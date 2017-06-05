WSJ: There's An 'Inexorable' Trend Towards Working Remotely (foxbusiness.com) 16
The Wall Street Journal reports that the trend towards remote working "is inexorable" in America's labor force, with 43% of workers now doing at least some of their work from home (up from 39% in 2012), and 20% now working entirely from home (up from 15%). An anonymous reader writes: Besides lowering an employer's rent, telecommuting also makes employees happier, which helps with both recruiting and retention according to the Journal. Automattic, maker of WordPress, is able to have an almost entirely remote workforce of 558 employees spread across more than 50 countries. But it depends on getting the right set of tools. Automattic uses Slack for conversations, Zoom for videoconferences, "and its own internal system of threaded conversations for documenting everyone's work and for major decisions." One of the company's "happiness engineers" even says online communicaton has created "radical transparency," since it's possible to read and search through internal communcations. Just remember that not every job can work remotely, according to Dell's chief human resources officer. "Engineering, leadership, R&D, sales and customer support -- those are roles that don't lend themselves very well to remote work."
It'd be interesting to hear the experiences of Slashdot's readers. Anyone want to share their own experiences with working remotely -- or of working with remote co-workers?
I know some people think that going into the office helps productivity or something through face-to-face communication, but I haven't had that experience at all as a developer. You're sitting there in the huge amounts of traffic congestion, thinking what the heck is the point in all these people moving from A to B when they could be working from home? Then you go into the office just to be distracted all the time (to different degrees, depending on how badly designed the office is - the open-plan office is the worst).
From now on I'm really trying to demand a majority of time home working from any new job up front, if I can get it.
I really like coming in to the office.
I like the social aspect. I like the morning coffee on the roof terrace, I like the free breakfast, free lunch, just the amazing food, and seeing the people you work with face to face.
But am I more productive in the office? FUCK NO.
All the distractions and annoying people, I am 100% more productive when I work from home. But it' just more lonely, and I miss out on the free food. So I choose to go in. It's also good exercise walking to the office.
This.
It's almost like I go to the office when I know I have no deadlines hanging over my head to hang out with the other guys...
Yeah, but it's not like this is about anything important, just come to the office, stand at the water cooler and discuss it.
"Engineering, leadership, R&D, sales and customer support -- those are roles that don't lend themselves very well to remote work."
There's little point leaders being in the office if the people they are meant to be leading work from home...
I find remote working useless for what I do, which is mainly getting people to talk to each other. It's far easier when people are all in the office to make them sit down and talk it out.
Developer productivity is tricky. Some devs really do struggle with open plan offi
and a few more companies who have decided that remote working is evil and they need to see everyone in the office every day just to make sure they are not slacking.
And in other news,
Buggy whip makers have reported an increase in orders from IT companies.
My last employer decided that people had to be in the office 5 days a week. That office was a 2hr journey each way. The writing was on the wall. I took early retirement. 6 months later all those left were laid off and the whole IT department offshore
Engineering
... those are roles that don't lend themselves very well to remote work.
Ha
... what a laugh. I do plenty of engineering from home and it works out just fine.
Now I don't do all my engineering from home, in fact I'm in the office more than half the time. Ideally I'd like to bring that down to 2-3 days max a week, but for now it's 3.5 days in the office per week. There are times when you need to get several people together to discuss things, and it's always easier if you're at the same table and waving your arms at the same whiteboard. And there are also a lot of conversations you
I've telecommuted for the past 14 years or so doing sysadmin, dev, and app support. It works for me because I have built an excellent report with my leadership team (they trust I will get my work done). My team communicates with Skype business mostly in group chats. However, we're all open for quick VoIP and screen sharing calls if needed to better address the subject. It is important to "over communicate" when you are the sole remote team member. Out of sight and mind will render good work fruitless (we all know shit work gains attention). I also ensure to include personal or friendly phone conversations with my team on topics unrelated to work so that we are more personally invested.
Having a couple young children, I built a detached office in my back yard with a standing rule - do not bother me unless someone is near death or beyond. Otherwise, call.
It does get lonely at times, but being able to eliminate Southern California commuting so that I can be a part of my children's lives is well worth the solitude.