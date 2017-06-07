US Spy Chief Reverses Course, Will Not Say How Many Americans Caught in NSA Surveillance (zdnet.com) 17
Zack Whittaker, writing for ZDNet: US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has refused to say how many Americans have been caught up in the government's surveillance programs, reversing a confirmation pledge he made earlier this year. Coats said at a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the reauthorization of a key foreign surveillance law that it is "infeasible" to provide an estimate of how many Americans' communications have been collected by the National Security Agency. It's a key question that has been raised by senior lawmakers on several occasions of both the Obama and Trump administrations.
Dude - it's too late to impeach Obama - he's already out.
"Remember - only Russia posts your private business on the internet. "
That's correct. Here in the USA we use unwarranted surveillance only to get sufficient enough information necessary to do a parallel construction of legal evidence to legally convict those we don't like. That way they can't say we violated their civil rights. Heck, it's easier than a FISA warrant.
All of them, and a shitload of people outside the border too.
A better question would be, is there *anyone* in the United States who has not been subject to surveillance. My guess is no.
Off Grid Guy.
Many of the people in prison.
Amish people.
Deaf people who still only use the old TTY system.
A few of the homeless.
Not everybody even has a cell phone or internet access, so it is unlikely to be everybody.
Yes, you got it. That's why they can't stop anything. They collect everything thus when something blows up they can figure it all out. But they can't stop it because it's too much info to parse adequately.
Because there has been, is, and will still be no real accountability, so why should they expend the time/money/effort to track what they track or make methods to do so? And even if they did, would you believe it? I won't. Who will verify it?