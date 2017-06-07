US Spy Chief Reverses Course, Will Not Say How Many Americans Caught in NSA Surveillance (zdnet.com) 22
Zack Whittaker, writing for ZDNet: US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has refused to say how many Americans have been caught up in the government's surveillance programs, reversing a confirmation pledge he made earlier this year. Coats said at a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the reauthorization of a key foreign surveillance law that it is "infeasible" to provide an estimate of how many Americans' communications have been collected by the National Security Agency. It's a key question that has been raised by senior lawmakers on several occasions of both the Obama and Trump administrations.
Dude - it's too late to impeach Obama - he's already out.
4) trump campaign staff was lobbying russians because they're lobbyists and don't know what should have been done or what even matters or if even talking with the russians made any sense at all - and his aides don't understand that russia doesn't matter all that much - and his aides were also trying to push some personal businesses with their newfound high level connections.
like, I don't think they understood what would constitute as a treason when trying to make pre-deals with a foreign government. I d
"Remember - only Russia posts your private business on the internet. "
That's correct. Here in the USA we use unwarranted surveillance only to get sufficient enough information necessary to do a parallel construction of legal evidence to legally convict those we don't like. That way they can't say we violated their civil rights. Heck, it's easier than a FISA warrant.
All of them, and a shitload of people outside the border too.
A better question would be, is there *anyone* in the United States who has not been subject to surveillance. My guess is no.
Off Grid Guy.
Many of the people in prison.
Amish people.
Deaf people who still only use the old TTY system.
A few of the homeless.
I dunno about of grid guy. That kinda person is rare and interesting enough they might get some physical surveillance. If not an agent to check in on them from time to time, at least periodic drone flyoversâ.
The Amish are completely peaceful and harmless. But they do represent a virtuous traditional âculture that's quite nearly the polar opposite of degenerate financialists.
And they're land-rich. Really nice land. A whole lot of nice land. Land never touched by toxic pesticides and synthetic fer
Not everybody even has a cell phone or internet access, so it is unlikely to be everybody.
Yes, you got it. That's why they can't stop anything. They collect everything thus when something blows up they can figure it all out. But they can't stop it because it's too much info to parse adequately.
>"it is "infeasible" to provide an estimate of how many Americans' communications have been collected"
Because there has been, is, and will still be no real accountability, so why should they expend the time/money/effort to track what they track or make methods to do so? And even if they did, would you believe it? I won't. Who will verify it?
it's infeasible because they're trying to collect everything from everyone.
but sometimes they get twice from the same guy, so they can't say how many americans they are targeting - because they tried to do the number at it came up as 100 million more than there are americans. it is infeasible to come up with an exact number which is why he was asked for an estimate but he refuses to even take a guess(estimate).
like, come on, everyone knows it's bullshit. he refuses to give even a ballpark estimate because t
The only person safe from all this is someone who is completely off the grid and living in a cave somewhere.
Except my cave is wired with 10G Ethernet.
He really was planning to give them the number; but he ran out of zeroes.