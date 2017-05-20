Groups War Over Resources For DDoS Attacks (csoonline.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes CSO: As more groups get into the denial-of-service attack business they're starting to get in each other's way, according to a report released Thursday... There are only so many devices around that have the kind of vulnerabilities that make them potential targets for a botnet. That translates into a smaller average attack size, said Martin McKeay, senior security advocate at Cambridge, Mass.-based Akamai Technologies Inc. There are only so many devices around that have the kind of vulnerabilities that make them potential targets for a botnet. "And other people can come in and take over the device, and take those resources to feed their own botnet," he said. "I'm seeing that over and over."
The article reports a median size for DDoS attacks of 4 gigabits per second at the start of 2015 -- which droped in the first quarter of 2017 down to 500 megabits per second.
I'm rooting for BrickerBot. Shut those vulnerable devices down permanently, and there's less for the rest of us to worry about.
Lower median could also mean that it's so easy that lots of unskilled botnet creators have entered the arena. You'll notice at the same time the largest DDoS [thehackernews.com] attacks continue to grow year over year.
I think that's exactly what it means, but this means that anyone who really is smart is going to have to go after other classes of device when trying to perform a DOS - because all the kiddies are fighting over the stuff that they used to use. They may still be able to do damage, but they'll have to work for it again, instead of just being able to re-use the stuff they had before.
