Malware Uses Obscure Intel CPU Feature To Steal Data and Avoid Firewalls (bleepingcomputer.com) 95
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft's security team has come across a malware family that uses Intel's Active Management Technology (AMT) Serial-over-LAN (SOL) interface as a file transfer tool. The problem with Intel AMT SOL is that it's part of Intel's ME, a separate chip inside Intel CPUs that runs its own OS and stays on even when the main CPU is off.
Inside Intel's ME, AMT SOL opens a virtual network interface which works even when the PC is turned off. Furthermore, because this virtual network interface runs inside ME, firewalls and security products installed on the main OS won't detected malware using AMT SOL to exfiltrate data.
The malware was created and used by a nation-state cyber-espionage unit codenamed PLATINUM, active since 2009, and which has targeted countries around the South China Sea. PLATINUM is by far one of the most sophisticated hacking groups ever discovered. Last year [PDF], the OS maker said the group was installing malware by abusing hotpatching — a mechanism that allows Microsoft to issue updates that tap into active processes and upgrade applications or the operating system without having to reboot the computer.
Details about PLATINUM's recent targets and attacks are available in a report [PDF] Microsoft released yesterday.
One more time, my friends!
This is exactly what was said was going to happen when it came to light that Intel was sticking extra shit to motherboards no one was asking for. And at the time, Intel said no one would be capable of getting to it. Guess what?
So tired of this crap.
Obligatory:Intel CPU Backdoor Report (May 5 2017)
The goal of this report is to make the existence of Intel CPU backdoors a common knowledge and provide information on backdoor removal.
What we know about Intel CPU backdoors so far:
TL;DR version
Your Intel CPU and Chipset is running a backdoor as we speak.
The backdoor hardware is inside the CPU/Bridge and the backdoor firmware (Intel Management Engine) is in the chipset flash memory.
30C3 Intel ME live hack:
@21m43s, keystrokes leaked from Intel ME above the OS, wireshark failed to detect packets.
[Video Link] 30C3: Persistent, Stealthy, Remote-controlled Dedicated Hardware Malware [youtube.com]
[Quotes] Vortrag [events.ccc.de]:
"DAGGER exploits Intel's Manageability Engine (ME), that executes firmware code such as Intel's Active Management Technology (iAMT), as well as its OOB network channel."
"the ME provides a perfect environment for undetectable sensitive data leakage on behalf of the attacker. Our presentation consists of three parts. The first part addresses how to find valuable data in the main memory of the host. The second part exploits the ME's OOB network channel to exfiltrate captured data to an external platform and to inject new attack code to target other interesting data structures available in the host runtime memory. The last part deals with the implementation of a covert network channel based on JitterBug."
"We have recently improved DAGGER's capabilites to include support for 64-bit operating systems and a stealthy update mechanism to download new attack code."
"To be more precise, we show how to conduct a DMA attack using Intel's Manageability Engine (ME)."
"We can permanently monitor the keyboard buffer on both operating system targets."
Backdoor removal:
The backdoor firmware can be removed by following this guide [github.io] using the me_cleaner [github.com] script.
Removal requires a Raspberry Pi (with GPIO pins) and a SOIC clip.
Decoding Intel backdoors:
The situation is out of control and the Libreboot/Coreboot community is looking for BIOS/Firmware experts to help with the Intel ME decoding effort.
If you are skilled in these areas, download Intel ME firmwares from this collection [win-raid.com] and have a go at them, beware Intel is using a lot of counter measures to prevent their backdoors from being decoded (explained below).
Useful links:
The Intel ME subsystem can take over your machine, can't be audited [ycombinator.com]
REcon 2014 - Intel Management Engine Secrets [youtube.com]
Untrusting the CPU (33c3) [youtube.com]
Towards (reasonably) trustworthy x86 laptops [youtube.com]
30C3 To Protect And Infect - The militarization of the Internet [youtube.com]
30c3: To Protect And Infect Part 2 - Mass Surveillance Tools & Software [youtube.com]
1. Introduction, what is Intel ME
Short version, from Intel staff:
Re: What Intel CPUs lack Intel ME secondary processor? [intel.com]
Amy_Intel Feb 8, 2016 9:27 AM
Re:
3. The backdoor is active even when the machine is powered off:
How exactly do they manage to read data from a hard drive which is spun down? (sarcasm)
I'm sure this Intel backdoor could do plenty of nefarious things when the machine is at full power, but it's likely capable of nothing more than a glorified wake-on-lan when the machine is shut down. Of course, to me, "powered off" means you've physically cut power to the machine - and so long as Intel is still producing hardware based on the known laws of physics, that means the backdoor is inaccessible.
Re:
Well, assuming you have buffered data into the SPI you can now spool that out steganographically using SoL.
Of note, to disable ME (at least on a basic level, and assuming BIOS supports it) you can configure BIOS do turn it off. While this won't totally disable it, it will turn off the higher level functions like AMT/SoL/IDER etc.
And this is also yet more servings of crow for me to eat after having publically defended ME more than once.
:(
Re:One more time, my friends!
Re:One more time, my friends!
"This has nothing to do with any of the complaints over IME since this functionality is completely within the user's control."
As I read it, ME is sort of like the Hotel California. You can turn it off any time you wish. But it's still there and running. (Where is it getting it's power from?)
Re:
People don't even understand the difference between CISC and RISC processors, so how can they be expected to understand an issue like this?
They can't, and so they'll be credulous of all sorts of insane nonsense about "backdoors" and "shit... no one was asking for." Except that, it is shit people were in fact asking for.
"Give us features to manage security at the network level, we have too many hosts to do it at the host level and we have security PEBCAK."
Re:
It's not a feature if you can't control it.
Re:
It's not a feature if you can't control it.
That's just 100% pure derp.
If you'd own your statement, you might say something. But all you did is derp on my screen.
Are you saying that features you can't control are features you don't want? That has a different meaning than the stupid shit you actually said.
And in this case, if you didn't want microcode that you can't control you wouldn't buy a CISC computer at all. If you want to own a computer that can play graphical games, for example, you're already asking for microcode. You might not have the techn
Re:
The ME have nothing to do with the microcode, it's a separate CPU embedded in the CPU that have no relationship and don't actually perform anything related to the main CPU, and it's only present on the newer Core Ix series.
It was also available on the Core 2 computers, but was embedded on the motherboard rather than CPU.
And it's a separate CPU with its own proprietary hidden ROM that can't be audited and can access your network, memory, disk etc..
Re:
The ME have nothing to do with the microcode[blah blah blah]
Absolutely, never said differently. I was broadly addressing two separate idiocies, one relating to IME, the other relating to people whining about Intel's CPUs having extra secret code that they don't understand the reasons for. For most of the slashdot, that is just one blurry thing about Intel CPUs being like systemd.
As for auditing, you can't audit the hardware in a CISC system. End of story. There is no chance. You don't really even want a processor if need that, you want programmable logic.
Just wow..
I am wondering, what did you smoke to get this full retard?
'they don't understand that you can't build a fast CISC processor in analog'
' you have to actually build a big mishmash of multiple RISC processors that together simulate a single CISC processor'
'it even has fake timing semantics that are phrased as if it is a traditional digital logic circuit built from analog parts'
'those analog parts are actually multiple levels of code below the interface you can touch'
'This goes back to the 1950s!'
Re:
Stopped reading at the R-word. You really need to work on your "theory of mind," because what kind of person is actually going to read that sort of thing?
Re:
While I think it is imperative that a means to disable ME be available, it was never a secret. It was announced several years ago (around 2009) at conferences and press releases. Initially it was only on Xeon and processors intended for server use. My 6 year old Core5i system does not have it and I'm uncertain how low in the Intel CPU family it goes by now. It has many benefits for managers of datacenter machines as it allows access to unattended systems, even when they are down.
Yes, people WERE asking for
Good selection
Also, Stallman was right all along.
Re:
Stallman has always been wrong about hygiene
Re: Good selection
Einstein didn't care much about it either.
Also, Stallman was right all along.
Also, Stallman was right all along.
About what? About a feature which is controlable in the BIOS that offers power users a choice of network administration being a possible attack?
Oh you didn't realise this was something you could disable and has nothing to do with any hidden code did you?
Stallman
Stallman was right about governments, businesses, and bad actors using the proprietary back doors in your computer to control you and curtail your freedom.
Re:
No, I didn't realise that choosing to disable AMT in a BIOS disabled every single component of AMT, including SOL, which is what this story is about.
Please, tell me more.
Re:
Also, Stallman was right all along.
He usually is: Intel's chips contain a security hazard [slashdot.org]
As I recall, Intel came out with a rebuttal that went something like: "It's perfectly secure and a standard computer management feature, you bunch of dunces." I hope they like that crow they're eating.
Re:
That will still be their response, and you should be able to detect by it if they're eating crow at all, or if you're just daydreaming.
It may be that it is secure and it is a standard feature that many companies want, and that the people complaining are in fact not only dunces but clear ignoramuses.
You can turn the feature off. And it isn't an obscure feature; it is an enterprise feature. There is actually a difference.
Everybody who knew said all along that if you add enterprise-level management software, i
Re:Good selection
> You can turn the feature off
You can't, though. In fact, if you actually remove the ME code, the Intel chip enters a halt state after 30 minutes. AMD is worse: the cores are held in reset until released by the PSP.
Your pedantry relies on the fact that you can disable the particular feature that a vulnerability was discovered in. But that doesn't solve the problem, because there's still all that spooky code running in an unauditable way. This is at least the THIRD ME vuln in the last year or so.
> Everybody who knew said all along that if you add enterprise-level management software, it becomes an attack vector
Why is the ME present on every machine, no matter how small? Why is it in every laptop, desktop, tower, workstation, and server? Why all that ubiquity, if the only people who could ever make use of it are enterprise guys who pay for support and have a conformant BIOS and MOBO and turn it on? WHY IS IT EVERYWHERE????
Re:
Why is the ME present on every machine, no matter how small? Why is it in every laptop, desktop, tower, workstation, and server? Why all that ubiquity, if the only people who could ever make use of it are enterprise guys who pay for support and have a conformant BIOS and MOBO and turn it on? WHY IS IT EVERYWHERE????
You really want to know why?
Efficiency of development.
AMT and it's components are where all the vulns have been found (so far).
ME is a kernel that these other applications run on.
Among other applications that run on the ME kernel (and that were formerly separate firmware processes on separate chips [thus higher hardware and maintenance costs]):
PMC (power management controller, the ability to suspend and hibernate)
PECI (CPU thermal management, keep you from smoking your i7 when the FAN dies)
Re:
That's a bunch of nonsense, it comes turned off. You don't "actually remove" part of the CPU, and you don't know how quickly it would fail because you've never spent the time to xray the chip and find the part you want, and lase it out while the chip is running. And then repeat until you get the process working. Nobody would do that.
You can't get around the fact that if you want a CISC computer, which includes any computer with significant branch prediction and CPU cache (required for to run any sort of nec
That's what you get when you use LUDDITE software! (Score:1, Funny)
Apps!
And this is the problem... (Score:2)
...with the computer-within-a-computer model. Instead of doing one thing and doing it well, and to use a cliche, putting all of one's eggs in one basket and then watching the basket, a fragmented model means that inevitably pieces get missed, as the proliferation of extra and possibly extraneous systems makes it impossible to keep-up with everything going on.
More and more layers are piled-on, and more and more points are created for there to be problems.
Re:And this is the problem...
You're talking about systemd, aren't you?
Re:
mmmm omelettes.
Re:
And pretty soon you have a bone Vampire breeding like a rabbit and your overflowing with boneless sheep.
AMT (Score:3)
Fuck AMT (and AMD's PSP).
They have almost zero real world benefit, and are just absurdly dangerous.
Re:
I thought the PSP was made by Sony.
Re:
True, there's a Platform Security Processor in the 64-bit AMD Jaguar processor in Sony's PlayStation 4 console. But PaintShop Pro is Corel, and Program Segment Prefix is Microsoft, cribbing from Digital Research.
noooo... not AMT (Score:2)
I thought they said it was 100% secure, and this would never happen.. lol fools they are.
Re:
I vaguely remember seeing that post, and I believe it was on the article here talking about AMD maybe Open Sourcing their version(PSP). But I could be incorrect.
Above and beyond that anybody that knows how computers and the internet really works, has known for years(about 11) that AMT was most likely backdoored.
Re:
Re:
LOL that sounds good. but anybody with money to waste on a few cpu's could RE the thing with the skilled help of others(available on the internet if you know where to look) If I had the money and the will, I guarantee somebody I know would know the proper person to contact to get the information needed to access said backdoor. And obviously somebody has already done this(see article). I fully understand where you're coming from, Intel even went as far as to say it was impossible for somebody to hack. But no
Re:
I thought they said it was 100% secure...
I don't believe either half of that; you didn't really think about it, and they didn't actually say that.
AMD for the win! AMD for the max pci-e in each cpu (Score:1)
AMD for the win! AMD for the max pci-e in each cpu! Intel next round better be cheaper / better and no more of this cut down BS. Intel even tried cpu DLC windows only and it failed
Re:AMD for the win! AMD for the max pci-e in each
Re:
They're hopefully going to open source that portion. Hopefully. there is nothing set in stone, but Lisa Su sounded and looked interested in the idea.. Plus they need to get a better leg up on intel anyways. So I will stay optimistic about it.
Re:
> They're hopefully going to open source that portion
I mean, we can hope man. If AMD actually had this, I'd consider making the switch.
Re:
Are you sure about "own MAC and IP address"? Common network chip set (e.g. Intel 82574 family) external interfaces include: NC-SI or SMBus connection to a Manageability Controller (MC) with IPMI MC pass through; multi-drop NC-SI. This generally results in UDP/TCP port 623 traffic being re-directed to the Management Controller. The way I have seen this manifested is port 623 on all network interfaces is passed through to the management engine. The IP and MAC for the management engine is the same as for
Re:
All of the AMT systems I have looked at in years past have an option to set a different IP for the AMT endpoint or to snoop on DHCP traffic and use the same IP address as the host OS.
It was too long ago and I never played with it enough to confirm whether the static IP set for the engine would remain active while the host OS was running with its own network config, or if it simply served to provide for communication while the host OS or its network was disabled.
What I did discover is that things went wonky
Re:
Re:
Re:
Yes, but the OEMs have full control of the code in TrustZone. As an example, there are at least four different commercially available kernels that run in Trustzone, making it a PITA to support anything connected to it.
Wonder who that could be (Score:4, Funny)
Interest in countries around South China Sea? It was probably East Timor.
Re:
Whether or not you're connected directly to the Internet is irrelevant if the hackers can break into some insecure 'IoT' device on your LAN and use that to launch attacks on everything behind the firewalls.
Re:
This is an insecure IoT device that is on your motherboard and therefore on your LAN.
The problem always is... (Score:2)
Well that didn't take long did it (Score:2)
Didn't take fucking long at all, now that the infosec companies know what they should've been looking for.
Re:
In any other industry
SOL? (Score:2)
Some days the jokes just write themselves....
No longer an obscure feature (Score:2)
1. This is no longer obscure, after having ample coverage here on
/. over the past year
2. This cannot be considered a feature - it's an anti-feature like DRM or remote killswitches.
POWER SWITCH (Score:1)
and I thought they got rid of the real power switch to save a buck, well, 50 cents anyway...
Wrong (Score:1)
"PLATINUM is by far one of the most sophisticated hacking groups ever discovered."
There is nothing advanced about sending a NDL and requesting a backdoor be made.
Only onboard devices? (Score:4, Interesting)
Is it correct that the AMT is fully dependent on the onboard Ethernet, WiFi and 3G chips for communication?
If so, would simply not using those chips be a suitable workaround? If so, I foresee a strong market for PCIe ethernet cards, particularly ones that don't depend on Intel drivers.
Re:
You would think so wouldn't you.
On our server there are three settings on Intel ME:
1. Enabled
2. Disabled
3. Permanently Disabled
AMT port still remains open regardless of what you set it to.
Old news is current news. (Score:2)
Now that non-InfoWars.com and Coast to Coast news organizations are talking about this it's been upgraded to "real news".
Thanks (Score:2)
Thank you, Intel, for subverting my PC hardware in such a way that makes it impossible for me to defend against hackers and government agencies!
You done innovated the SHIT outta that computer stuff!
Possible to mostly disable Intel Management Engine (Score:1)
It's almost as if they were looking for NSA holes (Score:1)
Nobody tell them it's built into the very assembly code that runs our networks, ok?
Abusing hotpatching in windows? (Score:2)
At least SOMEONE is using the feature, MS certainly doesn't seem to use it... ever.
SOL is a subset of AMT, which is a subset of vPro (Score:1)