The Working Dead: Which IT Jobs Are Bound For Extinction?

Slashdot reader snydeq shares an InfoWorld article identifying "The Working Dead: IT Jobs Bound For Extinction." Here's some of its predictions.
- The president of one job leadership consultancy argues C and C++ coders will soon be as obsolete as Cobol programmers. "The entire world has gone to Java or .Net. You still find C++ coders in financial companies because their systems are built on that, but they're disappearing."
- A data scientist at Stack Overflow "says demand for PHP, WordPress, and LAMP skills are seeing a steady decline, while newer frameworks and languages like React, Angular, and Scala are on the rise."
- The CEO and co-founder of an anonymous virtual private network service says "The rise of Azure and the Linux takeover has put most Windows admins out of work. Many of my old colleagues have had to retrain for Linux or go into something else entirely."
- In addition, "Thanks to the massive migration to the cloud, listings for jobs that involve maintaining IT infrastructure, like network engineer or system administrator, are trending downward, notes Terence Chiu, vice president of careers site Indeed Prime."
- The CTO of the job site Ladders adds that Smalltalk, Flex, and Pascal "quickly went from being popular to being only useful for maintaining older systems. Engineers and programmers need to continually learn new languages, or they'll find themselves maintaining systems instead of creating new products."
- The president of Dice.com says "Right now, Java and Python are really hot. In five years they may not be... jobs are changing all the time, and that's a real pain point for tech professionals."
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley has the glummest prediction of all. "If I were to look at a crystal ball, I don't think the world's going to need as many coders after 2020. Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI."
*cough* What a crock of shit.
Yep, fir example I work on medical diagnostic software and the amount of data you need to manage and render on screen smoothly is so huge that C++ is the most reasonable and common choice (even if not the only possible one). There are lots of fields where C++ is still king. And that's a shame, because it's a crock of a language.
There are lots of fields where C++ is still king.
Anything requiring speed and expressivity.
And that's a shame, because it's a crock of a language.
I find modern C++ very pleasant on the whole.
Anything requiring speed and expressivity.
I wouldn't even say those are the big advantages of C and C++ any more.
It's a relatively rare application these days that needs the kind of raw speed you can't achieve with other mainstream languages yet which relies on C or C++ for its performance-critical logic rather than either dropping to assembly (or linking to someone else's library that probably does) or resorting to some form of parallelism. I'm certainly not saying that set is empty, but it's probably getting smaller by the year.
As for expressivi
Re:Short sight (Score:5, Insightful)
C++ employers will be employable in the videogame industry for the foreseeable future, at least. I presume that they'll also be employable for working on any large-scale applications that requires support or compatibility beyond what some of the newer, safer, high-performance compiled languages can provide.
People always talk about how terrible C++ is (and it's hard to argue with many of their points), but it continually shows up in the language rankings as a steady #3 to #7 or so, depending on how language "popularity" is figured. It benefits less from being "pure" and more from being incredibly pragmatic as a language, similar to C. R and Go are still lagging far behind, with D almost out of sight. Swift is moving up thanks to iOS, and maybe Kotlin will do the same thanks to Android (but we'll see - I'd literally never heard of it until recently), but those are almost pre-destined to be one-trick ponies due their strong platform ties.
Ultimately, the big problem is that I don't see a real universal contender for high-performance native code taking over from C/C++. There are a lot of promising languages, but at the moment, nothing is really taking off. Simple inertia is pretty hard to overcome, as it turns out.
Final point:
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley has the glummest prediction of all. "If I were to look at a crystal ball, I don't think the world's going to need as many coders after 2020. Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI."
Bwahahahahahaha! Oh damn, we can't even get our chat bots working reliably (we use them to auto-generate bugs and tasks). And in three years they're going to be replacing programmers? Fucking priceless!
Ultimately, the big problem is that I don't see a real universal contender for high-performance native code taking over from C/C++. There are a lot of promising languages, but at the moment, nothing is really taking off. Simple inertia is pretty hard to overcome, as it turns out.
The whole reason that people claim C/C++ are dying or going out of style is that they are entirely disconnected from this point. They explicitly overlook the fact that the languages they are always citing are written in C/C++ and rely to an extreme degree on libraries written in C/C++ even when they manage to self-host the languages. It's an ignorance of what the tools they are using actually are.
No, they are just outsourced to India with people not knowing anything and with a very bad english trying to support you which fails invariably and if you are lucky you can get your password changed.
Ninety percent of coding is... (Score:2)
"Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic".
Business spec: Write a program that determines if any given program halts after a finite amount of time.
Nicely put.
Low-end AI? Translating user requirements into working software that actually meets their needs is in the same part of the AI difficulty list as cold fusion and solving world hunger.
If you can actually interpret the business specs without a human putting them into a formal language, you don't need to translate them into computer logic at all. By then the AI can just execute them anyway.
The moment you need that intermediary step involving a human and a formalised representation.. we call that prog
Consider a company the scale of Google, with hundreds, if not thousands, of software projects ongoing simultaneously. Suppose you assigned an AI to observe which user stories go in, and what code comes out as a result. How many programs would you have to complete before the AI is able to take over a majority of the work involved in building an application? Maybe it can't directly convert user stories, but it could probably handle many of the components that a user story is made of.
I'd honestly be surprised
Not dead just clueless writer (Score:2)
The entire world has gone to Java or
.Net
Wake me when either language runs on small tiny embedded applications.
Don't forget to mention 'when they realised that it's resource requirements were horrific as soon as you include the basic set of libraries, which are needed for most used..'
Java has never been a usable embedded solution, even if they once tried to pretend it could.
Hell, embedded python is more popular these days, and that's pretty damn shocking.
I agree - a lot of embedded devices are C and even assembly. Especially when you come down to small devices running an 8051 kernel and similar where every byte counts.
C is also one of the better languages to use if you want a deterministic behavior of your code as long as the coding is done right. Environments like Java and
.Net aren't good enough in that area since you have background threads for housekeeping that causes interference.
Languages are tools, not jobs. (Score:3)
I hate this fact that "java programmer" is considered by some people a different job than "C++ programmer". A good programmer should be able to learn a language in a month and become proficient in three months at most. Functional languages apart, all languages are more or less the same. It doesn't matter if your hammer has a red handle or a green one, as long as you know how to hammer.
This is a popular conceit, but it's still a conceit. The skills and concepts and idioms you need to work with dynamically typed "scripty" languages to write a web app are quite different to the ones you need to to work with high performance systems programming code to write device drivers, and those are different again to the ones you need to implement a compiler in a functional programming language. Programming is a vast field, and experience in one part of it doesn't necessarily make someone any good at w
And understanding the domain and real world requirements often matters more than knowing any particular algorithms or data structures. However, someone who understands those things and knows well the programming language being used is still going to get better results than someone who understands those things but isn't as familiar with the programming language.
You kinda underestimate the number of java libraries.
And recognizing that you need to use the library because you already know it exists isn't something you can pick up in a month.
If you are simply coding then sure. You can rely on an experienced programmer to know what's needed and simply code.
Here's a good start..
http://blog.takipi.com/the-top... [takipi.com]
I hate this fact that "java programmer" is considered by some people a different job than "C++ programmer". A good programmer should be able to learn a language in a month and become proficient in three months at most.
Yesbut. There's also a difference between proficient and expert. Becoming an expert in either takes much, much longer. For example a friend of mine is an expert in Java. I can hack code in the language and do plenty of things. He seems to have committed half the standard library to memory and
Does IoT rings a bell ? (Score:1)
Just an example of how this is wrong, taken in one of the most hype domain now days : IoT.
Show me a JVM running on something like an STM32F0, or their low power counterparts.
By the way, I'm looking forward to the days when C/C++ programmers will be rare
... And expensive ! ...
Like Cobol programmers that maintain very old systems, because attempts to replace these systems with Java based solutions are failing
By the way, I'm looking forward to the days when C/C++ programmers will be rare
... And expensive !
The year 2038 will be our year!
"If you don't hire me to inspect your C code for time_t usage, your IoT toaster oven will go berserk, and kill and eat your grandmother!"
"Oh, look! A time_t field in a structure that gets passed over only God knows where, and gets cast haphazardly as a pointer throughout the code! How cute!"
hmmmm (Score:2)
C and C++ coders will soon be as obsolete as Cobol programmers. "The entire world has gone to Java or
.Net.
My God, no! I'd rather program in brainfuck
C C++ C# Java are all pretty much the same. Cobol has more in common with Brainfuck.
Change is good; this is a non-story (Score:2)
Well, I started off on a System/3 with a card reader, so I've had to keep my competencies up to date.
In our industry more than most this is vital - I sometimes meet people bragging about having "20 years experience in x"; too often it's more like 2 years worth of experience x 10.
That said, I have some buddies still making decent coin on COBOL gigs...
Opportunity (Score:2)
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley has the glummest prediction of all. "If I were to look at a crystal ball, I don't think the world's going to need as many coders after 2020. Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI."
Sounds like a fantastic opportunity to get rich—fleecing poor bastards who actually believe this dreck. Ninety percent of coding is indeed figuring out how to wedge some business wonk's hairbrained idea into the machine, but does this clown have any idea how broad a phrase "business specs" is? That's everything. I mean e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g.
"Make my MRI machine work." Business spec. "Make my combine harvester work." Business spec. "Make my search engine work." Business spec. "Make my toy robot
What a load of rubbish (Score:2)
The president of one job leadership consultancy argues C and C++ coders will soon be as obsolete as Cobol programmers. "The entire world has gone to Java or
.Net. You still find C++ coders in financial companies because their systems are built on that, but they're disappearing."
The entire world has done what now? I work in the computer vision/data processing world. It's all written in C++ on the back end, often with python driving code on the front. Currently C++ is the only language with the expressivity,
C and C++ aren't going away (Score:2)
Science and engineering continue to move towards doing more simulations. Everything from chemical simulations to flow simulations. The more accurate these simulations are the more computationally intensive they get but also the more money you can make since you have to do fewer real world experiments to isolate the true running conditions and the simulations can also be used as control systems allowing you to operate closer to the true danger area.
In most chemical plants reactions are run FAR from the actua
Re: (Score:2)
Since it's a single company in control of it you also get all eggs in one basket. Something that history has told us to avoid.
AI Took My Jerb (Score:2)
Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI.
For some reason this made me think of a homeless person on a sidewalk with a cardboard sign that reads "A.I. took my job". Also relevant: "I'm a people-person dammit! I'm good at working with people!"
Do you have an issue with framework?
Call 1-CPP-BE-GONE
And have your woe begone!
(Open from 00:00:00 1/1 1970 to 19/1 2038 03:14:08 GMT)
"demand for PHP, WordPress, and LAMP skills are seeing a steady decline, while newer frameworks and languages like React, Angular, and Scala are on the rise."
is one of the more sensible remarks on the list. There is a lot of churn in the popularity of web tooling. C++ disappearing by next Tuesday OTOH.
Completely Load of Baloney! Actual Programmer... (Score:2)
I actually program in the field and while I admit
.NET is pretty awesome if you program specifically in Windows and if you aren't looking for performance! It isn't meant for the high performance edge applications that C and C++ are able to handle. Besides, all four languages .NET, C, C++ and Java all have some similarities with each other. It's about as stupid as saying because I drive a SUV that I can't drive a truck. Sure there's differences but anyone who calls themselves a programmer should be able
Yup, sounds about right from this group... (Score:2)
The president of one job leadership consultancy...
A data scientist at Stack Overflow
CEO and co-founder of an anonymous virtual private network service
vice president of careers site Indeed Prime.
The CTO of the job site Ladders
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley
Yes, great insight from MBA's predicting the future.... Thanks for that.