BlackBerry Working With Automakers On Antivirus Tool For Your Car (reuters.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: BlackBerry is working with at least two automakers to develop a security service that would remotely scan vehicles for computer viruses and tell drivers to pull over if they were in critical danger, according to a financial analyst. The service, which would also be able to install security patches to an idle car, is being tested by luxury automakers Aston Martin and Range Rover. The service could be launched as early as next year, generating about $10 a month per vehicle for BlackBerry, according to Papageorgiou, who has followed BlackBerry for more than 15 years. Vehicles increasingly rely on dozens of computers that connect to each other as well as the internet, mobile networks and Bluetooth communications systems that make them vulnerable to remote hacks.
If your car needs an antivirus tool, it is not safe.
Youtube has massive examples of this and it's more the blame of the Car Manufacturers than anything else for shitty programming.
FUCK OFF WITH THIS "NETWORK ALL THE THINGS" BULLSHIT!
Until then, I'll gladly stay with my 90s funcar. Basic, lightweight, fairly quick with megasquirt III. Sure, it can't wipe my ass for me, but that also means I don't have to worry about hackers screwing with my ass. And nobody wants ass hackers.
