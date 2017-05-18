Hacker Steals 17 Million Zomato Users' Data, Briefly Puts It On Dark Web (hackread.com) 7
Waqas reports via Hack Read: Recently, HackRead found out a vendor going by the online handle of âoenclayâ is claiming to have hacked Zomato and selling the data of its 17 million registered users on a popular Dark Web marketplace. The database includes emails and password hashes of registered Zomato users while the price set for the whole package is USD 1,001.43 (BTC 0.5587). The vendor also shared a trove of sample data to prove that the data is legit. Here's a screenshot of the sample data publicly shared by "nclay." Upon testing the sample data on Zomato.com's login page, it was discovered that each and every account mentioned in the list exists on Zomato. Although Zomato didn't reply to our email but in their latest blog post the company has acknowledged the breach. Here's a full preview of the blog post published by Zomato 7hours ago: "Over 120 million users visit Zomato every month. What binds all of these varied individuals is the desire to enjoy the best a city has to offer, in terms of food. When Zomato users trust us with their personal information, they naturally expect the information to be safeguarded. And that's something we do diligently, without fail. We take cyber security very seriously -- if you've been a regular at Zomato for years, you'd agree."
What the fuck is zomato? (Score:2, Informative)
It's a blob of restaurant review sites that it's (Score:2)
basically trying to ape Yelp. I had never heard of it either until they bought the excellent Urbanspoon and it ceased to exist with a massive drop in quality in the Zomato husk which remained.
They would have menus/reviews from locals/restaurants by locale and known names. It has some of those things still just very poorly done compared to what I loved about Urbanspoon. I'm assuming they bought out other competitors as well to make this shitty Yelp wannabe.
What the fuck is Yelp?
