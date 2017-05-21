The Working Dead: Which IT Jobs Are Bound For Extinction? (infoworld.com) 225
Slashdot reader snydeq shares an InfoWorld article identifying "The Working Dead: IT Jobs Bound For Extinction." Here's some of its predictions.
- The president of one job leadership consultancy argues C and C++ coders will soon be as obsolete as Cobol programmers. "The entire world has gone to Java or .Net. You still find C++ coders in financial companies because their systems are built on that, but they're disappearing."
- A data scientist at Stack Overflow "says demand for PHP, WordPress, and LAMP skills are seeing a steady decline, while newer frameworks and languages like React, Angular, and Scala are on the rise."
- The CEO and co-founder of an anonymous virtual private network service says "The rise of Azure and the Linux takeover has put most Windows admins out of work. Many of my old colleagues have had to retrain for Linux or go into something else entirely."
- In addition, "Thanks to the massive migration to the cloud, listings for jobs that involve maintaining IT infrastructure, like network engineer or system administrator, are trending downward, notes Terence Chiu, vice president of careers site Indeed Prime."
- The CTO of the job site Ladders adds that Smalltalk, Flex, and Pascal "quickly went from being popular to being only useful for maintaining older systems. Engineers and programmers need to continually learn new languages, or they'll find themselves maintaining systems instead of creating new products."
- The president of Dice.com says "Right now, Java and Python are really hot. In five years they may not be... jobs are changing all the time, and that's a real pain point for tech professionals."
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley has the glummest prediction of all. "If I were to look at a crystal ball, I don't think the world's going to need as many coders after 2020. Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI."
Short sight (Score:5, Insightful)
*cough* What a crock of shit.
Re: Short sight (Score:4, Insightful)
Yep, fir example I work on medical diagnostic software and the amount of data you need to manage and render on screen smoothly is so huge that C++ is the most reasonable and common choice (even if not the only possible one). There are lots of fields where C++ is still king. And that's a shame, because it's a crock of a language.
Re: (Score:2)
There are lots of fields where C++ is still king.
Anything requiring speed and expressivity.
And that's a shame, because it's a crock of a language.
I find modern C++ very pleasant on the whole.
Re: Short sight (Score:4, Insightful)
Anything requiring speed and expressivity.
I wouldn't even say those are the big advantages of C and C++ any more.
It's a relatively rare application these days that needs the kind of raw speed you can't achieve with other mainstream languages yet which relies on C or C++ for its performance-critical logic rather than either dropping to assembly (or linking to someone else's library that probably does) or resorting to some form of parallelism. I'm certainly not saying that set is empty, but it's probably getting smaller by the year.
As for expressivity, if you mean how easy it is to express any particular idea in code, C and C++ are relatively weak compared to many other mainstream languages today. They lack many convenient language features widely available elsewhere, and their standard libraries aren't exactly broad and full-featured so you have to bring in additional dependencies to do almost anything useful.
The area where C and C++ still shine compared to almost anything else (and I realise this might have been what you meant by "expressivity" instead) is the low-level control. You can deal with memory and ports and interrupts and so on very transparently in these languages, and they have a very lightweight runtime with minimal dependencies that makes them suitable for use in things like systems programming and writing software for embedded devices with limited resources.
Re: (Score:2)
C++ meanwhile supports basically everything other modern languages provide.
You seem to be stuck in 1998 or something
...
C and C++ are not the same thing, so making a very long statement about both of them is most certainly always wrong for one of the two languages.
Re: (Score:2)
C++ meanwhile supports basically everything other modern languages provide.
I'm still waiting for a decent object system (at least on par with CLOS) and syntactic abstractions (having two very different languages in one - "runtime" language and "template" language - means not only code duplication but also room for errors and obviously twice the learning).
Re: (Score:2)
C++ has an object system modeled after Simula, with virtual and non virtual methods and multiple inheritance.
In CLOS you have to program your generic functions to dispatch method resolution yourself. I would not call that "better".
Why you see code duplication is beyond me. You use one feature to implement one aspect
... and you hardly have to reimplement that aspect in "the other world" again, why would you?
The problem with C++ is ... (Score:5, Interesting)
Seriously, whilst C++ (and Fortran) are great to do the heavy computational lifting, most of that heavy lifting that goes on in computational engines can be isolated in, and accessed from, a specialised library.
After that you really don't need C++ anymore.
In fact you'll realise big productivity (and reliability) gains by *not* coding e.g. business logic or HMI's in C++. Use a script language instead and call those C++ libraries when you know exactly what you want done. I daresay that this is why languages like Python are so popular.
In most applications that business logic and HMI fiddling is 95% of the code once you put the heavy computations inside a library call.
The problem for C++ "coders" is that you don't want a load of mediocre C++ coders to build a library.
Instead you want computational scientists and domain specialists to specify the algorithms, supported by a software engineer for systems design plus one or two really good C++ programmers who can both understand the algorithms and what they do, and who just so happen to be able to implement the design plus algorithms in high-quality, robust, efficient, and elegant code.
Re: (Score:2)
If there is a lot of code to interpret they suck just as much as they always have - hence some really sloooooow stuff out there.
There's some appallingly slow stuff running on fast hardware - things like GUIs that take a couple of seconds to respond to a mouse click and bring down a menu despite being on a 4GHz machine that's not doing a lot other than waiting fo
Re: (Score:2)
"You can deal with memory and ports and interrupts and so on very transparently in these languages,"
Um, what? What does C++ have to do with memory/ports/interrupts? What are you talking about?
Re: (Score:2)
Speed is becoming less and less of an issue. As computers are getting faster all the time. But we get sectors who reach "good enough" speed every day. And then can start focusing on other problems that language like C and C++ may not handle as well. My biggest problem I have seen is deployment and change control. Being able to safely test out alpha/beta code safely on production data with real world usage. A lot of this stuff is under business processes. But there should be more tool and environments
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Speed is becoming less and less of an issue. As computers are getting faster all the time.
People have always been saying that, and it was never true, and still isn't.
Why? Because software, software stacks, entire operating systems are becoming slower all the time, eating up all those resources that your newer computers are capable of.
It has always been this way, and people like you have always been wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Between changes in the standard headers, changes in keywords (without provisions to disable them for files written to older standards) Changes in API and ABI, there is a huge clusterfuck of underdocumented shortcomings in C/C++ that are mostly there because of standard ego-stroking. Many of which have no excuse for having shown up in the past decade given that most of them manifest in open source software that could have been tested against in an automated fashion to ensure that new changes to the standard didn't break older code.
I agree, for C++. Whenever I have breakages after upgrades, it's almost always C++. Programs have to be recompiled, because they've imported and extended templates that they themselves weren't in charge of. Even if the APIs remain the same, there are still breakages.
For C, there are far fewer problems. Yes, someone might change an API, but the general consensus is to not do that, but provide new functions. New standards happen, but only affect the source, and not whether binaries continue to work, like
Re:Short sight (Score:5, Insightful)
C++ employers will be employable in the videogame industry for the foreseeable future, at least. I presume that they'll also be employable for working on any large-scale applications that requires support or compatibility beyond what some of the newer, safer, high-performance compiled languages can provide.
People always talk about how terrible C++ is (and it's hard to argue with many of their points), but it continually shows up in the language rankings as a steady #3 to #7 or so, depending on how language "popularity" is figured. It benefits less from being "pure" and more from being incredibly pragmatic as a language, similar to C. R and Go are still lagging far behind, with D almost out of sight. Swift is moving up thanks to iOS, and maybe Kotlin will do the same thanks to Android (but we'll see - I'd literally never heard of it until recently), but those are almost pre-destined to be one-trick ponies due their strong platform ties.
Ultimately, the big problem is that I don't see a real universal contender for high-performance native code taking over from C/C++. There are a lot of promising languages, but at the moment, nothing is really taking off. Simple inertia is pretty hard to overcome, as it turns out.
Final point:
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley has the glummest prediction of all. "If I were to look at a crystal ball, I don't think the world's going to need as many coders after 2020. Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI."
Bwahahahahahaha! Oh damn, we can't even get our chat bots working reliably (we use them to auto-generate bugs and tasks). And in three years they're going to be replacing programmers? Fucking priceless!
Re:Short sight (Score:5, Insightful)
Ultimately, the big problem is that I don't see a real universal contender for high-performance native code taking over from C/C++. There are a lot of promising languages, but at the moment, nothing is really taking off. Simple inertia is pretty hard to overcome, as it turns out.
The whole reason that people claim C/C++ are dying or going out of style is that they are entirely disconnected from this point. They explicitly overlook the fact that the languages they are always citing are written in C/C++ and rely to an extreme degree on libraries written in C/C++ even when they manage to self-host the languages. It's an ignorance of what the tools they are using actually are.
Re: (Score:2)
No Kidding, after starting in php, then Perl, now Python you start seeing a pattern...and if you have to work on something like solaris thats posix certified its almost guaranteed when you download something from cpan its going to be fucked and you're going to have to fix a line or two in c++ which in turn might screw with some other dependency that's casting something wrong or a bogus condition is triggered...i'm seriously considering just becoming a c++ programmer and cut the middle man out....
They also never look at embedded software (Score:5, Informative)
These days, everything is a computer. Your stove, your car, your cable modem, your TV, all are computers. They all have microcontrollers or microprocessors in them to handle various functions. It is cheaper and easier than doing discrete dedicated logic, even for simple things. Well, those need software of course and it turns out C/C++ are the thing that gets used a lot because you have little memory and power to work with. Pennies count in mass production and the smaller a CU, RAM, flash, etc you can get away with the better, but that means the code needs to be small. You aren't loading up Windows and running
.NET on a microwave, you are getting a little PIC24 or something and putting on some highly efficient, directed code.
Because of all these embedded devices, there's a lot of market for this kind of thing, it just isn't the trendy shit you see on hip "Web 3.0" sites. It gets done by people with engineering backgrounds at big companies.
Also, speaking of small embedded computers, regular computers themselves have tons of computers in them. Crack open a desktop and you find a lot of chips in there, many of them computers in their own right. Your NIC is a computer. A simple one to be sure, but it is a processor that runs code, it is not all hard wired. Your SSD is a computer, it has a little chip (ARM usually) that runs the code it needs to do its job. Again, someone is writing the code for all that and that code is not being written in Java.
Even when you have a platform that at a high level runs Java/.NET/whatever it had a bunch of lower level code on it.
Re: (Score:2)
They explicitly overlook the fact that the languages they are always citing are written in C/C++ and rely to an extreme degree on libraries written in C/C++ even when they manage to self-host the languages. It's an ignorance of what the tools they are using actually are.
This is not ignorance but irrelevant.
How many people are working right now in C++ on the Oracle Java VM?
And how many people are working in Java, Kotlin, Scala, Groovy with that VM?
Re: (Score:2)
They explicitly overlook the fact that the languages they are always citing are written in C/C++ and rely to an extreme degree on libraries written in C/C++ even when they manage to self-host the languages. It's an ignorance of what the tools they are using actually are. This is not ignorance but irrelevant.
How many people are working right now in C++ on the Oracle Java VM? And how many people are working in Java, Kotlin, Scala, Groovy with that VM?
What exactly are you trying to say? That C/C++ really is dying? I was told 20 years ago that C is dying. C is still around and I'm coding C as well as C++ for that matter. If anything my employer has more jobs coding C and C++ than there are qualified applicants. Now I'm being told that C++ is dying by some troop of clowns that call themselves a 'job leadership consultancy'. My only remaining question is: Does Netcraft confirm this startling revelation that C++ is dying?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What exactly are you trying to say?
That the parent is wrong in choosing his arguments.
That C/C++ really is dying?
No, but his arguments are wrong.
If anything my employer has more jobs coding C and C++
:D I would love to do decent C++ work again. (Not managed C++ on .NET, though)
Then give me a link
Re: (Score:2)
They explicitly overlook the fact that the languages they are always citing are written in C/C++ and rely to an extreme degree on libraries written in C/C++ even when they manage to self-host the languages.
Well, Common Lisp mostly isn't (CLISP and ECL admittedly are, but they're merely convenient implementation options).
Re: (Score:2)
Which makes them quite the Tool.
This doesn't even get into the reality that 70% of all the "computers" are embedded beasties...all those "IoT" processors and the bulk of them are programmed in C or C++. A Node.JS or Python option is available, but neither of those are what you'd call "secure". You might be able to get Go to "go" onto those platforms or Swift- but they're a bit largish and don't really target the small stuff.
The remark about
.Net or Java means they're a real Headupassian. No clue whatsoev
Re: (Score:2)
+1 Yo dawg
Re: (Score:3)
Those "how popular a language" is topics are not really relevant.
Most languages more or less work the same, the details and flaws are mostly in the libraries (see PHP) or in some niche corners of automatic type conversions (see JavaScript and also C).
Bottom line it does not really matter if you write Java or C++. A competent programmer should learn the other language in a day or two and get good in it in a few weeks or months.
Of course there are edge cases. I don't expect everyone to become super fluent (qu
Re: (Score:2)
Someone has to write the interpreters/compilers for java or
.net.
Re:Short sight (Score:5, Insightful)
Yup, sounds like the entire world has gone to Java or
.NET to me...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Let's see: C and C++ still rule when it comes to
And they don't even have to take our word for it - just look at recent data figur
Re: (Score:2)
Re:COBOL (Score:5, Informative)
"You still find COBOL coders in financial companies because their systems are built on that"
Fixed that for you. And those guys make a pretty bunch, for being obsolete.
Ninety percent of coding is... (Score:3)
"Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic".
Business spec: Write a program that determines if any given program halts after a finite amount of time.
Re:Ninety percent of coding is... (Score:5, Insightful)
Nicely put.
Low-end AI? Translating user requirements into working software that actually meets their needs is in the same part of the AI difficulty list as cold fusion and solving world hunger.
If you can actually interpret the business specs without a human putting them into a formal language, you don't need to translate them into computer logic at all. By then the AI can just execute them anyway.
The moment you need that intermediary step involving a human and a formalised representation.. we call that programming.
Re: (Score:2)
Consider a company the scale of Google, with hundreds, if not thousands, of software projects ongoing simultaneously. Suppose you assigned an AI to observe which user stories go in, and what code comes out as a result. How many programs would you have to complete before the AI is able to take over a majority of the work involved in building an application? Maybe it can't directly convert user stories, but it could probably handle many of the components that a user story is made of.
I'd honestly be surprised
Currently ? Not working. (Score:3)
Suppose you assigned an AI to observe which user stories go in, and what code comes out as a result. How many programs would you have to complete before the AI is able to take over a majority of the work involved in building an application? {...} I'd honestly be surprised if they aren't already doing something like this.
Yes it's done. Not by google, but by others.
The short answer is that the deep neural nets produce texts that looks like code on the first glance, but doesn't even compile.
e.g.: The variables aren't even properly declared. it can write a formula (like "a = b + c")
but isn't even able to realise the link with the declaration of the variable (that the "int a;" 10 lines above is linked to the "a").
The problem is the size and complexity of modern AI.
The size of the context they can consider,
the amount of abstract
Re: (Score:2)
User Stories are IMHO a bit to low in abstraction and specification.
They are to much human readable and require human interaction between the coders, the BAs and the customers.
If you would say Use Cases and Scenarios, that specify much more precisely what Actors are involved and how they interact then you are right.
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't a real issue at all, and does come up in the real world. The answer is just to use a non-Turing complete language.
Not dead just clueless writer (Score:2)
The entire world has gone to Java or
.Net
Wake me when either language runs on small tiny embedded applications.
Re:Not dead just clueless writer (Score:4, Insightful)
I agree - a lot of embedded devices are C and even assembly. Especially when you come down to small devices running an 8051 kernel and similar where every byte counts.
C is also one of the better languages to use if you want a deterministic behavior of your code as long as the coding is done right. Environments like Java and
.Net aren't good enough in that area since you have background threads for housekeeping that causes interference.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess you've never heard of the
.Net Micro Framework [wikipedia.org]. Java also supports embedded systems [oracle.com]. Java us actually quite common on embedded devices and they've actually made processors that interpret the Java Bytecode at the hardware level.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget to mention 'when they realised that it's resource requirements were horrific as soon as you include the basic set of libraries, which are needed for most used..'
Java has never been a usable embedded solution, even if they once tried to pretend it could.
Hell, embedded python is more popular these days, and that's pretty damn shocking.
Re: (Score:2)
The whole IDEA behind Java was to run on small embedded devices.
False, the idea was that Java was portable between embedded devices. It was never destined for small devices, actually quite the opposite. It was originally envisaged as an interface solution to screens. How big? Well... TVs. Far from "small embedded devices".
Re: (Score:2)
Well... TVs
A set-top-box is not a TV. And the software running on it is not running in the TV either, and where never supposed (at that time) to have a rich GUI.
Re: (Score:2)
It was originally envisaged as an interface solution to screens. How big? Well... TVs.
And that's exactly what happened [wikipedia.org].
Languages are tools, not jobs. (Score:5, Insightful)
I hate this fact that "java programmer" is considered by some people a different job than "C++ programmer". A good programmer should be able to learn a language in a month and become proficient in three months at most. Functional languages apart, all languages are more or less the same. It doesn't matter if your hammer has a red handle or a green one, as long as you know how to hammer.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You kinda underestimate the number of java libraries.
And recognizing that you need to use the library because you already know it exists isn't something you can pick up in a month.
If you are simply coding then sure. You can rely on an experienced programmer to know what's needed and simply code.
Here's a good start..
http://blog.takipi.com/the-top... [takipi.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because the person who can use the language today is more valuable than the person who can use the language in three months.
Both can use the language now, the former will just be faster at first. Within three months, any difference in effectiveness will arise from cognitive ability, work habits and background knowledge -- especially domain knowledge. Unless those are exactly equal (and they never are), by the end of a year, total productivity for that year will depend entirely on those things; which one came in knowing the language will be irrelevant.
Unless you're hiring for short term contracts, "languages known" is generally
Re: (Score:3)
And understanding the domain and real world requirements often matters more than knowing any particular algorithms or data structures. However, someone who understands those things and knows well the programming language being used is still going to get better results than someone who understands those things but isn't as familiar with the programming language.
Re: (Score:2)
I hate this fact that "java programmer" is considered by some people a different job than "C++ programmer". A good programmer should be able to learn a language in a month and become proficient in three months at most.
Yesbut. There's also a difference between proficient and expert. Becoming an expert in either takes much, much longer. For example a friend of mine is an expert in Java. I can hack code in the language and do plenty of things. He seems to have committed half the standard library to memory and
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's like saying that any welder should be able to be a proficient carpenter in a short time span. Or anyone who speaks English should be able to speak Mandarin on a proficient level in three months. Programming languages are indeed tools, but being proficient at handling those tools is a skill that takes time to develop. Retraining after many years isn't a given for everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of programming languages are very similar to each other. It's not going to take a couple of years for a Java programmer to pick up C#. Even things like Lisp don't take a long time to get your head around even when you are only used to languages based on different concepts.
Re: (Score:2)
all languages are more or less the same
It doesn't matter if your hammer has a red handle or a green one, as long as you know how to hammer.
These two statements show just how narrow your view is on a large variety of topics. There are a wildly different set of hammers out there which need different techniques to get what you need. Would you use a sledge hammer like a watchmaker's tool chaser? Of course not. Both are completely different in every way including holding, body movement and problem.
Likewise I don't expect someone who grew up learning how to program brainfuck to understand the first thing about Java. For bonus points without googling
Re: (Score:2)
But you won't be proficient in three months (the original claim by Oscaro) unless you're some kind of weirdo genius.
It's a common PHB problem (Score:2)
Though to be fair it is partially cause by a common problem with bad programmers. There are a lot of programmers that can only do a couple of languages, or will only do a couple of languages and see them as the tool for every job. They know Java so Java is the One True Way(tm) and they try to solve every problem using it.
I have a friend who is a programming consultant, and quite a good one, and a common problem he has is that companies will disbelieve the breadth of his language experience. He has to convin
Re:Languages are tools, not jobs. (Score:4, Insightful)
This is a popular conceit, but it's still a conceit. The skills and concepts and idioms you need to work with dynamically typed "scripty" languages to write a web app are quite different to the ones you need to to work with high performance systems programming code to write device drivers, and those are different again to the ones you need to implement a compiler in a functional programming language. Programming is a vast field, and experience in one part of it doesn't necessarily make someone any good at working in another part of it just because there's a reference manual.
Re: (Score:2)
As someone with 30yrs experience as a degree qualified coder, I'd say that system/application specific business "logic" is more important, and harder to come by, than language skills when maintaining old
Re: (Score:2)
So?
Aren't you supposed to learn both as you are initially getting you feet wet in learning how to be a programmer?
hmmmm (Score:2)
C and C++ coders will soon be as obsolete as Cobol programmers. "The entire world has gone to Java or
.Net.
My God, no! I'd rather program in brainfuck
Re: (Score:2)
So how do you define a function (and I specifically mean a function) in Java?
Change is good; this is a non-story (Score:2)
Well, I started off on a System/3 with a card reader, so I've had to keep my competencies up to date.
In our industry more than most this is vital - I sometimes meet people bragging about having "20 years experience in x"; too often it's more like 2 years worth of experience x 10.
That said, I have some buddies still making decent coin on COBOL gigs...
Opportunity (Score:4, Insightful)
But the regional dean of Northeastern University-Silicon Valley has the glummest prediction of all. "If I were to look at a crystal ball, I don't think the world's going to need as many coders after 2020. Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI."
Sounds like a fantastic opportunity to get rich—fleecing poor bastards who actually believe this dreck. Ninety percent of coding is indeed figuring out how to wedge some business wonk's hairbrained idea into the machine, but does this clown have any idea how broad a phrase "business specs" is? That's everything. I mean e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g.
"Make my MRI machine work." Business spec. "Make my combine harvester work." Business spec. "Make my search engine work." Business spec. "Make my toy robot work." Business spec. "Present as many goddamned ad impressions as physically possible." Business spec. He's trying to claim that do-what-I-mean-not-what-I-say computers are just around the corner, readily (and cheaply) available. HA. No. You might, MIGHT be able to train a neural net to do a piece of one of those tasks. All of them? And all parts? Not even close. Not in three years.
I'm sure nVidia's new Titan Xp is a marvelous thing, with its dedicated tensor accelerator hardware, but it's not do-what-I-mean hardware. It was just released last month, which means nVidia's next card is a year away. Does anybody think it's going to be do-what-I-mean hardware? No. How about the generation after that? Maybe another node shrink? Still no. How about three generations from now? If historical Titan benchmarks are anything to go by, it'll be twice as fast as a Titan Xp. It takes nVidia about 36 months to double performance. Is it going to be able to do-what-you-mean? Mmm, no.
The world is going to need just as many coders in three years as it does now. It will probably need more. The coming wave of automation is not going to be self-programming, but it is coming. Somebody is going to have to write all that code. And baby all of those neural nets.
What a load of rubbish (Score:4, Insightful)
The president of one job leadership consultancy argues C and C++ coders will soon be as obsolete as Cobol programmers. "The entire world has gone to Java or
.Net. You still find C++ coders in financial companies because their systems are built on that, but they're disappearing."
The entire world has done what now? I work in the computer vision/data processing world. It's all written in C++ on the back end, often with python driving code on the front. Currently C++ is the only language with the expressivity, speed and resource frugalness required for the job.
I've also worked on deep embedded stuff. Hell, some of the compilers don't even do C++ (looking at YOU IAR C/C++), so I wrote it in C. Otherwise I'd use C++, because there aren't any other languages with the resource control which will do the job.
Lots of other stuff seems to run on the browser. All major browsers are implemented in C++ because... well you get the idea. About the only thing which could potentially displace C and C++ is Rust since it's basically the C and C++ model but with a syntax that excludes many common bugs. But it's a way from being there yet.
A data scientist at Stack Overflow "says demand for PHP, WordPress, and LAMP skills are seeing a steady decline, while newer frameworks and languages like React, Angular, and Scala are on the rise."
There's a difference between decline and fall. The displacement is certainly happening, but you can't replace WordPress with Angular and Scala because one is an entire CMS, the other are a library and language. That's not the same thing.
C and C++ aren't going away (Score:5, Interesting)
Science and engineering continue to move towards doing more simulations. Everything from chemical simulations to flow simulations. The more accurate these simulations are the more computationally intensive they get but also the more money you can make since you have to do fewer real world experiments to isolate the true running conditions and the simulations can also be used as control systems allowing you to operate closer to the true danger area.
In most chemical plants reactions are run FAR from the actual danger points in terms of product yield, purity, reaction speed etc because things like PID controllers just can't adapt to how chemical systems really work.
The problem is that for this kind of work java and
.net are SLOW. They can easily but 100x to 1000x slower than a program written in C, C++ or Fortran. The tooling to support High Performance Computing type applications really doesn't exist outside of C, C++ and Fortran. They have the most advanced optimizing compilers, profilers, debuggers, libraries etc. What I often see is something like MATLAB for visualization, Python for command and control and C/C++/Fortran for the actual simulation running on clusters.
These newer microchips that have more cores per chip are only going to continue to push things in that direction. It is easy to gain a little scaling with threads but if you want to really get a program to run fast you need to either have direct memory control or you would need a far more efficient runtime than has ever been created so far.
This may come as a surprise but almost no normal software uses more than about 1% of a cpu's capabilities. Even most games are 5%. You can see this when you run them under a good profiler like VTune. Sure the CPU is technically busy running the software but it is mostly just waiting for data and working with unoptimized data structures. To get over this barrier you need to do thousands of small changes to your program.
If you need a program to run FAST you need to eliminate false sharing. If you have two threads write to different indexes in an array but the items are too close to each other in memory they could be sitting on the same cache line and this will cause the cores to have to resync and retry calculations based on which one committed first. The more cores you add the worse this problem gets. I have worked on a program that went from 30 seconds on 128 cores to 0.03 seconds on 128 cores by removing all the false sharing.
You also need fine grained control over parallelization. You need to be able to decide that a function should only be parallelized and to what degree it should be parallelized based on the amount of data being handed into that function. That is why things like TBB and OpenMP allow those to be controlled at runtime. If you make a parallel version of quicksort and run each division in parallel recursively you reach a point where you are creating parallel tasks that are far too small and have too much overhead. This means you need to understand how many cpu cycles an operation normally takes and can parallelize based on this information.
At this point I don't see any other languages really moving in to really compete with C and C++. Sure there are languages that do a lot of the high level stuff that used to be done with C and C++ but the world has also moved to harder problems and C and C++ have moved onto those harder problems also. This is a problem you can't just buy more hardware to fix. Many of these simulations take days to run in highly optimized C and C++ code and the java/.net versions would take a year to run. The time alone would kill the programs usefulness but forget ever optimizing your system using the simulation.
Re: (Score:2)
They can easily but 100x to 1000x slower than a program written in C, C++ or Fortran.
This is nonsense.
I doubt you can find an example where Java/.NET is only half as fast as "C, C++ or Fortran".
Re: (Score:2)
They can easily but 100x to 1000x slower than a program written in C, C++ or Fortran.
One of my biggest gripes about performance on Java is that people always say, "Java approaches the speed of native code." Well, what does that mean? Half as fast? A tenth as fast? A hundredth as fast? What's the ballpark? Of course, they never go into those details.
The same goes for Javascript. I found it hilarious years ago when Javascript engines were getting much faster, like 40x faster after a single update, and advocates were saying Javascript "approaches" the speed of native code. Big deal, be
AI Took My Jerb (Score:2)
Ninety percent of coding is taking some business specs and translating them into computer logic. That's really ripe for machine learning and low-end AI.
For some reason this made me think of a homeless person on a sidewalk with a cardboard sign that reads "A.I. took my job". Also relevant: "I'm a people-person dammit! I'm good at working with people!"
Completely Load of Baloney! Actual Programmer... (Score:2)
I actually program in the field and while I admit
.NET is pretty awesome if you program specifically in Windows and if you aren't looking for performance! It isn't meant for the high performance edge applications that C and C++ are able to handle. Besides, all four languages .NET, C, C++ and Java all have some similarities with each other. It's about as stupid as saying because I drive a SUV that I can't drive a truck. Sure there's differences but anyone who calls themselves a programmer should be able
What a load of BS (Score:5, Informative)
C and C++ aren't going anywhere. Everything from operating system kernels to operating theater robots are programmed in C and/or C++.
I count at least a dozen devices in my apartment that contain some sort of microprocessor and I would bet money that all of them are using C and/or C++ in some form as part of their software.
Anyone who thinks C or C++ is going away anytime soon is either a clueless idiot or has some vested interest in pushing Java and
.NET.
All (Score:2)
Been hearing exactly this for 25 years (Score:4, Informative)
Solution - learn new stuff (Score:2)
Learning somet
Re: Solution - learn new stuff (Score:2)
Anyone that spent 10 years doing the same thing is worthless.
You should have discarded his CV before interviewing him.
Re: (Score:2)
it says much of his temperament and inclination that he couldn't be bothered to learn in his own time either.
/. (popping up all the time when a new language is announced) he probably had considered himself a freak if he had dug to deep into C++
Actually it does not. Why would anyone read C++ documentations that are not relevant for his job?
He should/could have prepared for his job interview better. But considering the "anti programming language hate" here on
Anyway, I wager that I "speak" more programming l
mkay (Score:2)
Oh, come on. Java as been the leading language for over 15 years now.
> not that many coders after 2020
I heard the exact same thing in the 90s with Aspect Oriented Programming. Oh, we won't need programmers, you'd just pick your big building blocks and just put them together and voila!
Re: (Score:2)
You are mixing up Aspect Oriented Programming with Component Based Programming.
AOP is set on top of the JVM and meanwhile
.NET and LLVM. It is about weaving aspects/advices into existing code at certain points. E.g. around variable access or method calls.
If you are into Java then AspectJ would be a starting point, for other languages you have to google (because I'm to lazy to do it for you), there is also Aspects for C++ (on source code even).
job leadership consultancy (Score:2)
If "job leadership consultancy" is an actual thing we're all fucked. I don't just mean IT folks, I mean the whole species. Frankly, we deserve it.
If your job is "$Programming_language developer".. (Score:2)
... than surely you should seriously worry. Of course the people quoted are idiots following short term trends.
Programming languages have their area of usefulness. Few, if any, programming languages are more or less general. However a mistake that's often made is to start with the programming language and then look for uses for it. Instead you should first look at your problem, and then find the best programming language for it.
This is why, for example, UNIX was always based on multiple languages for certa
The arrogance is astounding... (Score:2)
...clearly these are people who know absolute f*** all about creating software.
C supposedly died long ago, and yet I find myself using it in critical situations to use libraries such as xmlsec in order to build the underpinnings of an IDP mechanisms - now, those underpinnings are used by golang, but that's been the way of software since the early 90's.
I don't dream of writing C, and I think golang,
.NET, Rust, et cetera, are great and useful languages; but, just because I've got some sexy new impact wrench,
Flying cars (Score:2)
Code writing AIs are the flying cars of the IT industry. They're always just around the corner and they never show up...
2020? (Score:2)
I think everyone has encountered code-written-to-spec at one point or another. And had to rewrite code such that it violates the spec in order to match reality.
That aside, a more interesting question is "which programming language will those AI-compatible business specs be written in?"
Um, what? (Score:2)
Right now, Azure isn't much more than an active-directory enabled colo service. Eve
Re: (Score:2)
No, they are just outsourced to India with people not knowing anything and with a very bad english trying to support you which fails invariably and if you are lucky you can get your password changed.
Re: (Score:2)
The english of indians might be hard to understand for americans, because of pronunciation, but usually it is very good.
You seem not to be aware that english is the official language in India, which has about 800 local languages.
Ah well, "don't make fun about bad english speakers! Because they speak a second language!"
How many languages do you speak?
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt there are many large companies who don't use Linux. Ford's been using it for at least the past 15 years. Ford is hardly a trailblazer when it comes to new technology and platforms.
Re: (Score:2)
Since it's a single company in control of it you also get all eggs in one basket. Something that history has told us to avoid.
Re: (Score:2)
The Swift compiler and runtime are Open Source. They've been ported to Linux and Windows (I believe the Windows port is unofficial). IBM has picked it up as a server language. It's no more controlled by a single company than Java is.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you have an issue with framework?
Call 1-CPP-BE-GONE
And have your woe begone!
(Open from 00:00:00 1/1 1970 to 19/1 2038 03:14:08 GMT)
Re: (Score:2)
"demand for PHP, WordPress, and LAMP skills are seeing a steady decline, while newer frameworks and languages like React, Angular, and Scala are on the rise."
is one of the more sensible remarks on the list. There is a lot of churn in the popularity of web tooling. C++ disappearing by next Tuesday OTOH.
Re:Does IoT rings a bell ? (Score:4, Funny)
By the way, I'm looking forward to the days when C/C++ programmers will be rare
... And expensive !
The year 2038 will be our year!
"If you don't hire me to inspect your C code for time_t usage, your IoT toaster oven will go berserk, and kill and eat your grandmother!"
"Oh, look! A time_t field in a structure that gets passed over only God knows where, and gets cast haphazardly as a pointer throughout the code! How cute!"
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Why are we teaching kids to write when there won't be as many jobs for scribes in 3 years?
In at least one state, we don't teach kids to write anymore, at least not with a pen or pencil.. Handwriting has become an optional part of the curriculum.
I thought it was bad when students no longer were taught how to read old cursive or blackletter, so they no longer understood a letter from grandma nor could read old books. But now they don't have to be able to read anything except sans serif, nor write anything that isn't typed on a computer. It does not bode well for when emergencies occur. I also
Re: (Score:2)
And they are all people without perspective (Score:4, Insightful)
They are looking at their narrow market, their company and thinking it is everyone. The best example is the VPN retard saying that Windows has gone away. Ummmm..... no. The massive Wannacrypt outbreak at companies is prima facie evidence that is wrong. There is lots of Windows all over the place at companies from tiny mom n' pop shops up to the biggest in the world. It is on desktops, servers, controlling equipment, etc, etc and people are still needed to run it.
I'm sure in his little world, there are no Windows admins. A VPN service likely uses Linux for its server OS, and he just rents VPS's from places like Azure. So in their little company they are all Linux all the time. That's nice, but not at all representative of what is going on in the larger world and if he had any amount of perspective he'd know that.
Anyone who thinks a trend seen at a single company, even a big one, can be generalized to the whole world is silly.
Re: (Score:2)
Assembly?