Researchers Have Found a Way To Root Out Identity Thieves By Analyzing Their Mouse Movements With AI (qz.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares an article: In the study, published recently in PLoS One, the researchers quizzed 40 respondents about their personal details. Half of the respondents were asked to answer the questions truthfully, but the other half were given details about fake identities they had to memorize and use in the quiz. The computer quiz kept track of the movement of each respondent's mouse as they answered the questions, and noted how the fakes differed from the truth-tellers when they moved the cursor from the bottom of the screen to the answers at the top. The quiz consisted of 12 questions like, "Do you live in Padua?" and "Are you Italian?" That covered details an identity thief could easily remember and answer, but then the quiz threw them a curve ball. "What is your zodiac sign," it asked in the second series of 12 questions, which were designed to be easy for the genuine respondents, but more difficult for the fakers to work out. After the researchers took the mouse-movement data collected from the quizzes and trained a machine-learning algorithm to analyze it, they found that was indeed the case. It was able to discern the fake responses from the real ones 95% of the time.
zodiac signs (Score:4, Insightful)
I have no fucking clue what my zodiac sign is, I'd have to look that crap up. I'm not just not into fairy tales for adults.
My guess is that makes you part of the minority. I, like I'd imagine most people, know my sign but don't particularly care. I have no idea what it "says about me" and put zero faith in sign-specific predictions. I know what Chinese-animal-year I was born in too, but put the same amount of faith in what it implies.
Just because you don't believe in Hansel & Gretel doesn't mean you've never heard of it. You've really never run into an astrological chart?
Of course I've seen an astrological chart, that doesn't mean I have the damn thing memorized either. I've also seen a bible as well, doesn't mean I could quote anything from it or believe anything from it either.
Can you name one of the books from the Bible? If there was one specifically assigned to you for some reason, might it stick in memory? Knowing your sign doesn't imply memorizing the whole chart nor believing in it. It involves remembering one of 12 signs. Most of us, I'd imagine, remember it entirely unintentionally.
I have no fucking clue what my zodiac sign is
I don't believe you. If you have this strong of an opinion about astrology, then you have almost certainly been exposed to it enough to know your sign. Astrology is idiotic nonsense, but I have known my sign as long as I can remember. I have had plenty of people tell me my sign and read my horoscope out loud. If you grew up in America, and associated at all with "normal" people, I don't see how you could avoid it.
What is my sign? (Score:4, Informative)
Also works for signature pads (Score:2)
This can also work with signature pads. A forger maybe able to fake your signature, but they have a much harder time faking the rhythm and timing of the strokes.
Another test that measures timing is testing for pedophila. Patients are shown pictures of children, adolescents, and adults, and asked to rate each picture for attraction. The ratings are then ignored, and instead the "dwell time" for each photo is what is actually measured, since that is much more predictive.
Self-denial and all. I'm not 100% certain how detection is helpful, though, considering a person who is aware of some issue and willing to accept the potential shouldn't have trouble introspecting and identifying that they maybe are kind-of bisexual or whatever it is they're choking on.
problematic in other situations.
You should be careful, because in today's world (especially in the US), not being hasty in throwing people under the bus is, in itself, a proof of self guilt.
"Researcher" ? (Score:2)
AI versus AI (Score:2)
Then to fool the AI, all you need is an AI program to drive the mouse to mimic the original person.
Generative Adversarial Networks [wikipedia.org]
Claims are overblown (Score:2)
By itself, this study just shows that a machine learning algorithm can compute a statistical average (regarding mouse movements) that classifies a specific set of 40 people into two groups.
If the same statistical average also classifies other groups of people accurately, then you can make real claims about separating truth-tellers and liars.
See this good explanation of pattern classification [lisafeldmanbarrett.com] and its uses and misuses.
They also had to memorize answers. If they had them on another open window, there might be odd mouse movements; if they had them on another monitor, then they would have less to think about. Everyone has to read all the answers and compare with their own memory; struggling with recall is potentially-detectable, and this may only show how well someone learned something. If the data isn't memorized at all, are the artifacts as large?
OMG! I stole my own identity! (Score:2)
Worse, now that this technique has been revealed, the real thieves meanwhile will remember to note down info they enter in pieces of paper as the go along, thus they can revisit, open another google window to search for stuff etc.
They've found nothing (Score:2)
But their dowsing rod is now better than ever... or was in a test, anyway.
40 participants (Score:2)
No significant result possible.
This May Prove To Be Useful Actually (Score:2)