Ask Slashdot: What Are Some 'Best Practices' IT Should Avoid At All Costs?

snydeq writes: From telling everyone they're your customer to establishing a cloud strategy, Bob Lewis outlines 12 "industry best practices" that are sure to sink your company's chances of IT success: "What makes IT organizations fail? Often, it's the adoption of what's described as 'industry best practices' by people who ought to know better but don't, probably because they've never had to do the job. From establishing internal customers to instituting charge-backs to insisting on ROI, a lot of this advice looks plausible when viewed from 50,000 feet or more. Scratch the surface, however, and you begin to find these surefire recipes for IT success are often formulas for failure." What "best practices" would you add?
A directory service is good in theory but most it departements isn't competent enough to hande it, i.e. it will cost more than not using it.
So every computer and server in the company should have separate accounts and passwords? I ask because having a common source for accounts and passwords across an enterprise (or even a small business) is one of the primary things a directory service does for you. Thinking about using Google, Facebook, or Microsoft accounts for you employees to log into company resources? Those are (outsourced) directory services as well.
That's #9...
Management Frameworks... (Score:1)
ISO 9000
ITIL
TQM
CMM
You need to have to crawl before you can walk Management frameworks are for Olympic Class organizations.
Suggestion - Build your own policies, procedures, and get those in place so you know what the pain points are before you try to implement someone else's idea of what's ideal in IT.
Fred in IT
Best practice is code word to stop complaining and do it my way.
Uh... (Score:2)
None of those were best practices...
Best practices are like, "never auto-commit schema changes, always dry run them first".
Buy not build. (Score:2)
I am not talking about common tools such as email servers, word processing, spreadsheet...
But software core to the operation of your business. Companies will sell you massive enterprise solutions, filled with best practices and buzzword features.
However the effort in implementing this is usually much more complex and costly than a small team of full time developers to make simple solutions to solve the problems unique to the business.
Adoptin Technology you don't understand.. (Score:2)
ALWAYS avoid adopting technology that you don't understand just because somebody on your staff or a salesman with some glossy sales flyer says it will be great! If your manager shows up with the idea, convinced that it's going to be the solution to all his problems and won't take your advice on the matter, update your resume....The devil is ALWAYS in the details...
ITIL (Score:1)
From bitter personal experience, trying to implement the entire ITIL manual down to the tiniest detail instead of treating it as a guideline for what might be applicable.
SlashDot (Score:2)
And blindly following banal best practices that may or may not apply in any given circumstance. In other words, learn from others, but always use you best judgement.
And the ugly trick is... (Score:2)
Password Changes (Score:2)
Forced password changes every X days. This just leads to people picking really shitty passwords. At one company I worked at for a while, they mitigated this by simply doing "simple word" + month + year. TOTALLY hard to figure out!
Leaving cycles to refactor code ... (Score:1)
Because if it's been delivered and it works, there will be no time to clean it up.