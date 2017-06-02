Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Chinese 'Fireball' Malware Infects Nearly 250 Million Computers Worldwide

Posted by BeauHD from the cinnamon-whisky dept.
Check Point researchers have discovered a massive malware campaign, dubbed Fireball, that has already infected more than 250 million computers across the world, including Windows and Mac OS. The Fireball malware "is an adware package that takes complete control of victim's web browsers and turns them into zombies, potentially allowing attackers to spy on victim's web traffic and potentially steal their data," reports The Hacker News. From the report: Check Point researchers, who discovered this massive malware campaign, linked the operation to Rafotech, a Chinese company which claims to offer digital marketing and game apps to 300 million customers. While the company is currently using Fireball for generating revenue by injecting advertisements onto the browsers, the malware can be quickly turned into a massive destroyer to cause a significant cyber security incident worldwide. Fireball comes bundled with other free software programs that you download off of the Internet. Once installed, the malware installs browser plugins to manipulate the victim's web browser configurations to replace their default search engines and home pages with fake search engines (trotux.com). "It's important to remember that when a user installs freeware, additional malware isn't necessarily dropped at the same time," researchers said. "Furthermore, it is likely that Rafotech is using additional distribution methods, such as spreading freeware under fake names, spam, or even buying installs from threat actors."

Chinese 'Fireball' Malware Infects Nearly 250 Million Computers Worldwide

  • How do I find out if I'm infuckted? File to look for? Program I can download and run to say yay/nea?

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 )
      You should see an icon (bottom left) click on it, and click "About". If you see "wIndows" anywhere, you're infected.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Malwarebytes. If on Mac or Windows its aways good to have some AV.
      • I am responsible for security at an unnamed 3 letter government agency. I make sure patches are applied to 80k laptop and desktop windows workstations, and I can tell you Malwarebytes is not a realistic way to defend against something like this. Back in my days as a video game white-hat tester I wrote a python script. After much refactoring, it now logs in to every box through a client listener socket I have open on each workstation, and checks to make sure everything is patched. This is the only realis
        • Did you read the article? This will indeed install on your patched systems because it comes as a payload with freeware software that the users install. So Malwarebytes is exactly what is needed to find and remove it.

  • Yet another reason to surf in VMs (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @08:15PM (#54539669)
    Congratulations on compromising my Virtual Machine. I will one-click delete you now.

  • MacOS target (Score:3)

    by manu0601 ( 2221348 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @08:26PM (#54539731)

    Hacker News's story notes MacOS is a target, but that information cannot be found in Checkpoint blog.

    The infection involves installation of plugins from Chrome. Is that native code? If it is the case, it is unlikely that multiple targets are maintained, as it costs money

  • ... to 300 million unaware, unwilling customers? Brilliant! Maybe this explains why my resume seems so lackluster.

  • Old news? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Altrag ( 195300 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @08:33PM (#54539767)

    Sounds like its just Banzai Buddy 2.0..

    Unless there's something TFA is glossing over, it sounds like fairly standard adware.. they even state that it safely goes away when you uninstall the offending container software, making it actually less obnoxious than Banzai Buddy and his friends from a decade ago.

  • Calm down (Score:4, Interesting)

    by TheOuterLinux ( 4778741 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @08:37PM (#54539785)
    Fireball is literally no different then the ad-based crap Window$ pushes. It's not harmful on its own but can be used maliciously. Though, I doubt anyone really read the source. Fireball is a Chinese thing. Do you get your freemium software from Chinese websites? If you are a Slashdotter, then hopeful not, or your a sadomasochist/complete moron. This is nothing more than a clever scare brought on by Micro$oft to get people on the M$ store bandwagon. Just learn to use FOSS applications. I know it's unjustifiably painful for whatever reason for Window$ users to not pay for things that are developed by hundreds of collaborators with source code to look at, but it won't actually hurt you.

    • Do you get your freemium software from Chinese websites? If you are a Slashdotter, then hopeful not, or your a sadomasochist/complete moron.

      But some of us get enjoyment out of breaking Windows as much as possible before a reformat or HDD change.

