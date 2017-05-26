Chipotle Says 'Most' of Its Restaurants Were Infected With Credit Card Stealing Malware (theverge.com) 13
Earlier this year, Chipotle announced that the their payment processing system was hacked. Today, the company has released more information about the hack, identifying the malware that was responsible and releasing a new tool to help customers check whether the restaurant they visited was involved. The company did not say how many restaurants were affected, but it did tell The Verge that "most" locations nationwide may have been involved. The Verge reports: "The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device," Chipotle said in a statement. "There is no indication that other customer information was affected." We browsed through the tool and found that every state Chipotle operates in had restaurants that were breached, including most major cities. The restaurants were vulnerable in various time frames between March 24th and April 18th, 2017. Chipotle also operates another chain called Pizzeria Locale, which was affected by the hack as well. (The list of identified restaurants can be found here, which includes locations in Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, and Ohio.) Chipotle noted that not all locations have been identified, but it's a starting guide to check whether your visit lines up with the breached period.
Well (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
At least their food wasn't infected
Who knows? Maybe people who ate there and charged it came away the victims of *two* different meanings of the word "virus".
Re: (Score:2)
Given the issues Chipotle has had in recent months with regard to food safety, this is actually not unlikely!
Chipoltaway (Score:2)
What malware? (Score:2)
E. coli malware (Score:2)
Good thing I can't stand Chipotle. (Score:2)
I can avoid diarrhea AND credit card fraud!