spyware

If you are a Mac user, you should be aware of new variants of malware that have been created specifically to target Apple computers ; one is ransomware and the other is spyware. "The two programs were uncovered by the security firms Fortinet and AlienVault, which found a portal on the Tor 'dark web' network that acted as a shopfront for both," reports BBC. "In a blog post, Fortinet said the site claimed that the creators behind it were professional software engineers with 'extensive experience' of creating working code." From the report: