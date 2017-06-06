Malware Uses Router LEDs To Steal Data From Secure Networks (bleepingcomputer.com) 26
An anonymous reader writes: Researchers from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have developed malware that when installed on a router or a switch can take control over the device's LEDs and use them to transmit data in a binary format to a nearby attacker, who can capture it using simple video recording equipment. The attack is similar to the LED-it-GO attack developed by the same team, which uses a hard drive's blinking LED to steal data from air-gapped computers. Because routers and switches have many more LEDs than a hard drive, this attack scenario is much more efficient, as it can transmit data at about the same speed, but multiplied by the number of ports/LEDs. Researchers say they were able to steal data by 1000 bits/ per LED, making this the most efficient attack known to date. The attack worked best when coupled with optical sensors, which are capable of sampling LED signals at high rates, enabling data reception at a higher bandwidth than other typical video recording equipment. A video of the attack is available here.
There's a piece of electrical tape over my router LEDs so I can sleep...
security of routers (Score:1)
If your routers are insecure enough that someone can sneak in, reprogram them to flash their LEDs and install sensors to pick up the flashing LEDs you have bigger issues.
For your basic "router is what turns the cable into wifi, right?" network setup, sure, this is absurdly perverse: you own the router, just use their own internet connection for whate
It seems to me like it's most plausibly useful in a context where you have owned the surveillance network and can point a camera at a router. But then you're limited to whatever data transmission rate you can manage given the limitations of the environment. However, what if you used many pieces of equipment in the DC, and many cameras?
1000 bits/ per LED? (Score:1)
Is that like making the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs?
Parsec is distance.
Back in the Before Times; you could get serial modems that did DES(maybe 3DES? my memory grows fuzzy) in hardware, to allow systems without built in line security measures to be run over phone lines(ATMs, that sort of thing). It was cleartext on the RS-232 link between the device and the modem; but that was supposed to be physically secured inside the chassis; then encrypted between the modems on each end of the line; and decrypted at the far end
I think "bits per LEDsecond " is the funniest unit I've seen in a long damned time. "This exploit grabs data at 1000 bits/LED*s"
What do you think IrDA is (was)? Same thing using infrared LEDs is all. It supported up to 115.2 kbit/s, and that's just on one "channel" (LED). Back in 2004 I bitbanged IrDA with a micro-controller in a homebrew PS1 controller adapter that allowed me to use the controller with a Pocket PC. It was one-way communication, because the controller just needed to communicate button presses to the Pocket PC. It worked quite well. Anyway, assuming there is a relatively low-level access for toggling the LEDs on or o