Top Defense Contractor Left Sensitive Pentagon Files on Amazon Server With No Password

Sensitive files linked to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency -- which works with the nation's intelligence agencies to analyze aerial data -- were apparently left on a public Amazon server by an employee of Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the nation's top defense contractors, reports Gizmodo. From the article: A cache of more than 60,000 files was discovered last week on a publicly accessible Amazon server, including passwords to a US government system containing sensitive information, and the security credentials of a lead senior engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton. What's more, the roughly 28GB of data contained at least a half dozen unencrypted passwords belonging to government contractors with Top Secret Facility Clearance. The exposed credentials could potentially grant their holders further access to repositories housing similarly sensitive government data. Countless references are made in the leaked files to the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), which in March awarded Booz Allen an $86 million defense contract. Often referred to as the Pentagon's "mapmakers," the combat support agency works alongside the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Reconnaissance Office, and the Defense Intelligence Agency to collect and analyze geospatial data gathered by spy satellites and aerial drones. The NGA on Tuesday confirmed the leak to Gizmodo while stressing that no classified information had been disclosed.
Isn't that the company Snowden worked for?
If it was 'Accidently, on purpose', this contractor is confused about the justice he will be getting vs what Hillary got.
So no harm, no foul fowl.
I feel safer already. They closed the barn door after it came to their attention that the horse had escaped.
Sir, what you suggest might negatively affect the economies of several congressional districts.
Booz Allen is all over the place. I count 71 offices in 28 states (I counted quickly; I could be a bit off). Most of the stuff that applies to the Pentagon are going to naturally be in their DC, Maryland, and Virginia locations, I suspect. But there are sure to be a lot of wheels for them to grease nonetheless.
I think that should indicate it won't happen.
Refuse to allow Booz any new government contracts for their incompetence. (Won't happen)
Good call, then only the companies whose stupid actions haven't been caught yet will get all the contracts. You probably think this is an exceptional level of incompetence, but it is not. Enumerating unsecured, exposed and supposedly temporary dev systems is a very common and lucrative way to collect bug bounties.
. . . . and in the darkness bind them...LOTR
let's see how well the hillary defense holds up on this one.