Stealing Windows Credentials Using Google Chrome (helpnetsecurity.com) 9
Orome1 writes: A default setting in Google Chrome, which allows it to download files that it deems safe without prompting the user for a download location, can be exploited by attackers to mount a Windows credential theft attack using specially-crafted SCF shortcut files, DefenseCode researchers have found. What's more, for the attack to work, the victim does not even have to run the automatically downloaded file. Simply opening the download directory in Windows File Explorer will trigger the code icon file location inserted in the file to run, and it will send the victim's username, domain and NTLMv2 password hash to a remote SMB server operated by the attackers.
Firewall Blocked (Score:2)
And this is EXACTLY why all of the LAN > WAN firewalls I manage have SMB/CIFS blocked. There is no reason to send that traffic over WAN. If it is needed for connection to a remote location, that's what a VPN connection is for.
NTLM - the gift that keeps on giving (Score:2)
I can't get over the fact in 2017 Microsoft has yet to incorporate a single secure authentication protocol into any of its operating systems. They haven't even tried.
It would be relatively trivial to select a PAKE and make it backwards compatible with existing NT hash databases. They just don't seem to care.