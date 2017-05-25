Newly Discovered Vulnerability Raises Fears Of Another WannaCry (reuters.com) 17
A newly found flaw in widely used networking software leaves tens of thousands of computers potentially vulnerable to an attack similar to that caused by WannaCry, which infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, cybersecurity researchers said on Thursday. From a Reuters report: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced the vulnerability, which could be exploited to take control of an affected computer, and urged users and administrators to apply a patch. Rebekah Brown of Rapid7, a cybersecurity company, told Reuters that there were no signs yet of attackers exploiting the vulnerability in the 12 hours since its discovery was announced. But she said it had taken researchers only 15 minutes to develop malware that made use of the hole. "This one seems to be very, very easy to exploit," she said. Rapid7 said it had found more than 100,000 computers running vulnerable versions of the software, Samba, free networking software developed for Linux and Unix computers.
"I''m going to laugh my ass off when a vulnerability like this is found on Linux and you smug bastards get exploited en masse. It's just a matter of time, and I can't wait until it happens. Yay!"
Meanwhile, we commend you on your dedication to Microsoft.
I'll be honest, if you're giving remote anonymous write access to your Samba share on the open internet, you should probably stop doing that. Figure out another way to achieve that goal.
https://gcn.com/articles/2017/... [gcn.com]
https://www.samba.org/samba/se... [samba.org]
Actually, it's a completely optional daemon that runs on top of Linux to support Windows clients from Linux or let Linux be a client for Windows drive sharing. It's not part of the OS, it's not mandatory to run with the OS, it's not related to the running of an all-Linux network, and it's based on specifications from the Windows folks.
