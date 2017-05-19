BlackBerry Working With Automakers On Antivirus Tool For Your Car (reuters.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: BlackBerry is working with at least two automakers to develop a security service that would remotely scan vehicles for computer viruses and tell drivers to pull over if they were in critical danger, according to a financial analyst. The service, which would also be able to install security patches to an idle car, is being tested by luxury automakers Aston Martin and Range Rover. The service could be launched as early as next year, generating about $10 a month per vehicle for BlackBerry, according to Papageorgiou, who has followed BlackBerry for more than 15 years. Vehicles increasingly rely on dozens of computers that connect to each other as well as the internet, mobile networks and Bluetooth communications systems that make them vulnerable to remote hacks.
If your car needs an antivirus tool, it is not safe.
While you are undoubtedly correct, given how many times it has been demonstrated that cars are not currently secure, the fact is, cars do need this. The alterative is not between cars needing this and cars not needing this. The alternative is between cars need this and having it and cars needing this and not having it.
It only creates another vector of attack.
While you are undoubtedly correct, given how many times it has been demonstrated that cars are not currently secure, the fact is, cars do need this.
You make automobiles safe by not making them accessible, not by turning them into cum dumpsters for every malware writer who want to send you over a cliff for the LuLz.
There is no such thing as an internet secure device, even try to mname one, and it will be cracked in no time. If software can be made, allowing others access to it means they can compromise it.
Now educate me how I am wrong, and we are not just introducing another Internet of things disaster, only with people ending up dead.
The alterative is not between cars needing this and cars not needing this. The alternative is between cars need this and having it and cars needing this and not having it.
You gotta be shitting me... (Score:2)
Youtube has massive examples of this and it's more the blame of the Car Manufacturers than anything else for shitty programming.
The service, which would also be able to install security patches to an idle car . .
So, you're complaining that automakers need to keep firmware more up to date in an article about a service what will keep firmware more up to date?
Get a grip, dude. You're not CNN and this isn't Facebook.
Hush, you're not seeing the advantage of this situation. People who have trouble operating a toaster will finally be stripped of their license to pilot a large, fast deathmobile (said innerworkings they understand possibly less of than their home PC). They'll need to get an A+ certification just to drive during daylight hours.
What this means is: in five years, only techs will be driving vehicles; everyone else will be on bikes.
A virus scanner with a back door for the police (Score:2)
http://www.cantechletter.com/2... [cantechletter.com]
http://www.michaelgeist.ca/200... [michaelgeist.ca]
If the car has Bluetooth, there's already a back door for police.
FUCK OFF WITH THIS "NETWORK ALL THE THINGS" BULLSHIT!
Until then, I'll gladly stay with my 90s funcar. Basic, lightweight, fairly quick with megasquirt III. Sure, it can't wipe my ass for me, but that also means I don't have to worry about hackers screwing with my ass. And nobody wants ass hackers.
If my car is susceptible to a virus in the first year via hardware OR software, I will be invoking the lemon law and getting anew car. A car is not a computer and had better be safe and secure while I am on the road. Adding software to a car should bring software UP to the level of safety and security of a car, not lower the car to the level of safety and security of barely tested and uncertified crapware.
A boon for car-jackers (Score:3)
"You are experiencing a car accident" (Score:3)
So you decided to connect cars and shit to the Internet and results have been gloomy and unpleasant? Facing multi-million dollar lawsuits, bad PR and expenditures related to massive recall campaigns?
Don't sweat choosing between dangerous and irresponsible use of technology and juicy perpetual cyber stalking related profits.
Path to success is paved by doubling down on "defense in depth" shell games in a bid to prevent sufficient number of critically injured whiners and crying babies from coming to the otherwise obvious conclusion.
Virus scanners in particular are a fabulous choice:
- Positive public perception
- Subscription fees (or else) show you care
- Stunning record against unknown and targeted threats
- Marvelous record of scanners leveraged as vectors to compromise otherwise secure systems.