JSON Feed Announced As Alternative To RSS

Reader Anubis IV writes: With Slashdot recently asking whether we still use RSS, it may come as a surprise that something interesting has happened in the world of news feeds this week. JSON Feed was launched as an alternative to RSS and Atom, eschewing the XML they rely on -- which is frequently malformed and difficult to parse -- in favor of a human readable JSON format that reflects the decades of combined experience its authors have in the field. The JSON Feed spec is a simple read that lays out a number of pragmatic benefits the format has over RSS and Atom, such as eliminating duplicate entries, adding the ability to paginate feeds so that old entries remain available, and reducing the need for clients to scrape sites to find images and other resources. Given that it's authored by the developers behind one of the earliest, popular RSS clients and a recently Kickstarted blogging platform, the format is intended to address the common pain points currently faced by developers when producing and parsing feeds.
While it remains to be seen whether JSON Feed will escape the chicken-and-egg stage of adoption, several clients have already added support for the fledging format in the week since its announcement, including Feedbin, Inoreader, and NewsBlur.
It brings me an irrational amount of happiness to see that linked in the very first comment, since I had actually pulled up that strip and considered including it in the summary, but decided against it in the end.
People who don't want to always have to put things down, reach for a cell phone used as a pocket watch, and turn it around if upside down. Cyclists, for one.
In the early 2000s Creimer got a free education.
I had a $3K tax credit. I spent my own money on school and got reimbursed on my tax refund. Did that for five years while taking two classes per semester. The three all-day Saturday ceramics classes I took during that time I paid out of my own pocket.
He's a scumbag, nah I'm just kidding, he's a great person.
Still jealous that the dean recommended me for the president's list because I maintained a 4.0GPA in my major? Shame, brother, shame.
;)
You seriously need to stop replying to this.
You seriously need to stop replying to this.
The alternative is to listen to my co-workers on the all-day conference call talk about storming medieval castles in Germany. It's a slow week as Memorial Day weekend is coming up, everyone who is important is on vacation, and this month's scan data is nowhere to be seen.
Bad reason (Score:5, Interesting)
People making mistakes implementing a spec is not in itself a good reason to drop it. There will be malformed JSON, that's to be sure. Do you escape slashes? Are true and false quoted? How long can a number be? Do the numbers use decimal dot or decimal comma — or does it depend on the locale? And, in the latter case, the server's locale or the client's?
I agree, that JSON is easier to read than XML, but not easier enough to change the standard now.
What about IPv6?
Question I have about JSON: will I be able to stage those feeds from my bookmarks bar under anything - FireFox, Chrome/Chromium or Edge?
It's only malformed and difficult to parse because people aren't using proper libraries for those processes. Every significant language out there has good libraries for reading and writing XML. There is no reason to have malformed XML in 2017.
good libraries for reading and writing XML
Let's take a look at the most used one, and see how many pages of serious security vulnerabilities [debian.org] it has. Many of them allow arbitrary code execution...
There is no reason to have malformed XML in 2017.
FTFY: There is no reason to have XML in 2017.
FTFY: There is no reason to have XML in 2017.
On what underlying serialization should XHTML, SVG, and ODF (OpenOffice/LibreOffice document formats) have been built instead?
I agree, that JSON is easier to read than XML, but not easier enough to change the standard now.
Yeah, what is the _actual_ problem that RSS/Atom are causing now?
I've written several RSS/Atom readers and writers and never once did I worry about "how hard" XML is to parse. Heck, since like 2003 I've only ever use a popular language library to read/write those formats. Who needs to even parse the XML except the first person to write the library for a new language? I iterate over an object's member objects;
JSON is just XML from the Java ecosystem. Feature for feature...
Whoever made the decision to 'do it yet again' needs to be taken out and kicked square in the balls by every coder that has to waste time on this bullshit.
Its less verbose, more easily human readable, and doesn't have the "is this a property of the tag, or data inside the tag" problem. Its a better solution all around. I wouldn't create anything new in xml, but I wouldn't race to remove it in existing apps/protocols unless I'm doing a total v2.
People making mistakes implementing a spec is not in itself a good reason to drop it.
Were that the sole difference, I'd wholly agree, but that's absolutely not the case here, which is why I tried to draw attention in the summary to some of the more substantive differences involved with this particular format. Had they simply ported RSS to JSON, this wouldn't be a story. Instead, they created a new format that is designed to address the issues they've faced in working with RSS and Atom over the last few decades, and in the process of doing so, it also made sense to switch to JSON.
I actually
Harder to malform the JSON (Score:3)
People making mistakes implementing a spec is not in itself a good reason to drop it.
It is when the mistakes are frequent enough, obviously implementing RSS feeds is rather hard and most sites are really poor at it.
Adding to that is the simple fact that very few server languages have really easy or good XML generation at this point, compared to JSON library support. There are lots more good JSON libraries around and people are more comfortable with them and used to how they work.
There will be malformed JSON
The only coders using JSON now are java coders. They made a mistake selecting their flat file, hierarchical data format. Should have just build a good XML library in java to start.
There was _no_reason_ for java to use it's own standard, except the java devs arrogance and stupidity.
Put a shim under the Java json libraries to read and write XML and this whole stupid issue goes away.
Not at all true (Score:2)
The only coders using JSON now are java coders.
What about every web or server developer on Earth? Are you not aware that the entire industry has moved to JSON for client to server transmission? ALL of the server people I have worked with in the last decade now have preferred JSON for REST web service calls too. That includes Ruby servers, PHP servers, not just Java stuff. In fact REST was pretty much using JSON from day one except for a few crazy attempts to use XML instead.
The entire iOS development co
Kickstarted blogging platform? (Score:3)
And frankly, there are libraries to correctly build & sanitize the contents of both XML and json, so there is no excuse for that
Other than trying to interoperate with existing sites' incomplete or invalid feeds while avoiding copylefted code.
There's no such thing as malformed JSON. It is either JSON or it is some garbled hot mess that needs hacky shit to parse.
Obvious solution (Score:5, Interesting)
Problem: XML is harder to write than JSON.
Proposed solution A: Invent an entirely new format based on JSON and have the entire world adopt it.
Proposed solution B: Write a small library that translates JSON to XML and just use any of the dozens of libraries that already exists to parse RSS feeds.
Let's go for solution A.
You've listed one problem, and were that the only one, you'd be right. But it wasn't. The summary itself obliquely mentions three other problems...
Problem: Duplicate entries frequently appear in feed clients.
Problem: It's expensive to serve up a feed that contains all of a site's content stretching back for years.
Problem: Clients have to implement their own searching and scraping to find favicons, images, or other resources.
Given all of those, a new format is not just the obvious solution, it's the only sol
YAML (Score:2)
I propose we improve this by using human readable text files for feeds. Just straight old readable text.
Something like YAML [yaml.org], a more "human-readable" serialization intended to fill some of JSON's niche?
"something interesting" + "world of news feed" (Score:2)
I developed a small application to check some sites regularly and discovered that there are quite a few posting lots of information which don't have any (RSS) feeds. I also found the feeds in some of them either horribly formatted or with faulty/delayed data?! Most of nowadays websites are dynamically generated and adding just one tiny layer of automation seems pretty straightforward, how can be this possible?
Regarding the JSON format, I ho
It's about ads (Score:2)
I guess some sites don't want to appear in feed readers. Instead, they want the user to check back on the site's front page (and look at front-page ads) or to download and install the site's associated app for Apple iOS or Android with Google Play (and look at the app's ads, which are even harder to block without rooting).
Or the RSS feed might be delayed on purpose to discourage too-rapid polling. Slashdot, for instance, is known to ban IPs that retrieve its feed too often [slashdot.org].
People willing to download an app or only interested in visiting the site will probably do that right away. On the other hand, those looking for feeds and not finding them might get a bad impression and even stop using it completely. If my business consisted in generating relevant amounts of public information, I would do my level best to make sure that everyone could access it as easily as possible.
If my business consisted in generating relevant amounts of public information, I would do my level best to make sure that everyone could access it as easily as possible.
You start by "generating relevant amounts of public information," accepting that your audience will include a small fraction of viewers who don't pay, be it through a subscription or through attention paid to advertisers who in turn pay you, counting on there still being a substantial fraction of viewers who do pay. But as viewers who pay become a smaller fraction of your audience, not enough viewers are paying to cover the cost of generating said information. The threat of operating at a loss means you nee
Are there any good RSS client out there... (Score:2)
I use RSS all of the time......just indirectly. I subscribe to a lot of podcasts which are under the covers, just glorified RSS parsers.
I linked to three clients in the summary. Of those, I personally use Feedbin and have been a huge fan of it ever since Google Reader shut down. It's operated as a for-pay service, but the developer open sources all of the code, so if you have your own servers you can run it yourself.
Oh FFS (Score:3)
I remember when XML was the big thing and everyone was all, "Oooh oooh! Our solution will be so much better if we USE XML!!!11!eleventy"
I also remember then, how stupid this idea was, because there was nothing intrinsic about XML that would improve anything. Sure, XML is a human-readable file format that could be validated against a schema file if you so chose, and that was pretty good, but claiming a file/data format will improve how something functions, is like saying a car will perform better if you put the gas tank on the right side instead of the left.
And here we go, full circle again, except now everyone is ejaculating all over JSON, whose only benefit to XML is that it's slightly less verbose. It has none of the rigour that XML has, but everyone thinks it's great cause it's new and cool, and XML sucks because it's "old".
At least with XML, you can say enforceably say whether the piece of data is malformed or not. With JSON, the best you can do is basic syntax checking. There is no way to enforce the data itself is what it should be.... you have to trust that the other party didn't screw up the contents. The only way to add enforceability is reinvent the wheel in the worst way, by writing your own reference function to validate the data and hope other people use it.
How would you validate XML? If using XML Schema, then is it always possible to describe all interrelationships among elements and attributes in a schema? Or are you using XSLT to do whatever validation XML Schema cannot express? If so, that is likewise "your own reference function to validate the data".
JSON Schema [json-schema.org] is a vocabulary that allows you to annotate and validate JSON documents.
XSLT is a presentation layer component, for translating XML into something else. If you're using it for validation, you're REALLY doing it wrong.
I won't go into details about what you can and cannot do with schemas because there are countless resources that can give far more detailed information than what I can do in a single slashdot post. Suffice it to say, Schemas may not be 100%, but for comparison, JSON has no equivalent to schemas at all.
An AC in another post pointed to a project that is attempting
XML was never really new...It was intended to be the last time anybody had to implement flat file hierarchical data stores.
We see how well that worked. If it had worked, JSON would have never been invented. But they neglected coders need to piss all over standards before using them. JSON is XML, with all the deck chairs rearranged.
Nope. Good to know! It would have been infinitely better to have something that was actually part of the JSON spec, but this is a second best option.
http://json-schema.org/ [json-schema.org]
Re: RSS was too open (Score:2)
RSS worked fine, the problem is it was too open. Publishers want you logged in and monetized, with a reader that will display ads, and subscribing through a smart phone app.
Man I remember the good old Google Reader days RSS feeds were so well populated that I didn't bother going to websites anymore. RSS feeds had everything I wanted. But yeah those glory days feel like they're gone now. I haven't made the switch to feedly yet and this point I'm not sure I'm going to bother with it.
I've read over the years that JSON data size is smaller? Also read that gzip negates this transparently.
XML will still compress smaller than JSON because gzip still has to emit back-references for the end tags. It's similar to how minified JS compresses smaller than unminified JS.
CORRECTION (Score:2)
Change "XML will still compress smaller than JSON" to "XML will still compress slightly larger than JSON".
Podcasts would be the adoption moment I think. (Score:2)
Since the death of Google Reader my most used case of RSS is podcasts. I get the occasional feed notification from IFTTT but most of the websites I used to get RSS from just have direct channels that are a little better and a little easier.
But podcasts however I listen to a fair number of podcasts and I have about 30-40 of them in my reader (Podcast Addict [google.com]). I'd like a readable JSON format for syndication but if it's going to mess with my podcasts I won't bother.
RSS is dead and replaced by... (Score:2)