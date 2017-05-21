The Working Dead: Which IT Jobs Are Bound For Extinction? (infoworld.com) 32
Slashdot reader snydeq shares an InfoWorld article identifying "The Working Dead: IT Jobs Bound For Extinction." Here's some of its predictions.
- The president of one job leadership consultancy argues C and C++ coders will soon be as obsolete as Cobol programmers. "The entire world has gone to Java or .Net. You still find C++ coders in financial companies because their systems are built on that, but they're disappearing."
- A data scientist at Stack Overflow "says demand for PHP, WordPress, and LAMP skills are seeing a steady decline, while newer frameworks and languages like React, Angular, and Scala are on the rise."
- The CEO and co-founder of an anonymous virtual private network service says "The rise of Azure and the Linux takeover has put most Windows admins out of work. Many of my old colleagues have had to retrain for Linux or go into something else entirely."
- In addition, "Thanks to the massive migration to the cloud, listings for jobs that involve maintaining IT infrastructure, like network engineer or system administrator, are trending downward, notes Terence Chiu, vice president of careers site Indeed Prime."
- The CTO of the job site Ladders adds that Smalltalk, Flex, and Pascal "quickly went from being popular to being only useful for maintaining older systems. Engineers and programmers need to continually learn new languages, or they'll find themselves maintaining systems instead of creating new products."
- The president of Dice.com says "Right now, Java and Python are really hot. In five years they may not be... jobs are changing all the time, and that's a real pain point for tech professionals."
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley has the glummest prediction of all. "If I were to look at a crystal ball, I don't think the world's going to need as many coders after 2020. Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI."
Short sight (Score:3)
*cough* What a crock of shit.
Re: Short sight (Score:4, Insightful)
Yep, fir example I work on medical diagnostic software and the amount of data you need to manage and render on screen smoothly is so huge that C++ is the most reasonable and common choice (even if not the only possible one). There are lots of fields where C++ is still king. And that's a shame, because it's a crock of a language.
Re: (Score:2)
There are lots of fields where C++ is still king.
Anything requiring speed and expressivity.
And that's a shame, because it's a crock of a language.
I find modern C++ very pleasant on the whole.
Re:Short sight (Score:4, Informative)
C++ employers will be employable in the videogame industry for the foreseeable future, at least. I presume that they'll also be employable for working on any large-scale applications that requires support or compatibility beyond what some of the newer, safer, high-performance compiled languages can provide.
People always talk about how terrible C++ is (and it's hard to argue with many of their points), but it continually shows up in the language rankings as a steady #3 to #7 or so, depending on how language "popularity" is figured. It benefits less from being "pure" and more from being incredibly pragmatic as a language, similar to C. R and Go are still lagging far behind, with D almost out of sight. Swift is moving up thanks to iOS, and maybe Kotlin will do the same thanks to Android (but we'll see - I'd literally never heard of it until recently), but those are almost pre-destined to be one-trick ponies due their strong platform ties.
Ultimately, the big problem is that I don't see a real universal contender for high-performance native code taking over from C/C++. There are a lot of promising languages, but at the moment, nothing is really taking off. Simple inertia is pretty hard to overcome, as it turns out.
Final point:
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley has the glummest prediction of all. "If I were to look at a crystal ball, I don't think the world's going to need as many coders after 2020. Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI."
Bwahahahahahaha! Oh damn, we can't even get our chat bots working reliably (we use them to auto-generate bugs and tasks). And in three years they're going to be replacing programmers? Fucking priceless!
Re: (Score:2)
Ultimately, the big problem is that I don't see a real universal contender for high-performance native code taking over from C/C++. There are a lot of promising languages, but at the moment, nothing is really taking off. Simple inertia is pretty hard to overcome, as it turns out.
The whole reason that people claim C/C++ are dying or going out of style is that they are entirely disconnected from this point. They explicitly overlook the fact that the languages they are always citing are written in C/C++ and rely to an extreme degree on libraries written in C/C++ even when they manage to self-host the languages. It's an ignorance of what the tools they are using actually are.
Ninety percent of coding is... (Score:2)
"Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic".
Business spec: Write a program that determines if any given program halts after a finite amount of time.
Re: (Score:2)
Nicely put.
Low-end AI? Translating user requirements into working software that actually meets their needs is in the same part of the AI difficulty list as cold fusion and solving world hunger.
If you can actually interpret the business specs without a human putting them into a formal language, you don't need to translate them into computer logic at all. By then the AI can just execute them anyway.
The moment you need that intermediary step involving a human and a formalised representation.. we call that prog
Not dead just clueless writer (Score:2)
The entire world has gone to Java or
.Net
Wake me when either language runs on small tiny embedded applications.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget to mention 'when they realised that it's resource requirements were horrific as soon as you include the basic set of libraries, which are needed for most used..'
Java has never been a usable embedded solution, even if they once tried to pretend it could.
Hell, embedded python is more popular these days, and that's pretty damn shocking.
Languages are tools, not jobs. (Score:2)
I hate this fact that "java programmer" is considered by some people a different job than "C++ programmer". A good programmer should be able to learn a language in a month and become proficient in three months at most. Functional languages apart, all languages are more or less the same. It doesn't matter if your hammer has a red handle or a green one, as long as you know how to hammer.
Re: (Score:2)
Does IoT rings a bell ? (Score:1)
Just an example of how this is wrong, taken in one of the most hype domain now days : IoT.
Show me a JVM running on something like an STM32F0, or their low power counterparts.
By the way, I'm looking forward to the days when C/C++ programmers will be rare
... And expensive ! ...
Like Cobol programmers that maintain very old systems, because attempts to replace these systems with Java based solutions are failing
hmmmm (Score:2)
C and C++ coders will soon be as obsolete as Cobol programmers. "The entire world has gone to Java or
.Net.
My God, no! I'd rather program in brainfuck
Change is good; this is a non-story (Score:2)
Well, I started off on a System/3 with a card reader, so I've had to keep my competencies up to date.
In our industry more than most this is vital - I sometimes meet people bragging about having "20 years experience in x"; too often it's more like 2 years worth of experience x 10.
That said, I have some buddies still making decent coin on COBOL gigs...
Opportunity (Score:2)
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley has the glummest prediction of all. "If I were to look at a crystal ball, I don't think the world's going to need as many coders after 2020. Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI."
Sounds like a fantastic opportunity to get rich—fleecing poor bastards who actually believe this dreck. Ninety percent of coding is indeed figuring out how to wedge some business wonk's hairbrained idea into the machine, but does this clown have any idea how broad a phrase "business specs" is? That's everything. I mean e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g.
"Make my MRI machine work." Business spec. "Make my combine harvester work." Business spec. "Make my search engine work." Business spec. "Make my toy robot
What a load of rubbish (Score:2)
The president of one job leadership consultancy argues C and C++ coders will soon be as obsolete as Cobol programmers. "The entire world has gone to Java or
.Net. You still find C++ coders in financial companies because their systems are built on that, but they're disappearing."
The entire world has done what now? I work in the computer vision/data processing world. It's all written in C++ on the back end, often with python driving code on the front. Currently C++ is the only language with the expressivity,
C and C++ aren't going away (Score:2)
Science and engineering continue to move towards doing more simulations. Everything from chemical simulations to flow simulations. The more accurate these simulations are the more computationally intensive they get but also the more money you can make since you have to do fewer real world experiments to isolate the true running conditions and the simulations can also be used as control systems allowing you to operate closer to the true danger area.
In most chemical plants reactions are run FAR from the actua