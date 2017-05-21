Attackers DDoS WannaCry Kill Switch (venturebeat.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes VentureBeat: As of late Friday, after many of the deadlines threatening data deletion had passed, few victims had paid ransoms. According to Elliptic Enterprises, only about $94,000 worth of ransoms had been paid via Bitcoin, which works out to less than one in a thousand of the 300,000 victims who were reportedly affected by WannaCry... While not as bad as feared, ransomware (not to mention cybersecurity threats in general) isn't going away. Wired reported that the domain registered by Hutchins has been under intense denial-of-service attacks delivered by an army of IoT devices marshalled, zombie-like, by Mirai.
If I had the money to borrow Mirai, I can't imagine a more amusing thing to do than to poke holes in the WannaCry Dam. I tip my hat to whoever is behind this evil scheme.
That would probably be like borrowing from yourself. The people who have control of the Mirai network are probably the ones initiating the WannaCry. Find them and you could kill two birds with one stone.
Typical Rate (Score:5, Informative)
Less than one in a thousand is a typical 'success' rate for any scam. Given that this is a worm, the cost of propagating to those 300k devices was almost nil after it was done being coded. Considering the attack used publicly-released exploits, pretty much every other component could've been sitting in a drawer using 95% reused code chunks.
It's not like Silicon Valley contractors were paid to code this thing, some 3rd-world hacker (possibly unemployed) threw it together; the cost of creation is way under $94k, I suspect. The NSA probably paid 10x that to find the exploits, and who knows if they ever got to use them.
I thought the "kill switch" just attempted to resolve the domain name which is why just registering the name was enough to activate it. If that's the case, what's the point of the DDoS other than just being a dick overall?
success (Score:5, Interesting)
$94k is not a bad payout. Sure they hoped for more, and the worm was very successful and could've yielded more. But publicity is the enemy of every good scam, so typically, they actually do not want their scam to make headlines.
Given all that, they still made the equivalent of a yearly salary on this thing, and without the inconvenience of paying taxes or having to show up in the office. Any indy mobile games developer would be happy with getting that return from a game.
Ransomware is here to stay. But maybe with the large number of victims this time, people will actually demand that software vendors start to provide something that is better than utter crap? That we have a very serious issue in software quality and we can't afford to bet our economy, social networks and basically all of civilisation on something that's made cheap and fast (you know the third that wasn't picked).
We need some basics done right in software, and that means re-engineering a big part of it. We need to understand trust levels, MLS or its variants. We need to get away from the user model we have, where users are treated as either complete idiots or all-knowing gods. We need to get our shit sorted out instead of pushing the next shoddy "disrupting product" out the door in search of a quick buck and a profitable IPO.
Maybe if something besides $$$ still had a value in this society...
We need some basics done right in software,
While I agree with your sentiment, let's not forget that these were stolen NSA exploits. Even if the security bar were raised substantially, the NSA will still be willing to throw billions in taxpayer dollars at finding exploits and creating complex implants. If those expensive top-shelf exploits are released into the wild by crackers who stole them, other malware authors will happily use them for random mundane stuff like ransomware. Just wait until ransomware starts flashing itself into device firmware so
You dont have to buy what has been publicly released on the internet. Have you ever heard of piracy?
Given all that, they still made the equivalent of a yearly salary on this thing, and without the inconvenience of paying taxes or having to show up in the office.
Difference is that they're going to have to look over their shoulders and it is likely that they'll never be able to claim that Bitcoin because the intelligence services will be monitoring it. When you fuck with a nation's national health service disrupting the medical treatment of millions of people, some of it for things like cancer treatments, and that nation has GCHQ at its disposal and access to the US intelligence network you need to be seriously fucking careful you do a damned good job of covering yo
Automatic updates are a pain (Score:4, Insightful)
As the article points out, a big part of the reason is that people disable automatic updates. This should never be done, but I can understand. Automatic updates are rude. They change and break things. Windows updates got kinda nicer last few years (after you disable automatic reboot http://www.makeuseof.com/tag/d... [makeuseof.com] ), but all other software updates are still crap. Every time I run a third-party sofware update (Adobe, Flash, etc.), it breaks and resets things. No I don't want a new UI for Acrobat that makes the icons twice the size (nope, forced). No I don't want the load-at-boot reinstalled (nope. reinstalled. fire msconfig and regedit to get rid of it). No I don't want to reinstall the auto-update (ditto). No I don't want my print settings reset to default (nope, done). And crap like that, every time. This is a price for security that we should not have to pay.
Windows updates got kinda nicer last few years (after you disable automatic reboot http://www.makeuseof.com/tag/d [makeuseof.com]... ), but all other software updates are still crap.
Every time I run Windows updates, I then have to run a script to rip Telemetry out of my Windows. So, no. Windows updates are now malware. That's not better. You are suffering from Stockholm syndrome.
The problem is that software vendors have lost customer trust and they aren't even working on getting it back. Historically, updates, upgrades, and new features were separate things. When companies started to think "How do we monotize our current user base?" that things went to shit.
Now features, mostly unwanted, are being shoved down the update channel. All it really accomplishes over time is making the update channel the same as a forced upgrade/feature channel. Something that most people just don't wan
You are correct. And there is only one way to get them to change that. Instead of paying for the inferior software they provide.. Bootleg it. Fuck them, They can have their money when they act right. Until that day i will never give another penny to a software vendor.
It has always been WannaCrypt, WannaCry for short.. see it now?