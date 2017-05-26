Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


10 Years Later: FileZilla Adds Support For Master Password That Encrypts Your Logins

An anonymous reader writes: "Following years of criticism and user requests, the FileZilla FTP client is finally adding support for a master password that will act as a key for storing FTP login credentials in an encrypted format," reports BleepingComputer. "This feature is scheduled to arrive in FileZilla 3.26.0, but you can use it now if you download the 3.26.0 (unstable) release candidate from here." By encrypting its saved FTP logins, FileZilla will finally thwart malware that scrapes the sitemanager.xml file and steals FTP credentials, which were previously stolen in plain text. The move is extremely surprising, at least for the FileZilla user base. Users have been requesting this feature for a decade, since 2007, and they have asked it many and many times since then. All their requests have fallen on deaf ears and met with refusal from FileZilla maintainer, Tim Kosse. In November 2016, a user frustrated with Koose's stance forked the FileZilla FTP client and added support for a master password via a spin-off app called FileZilla Secure.

  • I've found WinSCP to be better than FileZilla especially since so many providers offer SFTP now anyway. I don't store my passwords so the master password thing is not an issue to me. Don't store passwords if you don't want them to be found.

  • Filezilla is so behind the times I switched to Transmit on the mac and have never looked back

      $34 seems like a bit much for an ftp/sftp app...

  • By encrypting its saved FTP logins, FileZilla will finally thwart malware that scrapes the sitemanager.xml file and steals FTP credentials, which were previously stolen in plain text.

    You've got to be kidding me.

