Ask Slashdot: What Are Some 'Best Practices' IT Should Avoid At All Costs?

snydeq writes: From telling everyone they're your customer to establishing a cloud strategy, Bob Lewis outlines 12 "industry best practices" that are sure to sink your company's chances of IT success: "What makes IT organizations fail? Often, it's the adoption of what's described as 'industry best practices' by people who ought to know better but don't, probably because they've never had to do the job. From establishing internal customers to instituting charge-backs to insisting on ROI, a lot of this advice looks plausible when viewed from 50,000 feet or more. Scratch the surface, however, and you begin to find these surefire recipes for IT success are often formulas for failure." What "best practices" would you add?
A directory service is good in theory but most it departements isn't competent enough to hande it, i.e. it will cost more than not using it.
So every computer and server in the company should have separate accounts and passwords? I ask because having a common source for accounts and passwords across an enterprise (or even a small business) is one of the primary things a directory service does for you. Thinking about using Google, Facebook, or Microsoft accounts for you employees to log into company resources? Those are (outsourced) directory services as well.
Secondarily, directory services provide the ability to group users together for various permission granting. You grant rights to accounting resources to your "accountants" group and then you place your accountants in that group. When you hire a new accountant, you just put them the the group; when an accountant leaves the company or moves to a different job function, you take them out of the group. How would you accomplish this reliably without some sort of directory service?
If you are talking Microsoft's directory service (AD), you also have the ability to maintain consistent workstation configuration, which can be quite difficult without a directory service.
I believe it would cost you more in terms of time, effort, and mistakes you will make if you *don't* have a directory service.
Outsource the IT to India.
You didn't RTFA. That is on the list.
Also, Insource the IT from India.
Seriously, it's like every Architect, Developer, and Tester is Indian. The BAs too lately. Same problem as outsourcing through... no speed, no creativity, no ownership, no quality. Just confusion and half-assed results. And immigration for the whole familty. Good luck taking the PM roles from the angry middle-aged white women though!
ISO 9000
ITIL
TQM
CMM
You need to have to crawl before you can walk Management frameworks are for Olympic Class organizations.
Suggestion - Build your own policies, procedures, and get those in place so you know what the pain points are before you try to implement someone else's idea of what's ideal in IT.
I heard people raving about ITIL so I tried to find out what it is. I still don't know because even thinking about it makes me fall alkdshjg;;dfpgsdgjgshgjpsdhfj gf skoppppppppppkgp
I went through the ITIL Foundations course quite a number of years ago. Could not fucking stay awake.
The instructor was engaging, knowledgeable, they supplied us was a much coffee as we could stand, I kept going outside (in February) to keep myself awake and I still snored through the entire course.
Managed to retain enough, long enough to pass the exam but I couldn't tell you the difference between a process & a function (by the ITIL definition) with a gun to my head.
Best practice is code word to stop complaining and do it my way.
None of those were best practices...
Best practices are like, "never auto-commit schema changes, always dry run them first".
Buy not build. (Score:5, Insightful)
I am not talking about common tools such as email servers, word processing, spreadsheet...
But software core to the operation of your business. Companies will sell you massive enterprise solutions, filled with best practices and buzzword features.
However the effort in implementing this is usually much more complex and costly than a small team of full time developers to make simple solutions to solve the problems unique to the business.
These companies selling these solutions hire a team of full time employees just to support the company. Then they charge you for the software and their time plus the profit margin. So you end up paying more for features you don't use and extras that are hacked in and barely work.
Your organization offers solutions, products or services that are unique. Why would you expect software and best processes to be the same.
Second-System Effect. What you're really buying is a programming framework in the end.
Adoptin Technology you don't understand.. (Score:4, Informative)
ALWAYS avoid adopting technology that you don't understand just because somebody on your staff or a salesman with some glossy sales flyer says it will be great! If your manager shows up with the idea, convinced that it's going to be the solution to all his problems and won't take your advice on the matter, update your resume....The devil is ALWAYS in the details...
There is no silver bullet... Trust me, I've looked for years... However, that doesn't mean you cannot shoot yourself in the foot with a plain old lead round.
ITIL (Score:2)
From bitter personal experience, trying to implement the entire ITIL manual down to the tiniest detail instead of treating it as a guideline for what might be applicable.
Case in point: my former employer had a dated-but-usable change management and helpdesk system they'd used for years. It was due for replacement. They brought in a non-IT project manager to design it. Mrs. Non-IT Project Manager proceeded to treat the ITIL guidelines as some sort of roadmap, demanding the most granular, process-laden, c
Sounds sadly common. Project managers shouldn't own the requirements in the first place, just delivery against agreed requirements.
SlashDot (Score:2)
And blindly following banal best practices that may or may not apply in any given circumstance. In other words, learn from others, but always use you best judgement.
Got some inadequacy issues to deal with?
And the ugly trick is... (Score:2)
If you follow those "best practices"; you are basically doing what you can to act like a contract or outsourced IT service provider despite being an internal unit. If that's the best relationship the department can have with the rest of the company, yeah, odds are that it isn't going to go all that well. Best ca
Password Changes (Score:5, Insightful)
Forced password changes every X days. This just leads to people picking really shitty passwords. At one company I worked at for a while, they mitigated this by simply doing "simple word" + month + year. TOTALLY hard to figure out!
Leaving cycles to refactor code ... (Score:1)
Because if it's been delivered and it works, there will be no time to clean it up.
Best practices to avoid (Score:2)
If there's a best practice to avoid then avoiding it becomes a best practice, and then you should avoid avoiding it. Or something.
Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM (Score:2)
therefore, buy IBM
Rapid anything, Do It All At Once, NoRollbackTest (Score:1)
1. Anything with rapid in it's name. Rushing stuff means it breaks. It may not break today, but it will break under heavy load when you're trying to do payroll.
2. Do It All At Once. Trying to change multiple things at the same time inevitably means you didn't understand the implications of the massive retraining, the fact that the sales force can't complete transactions fully, and the fact that the world ain't perfect like the software and hardware think it is.
3. Not having either rollbacks or testing, or c
Strict OO architecture (Score:2)
Don't verify that web-apps follow your standards (Score:2)
Or have very bad standards in the first place. That way, you are going to enjoy all "Web Application Worst Practices" that people can think of. I am currently assisting a customer wading thorough such a mess.
Also nice: Fire people that created and understand the application after they have finished, but before anything is documented.
And to top it off: Declare the proof-of-concept to be the final application. It is much cheaper!