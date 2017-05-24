Malicious Subtitles Threaten VLC, Kodi and Popcorn Time Users, Researchers Warn (torrentfreak.com) 46
Millions of people risk having their devices and systems compromised by malicious subtitles, according to a new research published by security firm Check Point. The threat comes from a previously undocumented vulnerability which affects users of popular streaming software, including Kodi, Popcorn-Time, and VLC. Developers of the applications have already applied fixes and in some cases, working on it. From a report: While most subtitle makers do no harm, it appears that those with malicious intent can exploit these popular streaming applications to penetrate the devices and systems of these users. Researchers from Check Point, who uncovered the problem, describe the subtitle 'attack vector' as the most widespread, easily accessed and zero-resistance vulnerability that has been reported in recent years. "By conducting attacks through subtitles, hackers can take complete control over any device running them. From this point on, the attacker can do whatever he wants with the victim's machine, whether it is a PC, a smart TV, or a mobile device," they write.
Always verify user input and external data (Score:1)
If it can be abused, then someone will do it. Why is it so difficult for developers to learn this?
Muh Anime!!! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
What does this have to do with anything?
I have bought a number of movies during the years, most of which did not have a readily-available Romanian subtitle at release. My wife doesn't speak English but understands it to some extent, the threshold being thick accents. Try to watch "Snatch" without subtitles, even in English, and you'll understand. "Doo ya leik dags?"
I have a bunch of movies on DVDs which I can enjoy but she can't, so I either rip them to HDD or download the same movie online, then attach a s
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
If you want to ensure that you don't fall victim to these vulnerabilities, there's an easy way to be sure you're safe. Don't break the law by pirating content and software. If you refrain from piracy, you will be safe. Hope that helps.
You are quite wrong, on all accounts.
I download spanish subtitles for movies we've legally purchase all the time, because they did not come with those subtitles. So, you are wrong about legal purchases negating the need for these subtitles.
I've also gotten computer viruses from legally purchased and authentic software. Got one from a game I bought at Gamestop, back when games came on floppies. Anti-virus caught it as soon as the disk went into the drive. So, you are wrong about legal purchases keeping y
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The only reason I would ever need a 3rd party sub file is if the original publisher was too cheap to include one or too incompetent to include a good one.
Re: (Score:1)
If you refrain from piracy, you will be safe.
Yes, you are so right [wikipedia.org]!
Oh wait... Poe's law, right?
Re: (Score:2)
You're [wikipedia.org]
still [tripwire.com]
not [arstechnica.com]
safe. [extremetech.com]
Plain Text (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Plain Text (Score:5, Informative)
Not that it changes your question much, but I think a significant number of subtitle systems (I know DVD does this for one) are based on low depth bitmaps, not text. That said, that makes it harder to understand why they'd be so easy to code badly, given bitmaps have an easily calculated maximum size.
Re: (Score:2)
So let me get this right.
Instead of having a text renderer built into the player and the subtitles just be stored in a file with the appropriate timecodes, the DVD people decided that the best way to go was to slap subtitles in as a transparent image overlay?
Re: (Score:1)
I remember when I wanted to get the subtitles off a blu ray, it was done via OCR. Support your
.srt creating peeps, it's a pain in the ass.
Might have something to do with font styles, alphabets and such. Easier to have it per-rendered than text formatting logic in the players.
Re: (Score:3)
Pretty much.
Closed captions are a text stream. DVD/BD subtitles are image overlays.
Re: (Score:2)
Guessing it has something to do with how it synchs up with the video. Also guessing that instead of including timestamps on the text data, it's some sort of interpreted system using xml.
Splice in some javascript or whatever language the player is using and there you go. A nice side channel hack.
Re: (Score:2)
There are a couple dozen subtitle formats, some are much more than a simple text and timecode, they look a lot like HTML files.
Re: (Score:2)
From TFA:
But it does not say exactly what is the vulnerability, maybe that is still embargoed.
Re: (Score:3)
To begin with, there are over 25 subtitle formats in use, each with unique features and capabilities. Media players often need to parse together multiple subtitle formats to ensure coverage and provide a better user experience, with each media player using a different method.
25?! Ridiculous!
We need to develop one universal standard that covers everyone's use cases.
Re: (Score:2)
Ask Bobby Tables!
Re: (Score:2)
The "arbitrary code execution" hacks are generally exploiting buffer overflows and the one area that tended to be rather full of overflowable buffers was text processing where people were using "reasonably large" buffers without checking the size of the input (the gets() function of the standard C library was a really shining example).
Re: (Score:1)
Because the OS is too 'stupid' to protect itself and sandbox user space.
Hacking: A Beginner's Guid^k^s^#8#94873&^& (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's a stretch to say that every user of Linux is reviewing the kernel source. I know that I use it regularly and I'm not a coder, just a networking geek. I *have* the source, but other than a very high-level understanding of what it purports to do, I really have no idea what the code actually does.
Duh. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a user controlled format that allows for the preservation of works that even the publisher wants suppressed. There are a number of things that simply aren't available from streaming services. Some publishers/services like to "expire" things or "put them in the vault".
A user controlled format avoids any of that.
Kodi has already patched this hole (Score:2)
Look out for those bootleg Hungarian dubs! (Score:3, Funny)
"Zis tabakonist is scratched. I weel not buy eet."
"My hovercraft is full of eels. Do you want to come back to my place, bouncy-bouncy?"
Of course, it's the German gag dub that's the real killer: "Wenn ist das Nunnstuck, git und Slotermayer..."
Nothing new here (Score:3)
Did you never watch Mystery Science Theater 3000?
Does this apply to third-party vendors... (Score:2)
And Hitler ... (Score:2)