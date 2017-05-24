Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Malicious Subtitles Threaten VLC, Kodi and Popcorn Time Users, Researchers Warn (torrentfreak.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Millions of people risk having their devices and systems compromised by malicious subtitles, according to a new research published by security firm Check Point. The threat comes from a previously undocumented vulnerability which affects users of popular streaming software, including Kodi, Popcorn-Time, and VLC. Developers of the applications have already applied fixes and in some cases, working on it. From a report: While most subtitle makers do no harm, it appears that those with malicious intent can exploit these popular streaming applications to penetrate the devices and systems of these users. Researchers from Check Point, who uncovered the problem, describe the subtitle 'attack vector' as the most widespread, easily accessed and zero-resistance vulnerability that has been reported in recent years. "By conducting attacks through subtitles, hackers can take complete control over any device running them. From this point on, the attacker can do whatever he wants with the victim's machine, whether it is a PC, a smart TV, or a mobile device," they write.

  • Who didn't freaking use a strnlen on subtitles?!
  • How on earth does one design a plain-text subtitle system capable of being instructed to execute code?

    • Not that it changes your question much, but I think a significant number of subtitle systems (I know DVD does this for one) are based on low depth bitmaps, not text. That said, that makes it harder to understand why they'd be so easy to code badly, given bitmaps have an easily calculated maximum size.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

      Guessing it has something to do with how it synchs up with the video. Also guessing that instead of including timestamps on the text data, it's some sort of interpreted system using xml.

      Splice in some javascript or whatever language the player is using and there you go. A nice side channel hack.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dafradu ( 868234 )

      There are a couple dozen subtitle formats, some are much more than a simple text and timecode, they look a lot like HTML files.

    • From TFA:

      To begin with, there are over 25 subtitle formats in use, each with unique features and capabilities. Media players often need to parse together multiple subtitle formats to ensure coverage and provide a better user experience, with each media player using a different method.

      But it does not say exactly what is the vulnerability, maybe that is still embargoed.

  • Those subtitles will get you every time.
  • I don't understand. If I create a backup of my DVD and watch it using my Kodi box, how does someone inject malicious code into the subtitles? Oh, you mean this only happens when I acquire questionably legal content from an unknown source? Nevermind then.

